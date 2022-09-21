Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Adopt-a-Pet: Layla
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say Hello to Layla! She is one of the dogs available for adoption at Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. Roxanne Smith from PAWS of NELA said Layla is a stray who came into the shelter from a family who could no longer keep her. Smith said Layla...
KNOE TV8
Beat the Ace: Week 4
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The pigskin picking prognosticator returns for another edition of Beat the Ace. This week is a steamy one as the Ace tries to rebound after going a measly 5-5 in week 3. If you think you beat the the pigskin picking prognosticator, go to the KNOE homepage to select your picks for week 4.
KNOE TV8
Petition filed in Ruston to allow grocery stores to sell wine/liquor
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - A petition is circulating in Ruston to allow grocery stores to sell more types of alcoholic drinks. “This is being done by Brookshire’s, Super One, and Walmart,” Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker explained. “The City of Ruston was not involved in getting them here.”
Natchitoches Times
Bealls Outlet sets Grand Opening date
The new Bealls Outlet will host its Grand Opening Oct. 20 according to Project Manager Carinda Johnwell and Minden store manager David Rico. The duo are set up in front of the store location in the River South Commons shopping center on South Drive. They are hosting an on-site job fair 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today – Thursday this week and next week. Interviews last approximately 15 minutes and they are hiring all positions from supervisors to part time.
KNOE TV8
Friday Night Blitz Highlights -- Week 4, Part 1
Louisiana Tech partners with United Airlines to train future pilots to address nationwide shortage. “We know that the demand for qualified pilots is at an all-time high and we know that we have a great pipeline here,” explained Dr. Les Guice. False claim of active shooter at Neville High...
KNOE TV8
Cheerleader Challenge Week 4: Bastrop Rams boom with school spirit
Louisiana Tech partners with United Airlines to train future pilots to address nationwide shortage. “We know that the demand for qualified pilots is at an all-time high and we know that we have a great pipeline here,” explained Dr. Les Guice. All schools in Monroe went on lockdown this...
KNOE TV8
Union Parish’s Trey Holly breaks the Louisiana all-time rushing record
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Coming into week 4 against Bastrop, Trey Holly averaged 154 yards per game, 8.5 yards per carry in just 55 games. Now he was only 247 yards short of breaking Nick Brossette’s all-time state rushing record. He shattered that in the second half against the Rams with 250 yards and four touchdowns. The LSU commit inks his name in Louisiana high school football history. Farmers win 62 to 12.
KNOE TV8
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to NELA
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A huge championship fighting card is coming to NELA. The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is Saturday, October 1st at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum on the campus of ULM. Local injury attorney and sports agent Jeff Guerriero said BKFC is the fastest growing combat sport in the...
KNOE TV8
New agreement makes it easier to transfer from LDCC to ULM
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An agreement was signed on Sept. 22, 2022, allowing some students at Louisiana Delta Community College to earn credits that can transfer to ULM. It highlights education and nursing students to help with the shortage of those professions across our region. Officials said the agreement will help better align the programs at LDCC and ULM.
KNOE TV8
UNION VS BASTROP
Watch these highlights from week 4 of Friday Night Blitz!. Cheerleader Challenge Week 4: Bastrop Rams boom with school spirit. Bastrop Rams booming with school spirit for the Cheerleader Challenge week four. Louisiana Tech partners with United Airlines to train future pilots to address nationwide shortage. Updated: Sep. 22, 2022...
KNOE TV8
Ruston spoils Lafayette Christian Academy’s homecoming
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston heading down south to take on the #2 ranked team in 4A. The Knights might of underestimated the Bearcats scheduling them for their homecoming game as Jerrod Baugh and his squad roll over them a with a 35 to 20 victory. Dyson Fields had a game to remember, he had 221 yards on 31 carries. Ruston now switches their focus to Neville for a heavyweight matchup.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe outlasts Scotlandville
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Rebels carried a 17-8 lead into halftime, but the Hornets dominated the third quarter, scoring 20 unanswered points. West Monroe quarterback Hayden Federico threw two touchdown passes to wide receiver Grant Edmondson in the fourth quarter to capture the 31-28 win.
KNOE TV8
Mangham rolls past General Trass
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Dragons were looking for revenge against the Panthers after losing last season to them. Scott Wilcher unleashed his x-factor Jalen Williams and he ran all over General Trass. He scored over five touchdowns and the Dragons roll over the Panthers 60 to 26.
KNOE TV8
More than 60 employers search for candidates at Monroe Job and Career Expo
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Works hosted a Job and Career Expo at the Monroe Civic Center. Ouachita Works collaborated with Monroe and West Monroe Chambers of Commerce, United Way of Northeast Louisiana, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, and the Ouachita Parish Police Jury to present the expo from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Mayor addresses liquor petition and city’s stance
The citizens of the city of Ruston have an opportunity to sign a petition that would lead to a March vote on expanded sales of liquor in local grocery stores. The Louisiana Economic Growth Committee working closely with Walmart and Brookshires Grocery Company is currently seeking signatures from registered voters within the city of Ruston. The petition began Sept. 15 and has 60 days to obtain the Louisiana state law required-minimum of 25% of the registered voters (2,454 signatures) in order to get the proposition on a ballot.
KNOE TV8
Here’s how brown fat helps fight obesity
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the National Institutes of Health, brown fat is a special kind of body fat that helps improve metabolism. It breaks down blood sugar and fat molecules to create heat and help maintain body temperature. Nutritionist Jen Avis said brown fat and white fat are not the type of fats you eat, they are already within your body.
westcentralsbest.com
Reward Offered for Natchitoches Murder
Natchitoches, La - The City of Natchitoches and the Natchitoches Police Department are seeking the public’s help with any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for killing Jay Tousant, Jr. On August 6, 2022 around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department heard several gunshots...
KNOE TV8
Carroll upsets Sterlington
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The defending 3A State Champion Panthers hosted the unbeaten Bulldogs. Carroll quarterback Demardrick Blunt and running back Amareya Greeley combined for 309 rushing yards. Bulldogs head coach Brandon Landers led his team to a 34-20 upset victory against Sterlington.
KNOE TV8
Louisiana Tech partners with United Airlines to train future pilots, addressing nationwide shortage
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - A new program is taking flight at Louisiana Tech University. The school has partnered with United Airlines’ Pilot Career Development Program, Aviate, to train pilots in the school’s department of professional aviation. “We know that the demand for qualified pilots is at an all-time...
KNOE TV8
Monroe woman in U.K., experiencing queen’s death firsthand
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe resident Ruth Ulrich is in London right now seeing all of the events regarding the queen’s death firsthand. Ulrich says there were so many people in the Buckingham Palace area that they closed it down four hours earlier than planned. “Pretty much the best...
