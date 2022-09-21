Read full article on original website
Related
Alex Jones Admits His Credibility Isn't Main Reason Fans Follow Him
"It's crushing the globalists," the Infowars owner said on trial in Connecticut on Thursday.
Meta takes down hundreds of Facebook, Instagram accounts associated with Proud Boys
NEW YORK — Executives with the social media company Meta announced Thursday that they recently removed 480 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages, and groups associated with the Proud Boys, for violating the platforms' ban on the far-right extremist group. The Proud Boys organization was banned by Facebook and Instagram...
A 'cheapfake' Dr. Oz poster went viral on social media. The fact check did not.
In late August, a photo of U.S. Senate hopeful Dr. Mehmet Oz went viral. In it, Oz stands surrounded by what appears to be restaurant workers, one of whom is holding an “OZ” sign perpendicularly so that it reads “NO.” It turned out to be a doctored image — but fact-checking didn’t surface until after the image had been shared tens of thousands of times.
TechCrunch
Facebook users sue Meta, accusing the company of tracking on iOS through a loophole
The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and embedded below, alleges that Meta evaded Apple’s new restrictions by monitoring users through Facebook’s in-app browser, which opens links within the app. The proposed class-action lawsuit, first reported by Bloomberg, could allow anyone affected to sign on, which in Facebook’s case might mean hundreds of millions of U.S. users.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Facebook Internet Tracking Settlement Is Legit — Claim Deadline Approaching
If you used Facebook in 2010 and 2011, you might have received an email claiming you’re entitled to some money in an internet tracking settlement. Is the Facebook internet tracking settlement legit?. Article continues below advertisement. Yes, the settlement is legit. In fact, Facebook has agreed to a couple...
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
Meta's plans to charge for Facebook and Instagram could be the final nail in their coffins
In time you may be seeing some premium features that you'll have to pay for when you're scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed, alongside WhatsApp, which could be the death knell for many users, including me. According to a leaked memo by The Verge (opens in new tab), Meta...
Live updates: Alex Jones' latest defamation trial kicks off as a judge punished him for not handing over web data
A Connecticut judge sanctioned Jones on Tuesday for not handing over enough web data about his coverage of the Sandy Hook shooting.
RELATED PEOPLE
20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy
Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
GOP Tycoon’s Google Alternative Dishes Up Suspect Results
A new “anti-censorship” search engine helmed by conservative tycoon Todd Ricketts has big ambitions of taking on Google, but already the platform is turning up some questionable results.Ricketts, who co-owns the Chicago Cubs with members of his massively influential family and who helped spearhead fundraising for Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, launched the Freespoke app in May after complaining that platforms like Google were advancing a left-wing bias.One example in which he thinks other search engines display too much orthodoxy is climate change, he told conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly last month. “I don’t think I’m a denier or anything, but I’m...
FOXBusiness
Facebook bans ad account of conservative children's book publisher Brave Books, then reverses course
EXCLUSIVE: Conservative children's book publisher Brave Books says Facebook pulled the plug on its advertising account on Thursday with no explanation and immediately denied the publisher's appeal. The account was restored after Fox News Digital reached out to Facebook for an explanation. Brave Books said the permanent suspension of Facebook...
The Verge
The Pentagon has ordered a review of US psyops on social media
Pentagon officials have ordered a sweeping review of US information warfare operations conducted through social media platforms, The Washington Post reports, after Twitter and Meta both identified networks of fake accounts believed to be connected to the US military. Citing interviews with unnamed defense officials, The Post states that Colin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Facebook Live copied tech from war veteran's app, jury finds in $175-million verdict
Meta Platforms' Facebook Live and Instagram Live violated patents held by Voxer, a push-to-talk app company founded by a Green Beret, a jury found.
LAW・
Google’s latest tool to protect your privacy on Search just went into beta
Even the most privacy conscious among us are often compelled to set up some sort of online presence, and the second you start sharing your personal details, you face the risk of losing control of that info. Anyone interested in looking someone up likely starts right with Google, and they'll easily find anything the search giant has managed to index. Thankfully, the company's been thinking about steps in can take to protect individual privacy, and is now rolling out a new way to request the removal of Search results containing your personal information.
YouTube Down, Outage Sparks Outrage on Social Media
Who among us can say that they’ve never fallen down a YouTube rabbit hole at least once, finding themselves 10 videos and 3 hours deep after a casual search?. To call YouTube a popular website would be a vast understatement. The video sharing and social media platform is the second most visited site on the web in the world second only to Google itself.
Comments / 0