Slime Rancher 2 launch date, time, and how to play early

Slime Rancher 2 is one of the most eagerly anticipated games of the year. It might not seem like it, but farming slimes is an engaging and time-draining experience – in all the best ways, of course.

The good news is that Slime Rancher 2 is launching as part of Xbox Game Pass, and will be a timed exclusive to Xbox consoles. If you’re a console gamer and you want Slime Rancher 2, then you need an Xbox.

In this short guide we’ll be breaking down when exactly you can start playing Slime Rancher 2, and how you can start playing early on Xbox consoles. Read on below for everything you need to know.

Slime Rancher 2 launch date and times

Slime Rancher 2 is launching on Xbox consoles on September 22, 2022. This is a midnight release, so you’ll be able to play the game at 12:01am wherever you are in the world. You can pre-install the game now with Xbox Game Pass in order to ensure you’re ready to play immediately.

How to play Slime Rancher 2 early on Xbox

When Xbox Game Pass releases have a midnight launch, there is a way to play the game slightly early, as long as you live West of New Zealand.

Setting your Xbox account’s region to New Zealand in the Xbox system settings will allow you to access the game at 12:01am NZST. This is 5:01am PDT and 1:01pm BST, giving you up to 19 hours of early access compared to anyone else in the PDT time zone.

With this simple little trick, you can access new games much earlier on Xbox. Just make sure to set your region back to your own region before you make any Microsoft Store purchases.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.