Even the most privacy conscious among us are often compelled to set up some sort of online presence, and the second you start sharing your personal details, you face the risk of losing control of that info. Anyone interested in looking someone up likely starts right with Google, and they'll easily find anything the search giant has managed to index. Thankfully, the company's been thinking about steps in can take to protect individual privacy, and is now rolling out a new way to request the removal of Search results containing your personal information.

