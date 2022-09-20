ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Car crashes into Love’s Travel Shop, second accident this month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Employees at the Love’s Travel Shop on Epps Mill Road off I-24 have confirmed that a car has crashed into the gas station. This is the same gas station that was struck by a vehicle a few weeks ago. Officials with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the van crashed into the same spot where another driver hit the building on Sept. 8.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Nashville, TN
WSMV

Metro Police looking for suspect in failed bank robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a Regions Bank in Nashville Friday morning. Police said the man entered the bank, 2250 Murfreesboro Pike, and passed a note to the clerk, demanding money. The clerk said the drawer was locked and he...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Three people arrested for ‘Felony Lane Gang-style’ car burglaries

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were arrested in Hendersonville Thursday after police received several complaints about Felony Lane Gang-style vehicle burglaries. Hendersonville Police said surveillance video from Burn Fitness Bootcamp captured a male subject in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander Sport breaking out windows from multiple cars and stealing purses.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Family remembers man killed in hit-and-run crash in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are looking for a white SUV they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run last week in Antioch. Alex Chadwick, 37, died on Sunday after being struck crossing Bell Road last week. Chadwick’s family is mourning the loss of their loved one. “Everything, just,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teens arrested, believed to be responsible for string of car burglaries

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police arrested two teenagers Thursday who were allegedly burglarizing vehicles in several Franklin neighborhoods. Franklin Police said at 5:10 a.m., a witness in the Berry Farms neighborhood notified police that they had seen several individuals burglarizing vehicles. Before officers arrived, the suspects quickly moved to the Stream Valley neighborhood, where alert neighbors told police they had seen the same thing.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Wrong-way crash on Briley Parkway kills both drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a crash that claimed that life of two people on Thursday night in West Nashville. According to police, 86-year-old James Mosley was driving in the wrong direction on Briley Parkway in Dodge pickup truck when he collided, head-on, with a Jeep Compass, driven by 24-year-old Torrye Watson-Pamplin. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police determine library bomb threat to be ‘from out state’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after the Nashville Public Library was emailed a bomb threat Thursday morning. Police were called about the bomb threat at about 10:30 a.m. Police said it was a “non-location-specific bomb threat.”. Central Precinct officers joined with staff in checking the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Midtown residents uneasy after police say a man groped women, exposed himself during attacks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some people in Midtown are on edge Thursday after learning two women were recently attacked there. Brooks Curtis, 40, was arrested Wednesday for an April attack. The Metro Nashville Police Department said Brooks is also responsible for a second attack that happened in August steps away from the apartment building at the US Bank parking lot.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested after striking Walgreens employee with bag full of stolen items

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Wednesday afternoon for assaulting a Walgreens employee last month during a robbery attempt. According the arrest affidavit, 53-year-old Pamela Key is a known thief at the Walgreens location on the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Jefferson Street. On the morning of August 22, Key entered the store and put several items in a bag and started to walk to the exit without paying.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Shots fired during alleged road rage incident, police investigating

ORLINDA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a local woman’s report of being shot at and nearly run off the road on Highway 49 near Orlinda Tuesday afternoon, according to Smokey Barn News. According to the incident report obtained by Smokey Barn News, the...
ORLINDA, TN
WSMV

Macon deputy rams car speeding through homecoming parade route

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Macon County High School homecoming parade was halted after a driver being pursued by police was about to enter the parade route, according to school officials. Daniel Cook, Interim Director of Macon County Schools, said a Macon County Sheriff’s deputy rammed the driver of the...
LAFAYETTE, TN
WSMV

Putnam Co. man dies in crash on Interstate 40 in Smith Co.

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Putnam County man died after crashing into a parked tractor-trailer on the shoulder of Interstate 40 in Smith County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Timothy Burton, 61, of Silver Point, Tennessee, died after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer around 4 p.m.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Endangered child alert issued for 16-year-old

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a 16-year-old who went missing on Wednesday. TBI and the Clarksville Police Department are looking for 16-year-old Jadin Hale. His parents said he was last seen at his residence on Creekside Drive. According to authorities, Jadin has lived at this residence since April 2022, and his foster parent stated that Jadin took all of his clothes with him but does not know where he went.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

