WTA roundup: Qinwen Zheng upends Paula Badosa in Tokyo
China’s Qinwen Zheng recorded a 6-3, 6-2 victory over top-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain on Wednesday in the second round
Yardbarker
WTA roundup: Naomi Osaka (illness) WDs in Tokyo
Reigning champion Naomi Osaka of Japan withdrew from the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Thursday due to an illness, giving fifth-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil a win by walkover. "I am really sorry that I am not able to compete today," Osaka said in a statement. "It's...
CBS Sports
Naomi Osaka withdraws from Toray Pan Pacific Open with illness
Defending champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Toray Pan Pacific Open ahead of her second-round match due to illness. This was the latest setback of a difficult season for her. "I am really sorry that I am not able to compete today," Osaka said in a statement. "It's an honor...
Laver Cup 2022: How to watch Roger Federer’s last tournament on TV and online
Roger Federer is set to feature in a special edition of the Laver Cup as the O2 Arena in London plays host to the final tournament in the career of one of the greatest sportspeople of all time.The 20-time grand slam champion announced his retirement from tennis last week at the age of 41 but will first team up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as Europe take on Team World.Europe have won all four previous editions of the tournament but the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will be hoping to earn the...
Roger Federer makes emotional farewell after defeat in final doubles match – as it happened
Rolling report: Roger Federer has played the final match of his storied career alongside Rafael Nadal in London. Bryan Graham was watching
BBC
Roger Federer to bow out on Friday in Laver Cup doubles
Roger Federer has confirmed the final match of his illustrious career will be in the doubles at the Laver Cup in London on Friday night. The 20-time Grand Slam winner said last week he would retire at the team event, which starts at the 02 on Friday. He has struggled...
SkySports
Laver Cup: Roger Federer brings glittering career to tearful end alongside Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer was in floods of tears despite tasting defeat in the final match of his professional career alongside his doubles partner Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in London. The 20-time Grand Slam champion teamed up with old rival Nadal for his last match in London but saw his...
Laver Cup 2022: How does it work and when will Roger Federer be playing?
Roger Federer is set to play in his final tournament as the Laver Cup returns with Team Europe taking on Team World at the O2 Arena in London this week.Federer will be joined by his great rivals Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in a star-studded line-up as the 20-time grand slam champion brings his career to a close at the age of 41.The Laver Cup, a Ryder Cup-style event Federer helped to create, will see two teams of six compete across singles and doubles in a race to 13 points. Team Europe, who are captained by Bjorn...
Injury forces Emma Raducanu to retire from Korea Open semi-final
Emma Raducanu missed out on a place in the Korea Open final as she was forced to retire through injury in her semi-final.The 19-year-old Briton was trailing 4-6 6-3 3-0 to Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in Seoul but was unable to complete the match.Raducanu had come from a break down to win the first set but former French Open champion Ostapenko levelled in the second and had edged ahead.Jelena Ostapenko advances to the Seoul final as Raducanu is forced to retire through injury.Final score: 4-6, 6-3, 3-0 ret.#HanaBankKoreaOpen pic.twitter.com/O04oMsO61w— wta (@WTA) September 24, 2022Raducanu, the US Open winner last year, had...
ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka upsets Daniil Medvedev at Metz
Stan Wawrinka pulled off a stunning upset on Thursday, beating top-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Moselle Open in Metz, France. The 37-year-old from Switzerland improved to 2-2 all-time against Medvedev, the former world No. 1 from Russia, who had nine aces but was hurt by 12 double faults. Wawrinka will next face Sweden's Mikael Ymer, who was a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Gregoire Barrere of France.
Laver Cup 2022: Today’s order of play as Roger Federer partners Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer’s final match highlights the opening day of play at the Laver Cup in London.The 41-year-old will partner Rafael Nadal in the doubles in the last match of the day at the O2 Arena, in what is set to be an unmissable contest.They will take on the Team World pair of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.The schedule also sees three singles matches take place on the opening day with Andy Murray in action against Alex De Minaur.Here’s the order of play for day of the Laver Cup as well as everything you need to know.What is the Laver...
