Man charged with shooting, killing sister in North Carolina, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with shooting and killing his sister. At 3:35 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Patio Place when they were told about an aggravated assault. Officers found one victim, later identified as 43-year-old Latosha Nichole Murray who was taken to the hospital where she died. Greensboro […]
WXII 12
Guilford County student assaults Assistant Principal and officer, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A student assaulted an assistant principal and officer after refusing to leave the classroom, deputies said. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported an incident at Ragsdale High School Wednesday afternoon. A student caused a disturbance in class and refused to leave after the teacher told them...
cbs17
2 moms involved in parking lot fight at Chatham County high school, deputies say
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two mothers were arrested this week after they got into a fight at a Chatham County high school, deputies said. The incident was reported Tuesday morning at in the parking lot of Northwood High School in Pittsboro, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Moore County man arrested for stealing vehicle parts: sheriff
ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested in Moore County Wednesday for stealing motor vehicle parts, Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced. The Sheriff’s Office received a report of larceny of motor vehicle parts from a residence in Robbins Aug. 29. After the investigation concluded, deputies arrested 26-year-old Cotey...
911 calls released in killings of 2 teens in North Carolina: "They're just laying on the side of the road"
A sheriff's office in North Carolina has released 911 calls related to the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot over the weekend. The calls were released two days after a juvenile petition was filed against a 17-year-old suspect for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods.
WOKV.com
Sheriff in search of suspect in shooting deaths of North Carolina teenagers
Sheriff in search of suspect in shooting deaths of North Carolina teenagers Men riding four-wheelers found the bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, in Orange County. (NCD)
wpde.com
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Socastee-area car wash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a shooting at the Bay Road Car Wash in the Socastee area on Thursday. The victim was identified as Tyshawn Smalls, 21, of Myrtle Beach, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. He was taken to an area hospital at 2:45 p.m. Thursday and died from injuries.
WRAL
Search continues for 17-year-old double murder suspect
It's been two days since Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced his intent to charge the teenager. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Sydney Franklin.
SBI called in to investigate North Carolina deputy-involved shooting
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The State Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist in the investigation of a deputy-involved shooting that happened on Wednesday. Bertie County Sheriff John Holley announced in a press release that deputies responded to a call around 10 a.m. on Wednesday for service in the northeast region of the county […]
Teen charged with strangulation, assault on female: RCSO
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is facing a felony charge following an alleged assault on a female, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, Randolph County deputies came to Foxfire Road in Asheboro to conduct a welfare check. Deputies located the caller and say they discovered that Jacob Lamour Waddell, 19, […]
Adult charges likely for juvenile suspect wanted in NC teens’ murder, officials say
Deputies continue to search for a 17-year-old suspect identified Tuesday in the shooting deaths of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark.
wpde.com
Police search for unknown suspect, vehicle in Socastee-area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Police are seeking more information related to a shooting incident that happened at a car wash on Bay Road off of Highway 707 at around 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Police are looking for the pictured vehicle and an unknown male suspect. Police said...
alamancenews.com
Manhunt on for 17-year-old suspect in double homicide that included Eastern High student
Orange County’s sheriff has announced that he has filed a juvenile petition against a 17-year-old suspect for two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of two teens, including an Eastern High School student, who were found fatally shot Sunday afternoon in the woods in western Orange County.
Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
cbs17
Deputies, police led on high-speed chase across county lines by habitual Cumberland County felon after shoplifting incident
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A felon led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across county lines after stealing $1,000 worth of tools on Wednesday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Sanford Police Department said Gerald Shaundell McClarey shoplifted from the Harbor Freight on North Carolina 87 and fled law enforcement at a traffic stop.
Centre Daily
Two 16-year-olds were found dead in woods. Now, teens face murder charges, NC cops say
Two 16-year-olds were found dead in the woods — and now a pair of teenagers face charges in their deaths, officials said. The teen suspects — ages 14 and 17 — were taken into custody on Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to the Graham Police Department. While the...
cbs17
3 arrested for murder in Durham that took place in February, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have arrested and charged three men for a homicide in February that left two men dead and two other men injured. Shortly before 1:25 a.m. on Feb. 19, officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 1400 block of E. Cornwallis Road. After arriving, officers found four men who had been shot.
North Carolina state trooper shoots kidnapping suspect who opened fire from bed of truck
A North Carolina trooper shot a kidnapping suspect who opened fire on him from the bed of a truck after a traffic stop early Tuesday.
cbs17
Man arrested after found with Fentanyl, gun in Sanford, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies said they have arrested a man after finding him with drugs, a gun and drug paraphernalia in Sanford. Colby Grant Morris, 20, of Sanford, was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday night on Cedar Lane Road, according to a release. The release...
2 suspects rob 11 North Carolina businesses in September, police need public’s help finding criminals
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police need your help in finding two suspects in a string of a dozen robberies this month in Durham. The Durham Police Department on Thursday released several surveillance images of the two people they want to find. Eleven businesses were robbed, as was one person Sept. 9 in the parking lot […]
