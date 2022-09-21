ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs hilariously struck out a Blue Jay with a shocking fastball after a 37 MPH eephus

 2 days ago
We here at For The Win love it when a position player becomes a pitcher, and especially when they throw eephus pitches, because sometimes hitters destroy them and sometimes fool hitters with them.

This is a really fun example of one. Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs came into an 18-10 game losing to the Toronto Blue Jays and threw two-thirds of a scoreless inning.

It’s the strikeout he got that we want to focus on … because Stubbs threw a ridiculous set of 30-something MPH eephus pitches against Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen to get to a two-strike situation.

Then? HE PULLED OUT THE FASTBALL OUT OF NOWHERE!

Here's the full at-bat

Jansen had to smile.

Some reaction

