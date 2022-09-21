ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stowe, VT

vermontcatholic.org

CDA fall retreat

The Vermont State Catholic Daughters of the Americas fall retreat took place recently at Our Lady of the Angels Church in Randolph with more than 60 participants from throughout the Diocese of Burlington. Father Brandon Schneider, parochial vicar of Our Lady of the Valley Parish based in Bethel, Our Lady...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Slate Roofer Robert Volk Jr. Continues Working With a Prosthetic Leg

Robert Volk Jr. has been working on slate roofs since the early 1980s. Known to his friends and family as Bobby, he moved to Vermont in 1986 and worked on ridgelines across the northern part of the state. In his spare time, Bob designed and built a massive log cabin at 191 Rabbit Run in Waltham, which included a tree house, a suspension bridge and two rooms filled with arcade games. His unique home went viral online when Zillow Gone Wild shared it in 2021.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Burlington woman leaves big gift to homeless service agency

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A late Burlington community member left a large gift for a local homeless service agency. ANEW Place runs Sober Shelter and supportive housing programs. The nonprofit received $58,000 from the late Ellen Ruth Everitz, who called Burlington home for more than 80 years. ANEW Place says...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Closed Burlington church under contract to be sold

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A downtown Burlington church that has been unused since 2018 is under contract to be sold. The former Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception sits in the center of Burlington completely empty, but that might not be the case for much longer. The church is currently under...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh YMCA gets $1M pledge toward new home

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A $1 million pledge will help the Plattsburgh YMCA move closer to its goal of a new home. Tuesday, the Plattsburgh Y announced the pledge from Stewart’s Shops and the related Dake Foundation. The YMCA is working to secure the funds for a $13 million...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Call for volunteers in Vermont on National Public Lands Day

PERU, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday is National Public Lands Day which includes free admittance to national parks, but it’s not just a discount park day. Green Mountain National Forest employees are looking for volunteers to join them Sat., Sept. 24 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Hapgood Pond Recreation Area in Peru, Vermont.
PERU, VT
castletonspartan.com

Sammis hopes to represent new district

On Nov. 8, the newly designated district of Castleton (Rutland-3) will elect its representative to the Vermont State Legislature. Running for the position is Republication candidate and Castleton University alum Jarrod Sammis, opposed to Democratic candidate, Mary Droege. Jarrod Sammis graduated in 2013 from Castleton State College with a major...
CASTLETON, VT
sevendaysvt

Two More Vermont Newspapers Cease Printing

Two more Vermont news organizations have ceased printing paper editions this month, citing the costs and rapidly changing habits of readers. The Waterbury Reader, a free weekly community newspaper produced in partnership with the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus since 2020, will print its final copy this Friday. The move follows a similar decision by the editors of the Vermont Cynic, UVM’s student newspaper, to cease printing and focus on its online report.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Don't Miss These Quintessential Fall Festivals in Vermont

Sunday, September 25, 1-4 p.m., at Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford. $5; free for kids under 15. morrillhomestead.org. Smack in the middle of apple season, locals can don bonnets and top hats for a trip back in time to the 19th Century Apple & Cheese Harvest Festival at Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford. The annual shindig marks Johnny Appleseed's birthday with a full schedule of food and fun.
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Rutland, Vermont

Noted for their incredible natural beauty, many of Vermont’s 55 state parks rank among the best in the USA. Providing limitless opportunities to enjoy outdoor recreational activities like swimming, fishing, boating and camping, they showcase everything from comely green fields and picturesque forests, to shimmering lakes and spectacular mountain views.
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

UVM student robbed at gunpoint in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are investigating a late-night armed robbery involving a University of Vermont student. Police said the male student was near St. Paul and Maple Streets on Saturday around midnight when the robbery occurred. The student wasn’t hurt during the incident. The University later sent...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. officials highlight West Rutland housing rehab efforts

WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are highlighting a home rehab program they say will be a key part of solving the state’s housing crisis. State and local leaders were in West Rutland Wednesday highlighting millions in new housing investments aimed at bringing old housing back online. The...
WEST RUTLAND, VT
vtcynic.com

UVM needs to bring back COVID-19 housing

As a warm welcome to my first week at UVM, my floor was overcome with an upsurge in COVID-19. Not only did eight people on my floor alone test positive, but COVID-19 was rapidly spreading throughout the halls of my dorm complex, Wing/Davis/Wilks. Nobody knew what to do. As soon...
BURLINGTON, VT

