Read full article on original website
Related
KCBD
One injured in crash on N Loop 289 near Idalou Road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a crash that occurred on northeast Loop 289 near Idalou Road. LPD and LFR received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a vehicle had crashed in the eastbound service lane of Loop 289 just north of Idalou Road.
KCBD
Pedestrian seriously injured, struck by vehicle in central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian has been transported to UMC after being struck by a vehicle in the 5500 block of Slide road. LPD received the call at 8:54 p.m. They confirmed that the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. All northbound traffic is being diverted...
Woman Rearrested After two Days, 29 Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 22
Today is the day. It's officially South Plains Fair day. It's also game day eve for the Texas Tech-University of Texas game, which means this weekend is about to get insane. The only way it would be even more insane is if Raider Red and Bevo went to the South Plains Fair and shared a funnel caked before going on one of the rollercoasters together.
Several Injuries Reported After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Officials are investigating a two-vehicle crash that confirmed several injuries. The crash happened on 50th and University Avenue around 3:22 p.m. According to the Lubbock Police Department, the victims involved [..]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
Lubbock police responding to 3 vehicle crash at 74th and Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is on the scene of a crash involving three vehicles near the intersection of 75th and Indiana Avenue. The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. As of now, no injuries have been reported. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area as emergency...
KCBD
1 injured in crash at 43rd and Boston
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD is responding to a crash that has left a car on its side at 43rd street and Boston avenue. LPD received the call at 4:11 p.m. that a red passenger car was on its side and that one person had sustained moderate injuries. PD confirmed that a gray Nissan was also involved.
KCBD
1 injured in crash on Marsha Sharp near Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Marsha Sharp Freeway near Slide Road. LPD confirms that a black SUV and Truck are involved with one person sustaining minor injuries. Traffic has been reduced down to two lanes due to emergency responders working at the scene of the crash.
KCBD
More than 2,000 without power in Northwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 2,000 residents in Northwest Lubbock are without power late Friday morning, according to Lubbock Power & Light’s outage map. As of 11:41 a.m., 2,089 customers are without power near 4th and Milwaukee. The cause of the outage is unknown. To view the outage...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
2 injured in crash on 50th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 50th and University Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call around 3:22 p.m. PD confirms that the victims sustained minor and moderate injuries. They could not confirm if anyone has been transported to the hospital at this time.
KCBD
T.J. Patterson impacted inmates in the Lubbock County Detention Center
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From 1984 to 2004 T.J. Patterson was a councilman for District 2. Even after, he never stopped serving the Lubbock community. Starting in 1989, he provided some Christmas spirit for inmates in the Lubbock County Detention Center. “Made that a tradition to go out, you know,...
Lubbock business shares parking frustration ahead of Texas Tech game day
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Red Raiders play a sold out game against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday which means up to 60,000 fans will soon be scrambling to find a perfect parking spot. Several fans have previously returned from the game to find their car has been towed after parking in the parking lots of […]
KCBD
LP&L reports no residents affected after apparent outage following software update
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light reports no customers were affected after an apparent power outage in Northwest Lubbock Friday morning. LP&L Spokesperson Matt Rose says its IT team was conducting an internal outage software update that triggered the websites outage map. The map showed more than 2,000...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
everythinglubbock.com
One killed after 50th street shooting overnight in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of 50th Street, between Avenue N. and P. around 11:00 p.m., prompted a response from the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. LPD confirmed one person died. This is a developing story.
KCBD
‘Big Wheels Deliver Meals’ to Lubbock homebound residents
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every September, Lubbock Meals on Wheels and Sonic restaurants team up for ‘Big Wheels Deliver Meals’. The goal is to raise public awareness and involve local celebrities and community leaders. Volunteers pick a Lubbock Meals on Wheels route and are chauffeured in classic or unique cars. Sonic donates more than 900 meals to feed clients, Lubbock leaders, and drivers.
KCBD
South Plains Salvation Army celebrates 100 years
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 100 years of dedicated service to the Lubbock community was honored at a ceremony for the South Plains Salvation Army last night with a special guest attending. The organization, which focuses on issues from poverty to disaster aid, has served the South Plains with 13 locations...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday evening. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
KCBD
WATHC: Red Raider Bryce Ramirez is back in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red Raider Bryce Ramirez returned to Lubbock this morning. Red Raider officials, Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Raider Red & the Masked Rider were at the Airport to welcome him back home. Ramirez suffered a left lower leg fracture in Saturday’s game at North Carolina State. He...
Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?
Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
KCBD
Roosevelt teen treated for rare cancer at UMC Children’s Hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One year after a cancer diagnosis that only a handful of people get, 13-year-old Emma Gast is making less frequent visits to UMC Children’s Hospital, where she found care for the rare disease. “It was usually when I was running. I would feel a really...
Accused cop killer Hollis Daniels trial expected to start soon in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Hollis Alvin Daniels appeared at the Lubbock County Courthouse for an evidentiary hearing Friday. Daniels is accused of shooting and killing Texas Tech Police officer Floyd East, Jr. on October 9, 2017. Daniels, now 24, is charged with capital murder. He was 19 and a freshman at Texas Tech in 2017. He […]
Comments / 0