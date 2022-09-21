Read full article on original website
The 49ers Are Paying Jimmy Garoppolo a Lot More Than They Were Expecting to With Trey Lance Out of the Mix
Jimmy Garoppolo will earn a lot more money than he thought in 2022 with the injury to Trey Lance. The post The 49ers Are Paying Jimmy Garoppolo a Lot More Than They Were Expecting to With Trey Lance Out of the Mix appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tom Brady Speaks Out About How Jimmy Garoppolo Handles ‘Adversity’ Following Trey Lance Injury
On the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast, Tom Brady weighed in on Trey Lance’s injury and Jimmy Garoppolo’s new opportunity as starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. Things shook up dramatically for the 49ers during NFL Week 2. Starting quarterback Trey Lance...
Yardbarker
Pete Carroll drops hint on major Geno Smith change after loss to 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks were expected to take a big step back in terms at least of offensive production in their first season since Russell Wilson’s departure. This has led Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to think about letting Geno Smith have increased control of the offense and giving the quarterback the green light to air it out more.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G's hilarious memory from first play back as 49ers' QB
SANTA CLARA -- Understandably, there were a lot of things going through Jimmy Garoppolo’s mind when he came into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for an injured Trey Lance. And even though he didn’t see a single training camp rep with the team this summer, the veteran...
NFL・
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers 'Believed' 1 NFL Team Would Trade For Veteran Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers had every intent of trading veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. However, no deal ever materialized and now he's back starting for the Niners. With that being said, the NFC West franchise reportedly "believed" one specific NFL team would trade for Garoppolo earlier this year....
Yardbarker
3 bold San Francisco 49ers predictions for Week 3 vs. Broncos
With the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 3 game versus the Denver Broncos just over the horizon, the prospects of a 2-1 record is very much a reality. So, ahead of the 49ers-Broncos game, it’s time to make some 49ers Week 6 predictions. After dropping their Week 1 game...
Yardbarker
Steve Young scoffs at the idea that 49ers' Kyle Shanahan is to blame for Trey Lance's injury
There's been no shortage of individuals within the San Francisco 49ers organization that have come to Kyle Shanahan's defense this week. A very vocal segment of the fanbase and media has criticized the head coach's use of Trey Lance. The quarterback suffered a season-ending ankle injury during the first quarter of Sunday's win against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Ringer
Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, and the 49ers’ Long-Term Quarterback Dilemma
Jimmy Garoppolo did not have a San Francisco 49ers playbook three weeks ago. Technically, Jimmy was still on the team throughout the preseason, but spiritually he was not. In the heat of training camp, Garoppolo barely spoke to his team’s new quarterbacks coach, Brian Griese, according to NBC’s Peter King. Even in late August, Garoppolo was reportedly outside throwing while his teammates were in meetings, and inside (or at home) while his teammates were out practicing. The 49ers were apparently so confident that they would cut or trade Garoppolo before the season that they were more concerned about his committing corporate espionage than being able to execute their offense.
MLB
World Series champ Posey joins Giants ownership group
DENVER -- Even in retirement, Giants icon Buster Posey is poised to remain a face of the franchise, though his influence will now shift from the field to the boardroom. The Giants announced on Wednesday that Posey has bought into the team’s ownership group, making him one of 31 partners with a stake in the club. The 35-year-old Posey will be the youngest member of the Giants’ ownership group and the first former player in franchise history to join the organization as a principal partner and serve on the six-person board of directors.
Warriors, Jordan Poole To Begin Contract Extension Talks Soon
The Golden State Warriors had to say goodbye to a few key rotation players this NBA offseason. Owner Joe Lacob has shown a willingness to pay a lot of money for a winning team, as the Warriors have the highest payroll in the league and pay an exorbitant luxury tax. While they would have loved to keep everyone, it was not feasible as everyone, even owners, have a spending line that they can’t afford to go over.
IBTimes
