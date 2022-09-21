ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madden NFL 23 outsells all other games in the US in August

By Dave Aubrey
 2 days ago
The U.S. software chart was dominated by Madden NFL 23 in August, and it is already the fifth-best-selling title of 2022, when looking at dollar sales.

VGC reports that the only games that have sold more in 2022 based on revenue are Horizon: Forbidden West, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Elden Ring, according to the NPD Group.

Saints Row also made its debut last month, but a lukewarm reception prevented it from taking the top spot. Still, a lack of competition meant that it still took the #2 spot for the month, followed by Marvel’s Spider-Man thanks to a PC release. Spider-Man was the best-selling game for the month on Steam.

Thanks to restocks PS5 has been the most successful console during August, though the Nintendo Switch is still currently the best-selling console of 2022 to date. There are a few months for that to change, though.

There’s still some time left in September, but it was been an excellent month for games already. Recent releases like Splatoon 3 and Metal: Hellsinger have been huge successes, while FIFA 23 launches on September 30, and is likely to become the best-selling title of September in the UK, at least, if not the US.

If you want to read more about Madden NFL 23, make sure to take a look at our advanced controls guide, Ultimate Team guide, and our breakdown of the best offensive and defensive playbooks to use.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.

