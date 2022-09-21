ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NY

96.9 WOUR

Big Fight at Stevens Field Leads to Multiple Injuries but No Cooperation in Rome, New York

Police are asking for help from the victims of a crime in the city of Rome, as they investigate an alleged fight with injuries. Officers with the Rome Police Department (RPD) were called to an area near the park at Stevens Field at the intersection of Frederick Street and West Court Street at approximately 5:00pm on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 after receiving a call about a large fight. The Rome Fire Department and AmCare Ambulance also responded to te scene.
ROME, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland has cheapest gas in NY

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
CORTLAND, NY
96.9 WOUR

Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good

A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Person shoots animal in the head

Cortland County SPCA is looking for information on the individual who shot an animal in the face and the head with a gun. According to a release from the County SPCA, a cat was found on Wednesday in a Havahart trap in the area of Country Meadows Mobile Home Park on Route 221 in the town of Harford.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Missing Utica woman found safe in North Carolina

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A missing 37-year-old Utica woman was located safe in North Carolina on Wednesday. Utica police asked for help from the public after April Bartlett was reported missing on Tuesday. She had been last seen at her home on Sunday.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Get Inspired To Decorate This Halloween In The City Of Rome New York

It’s time to get spooky and the City of Rome New York this Halloween. Do you love decorating?. The City of Rome will be hosting a community-wide Halloween Decorating contest for homes all across the city. According to their Facebook page, the entry period to submit will begin on October 1st and run until October 26th. Voting will begin October 27th to October 30th. What the city is looking for is for residents to have their decorations on display the weekend of Halloween, October 28th through October 30th from 7PM to 9:30PM.
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

More than 50 food trucks roll into New York State Fairgrounds this weekend

It’s been less than a month since the 2022 New York State Fair ended, but there’s already another opportunity to grab all the grub you want at the fairgrounds. More than 50 food trucks will roll into spots in and around Chevy Court and the Center of Progress on Saturday for the annual Fall Fest sponsored by the Syracuse Food Truck Association. The hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24). Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance online or at the gate.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza. Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested...
WHITESBORO, NY
watervilletimes.com

Vehicle Leaves Waterville At 98 MPH

Data from the speed sign installed at the Village of Waterville line on Route 12 north shows that not everyone is paying attention. At last week’s Village of Waterville Board meeting, Mayor Gene Ostrander listed some of the numbers collected in July and August. About 245,000 cars passed by the sign in those two months.
WATERVILLE, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

