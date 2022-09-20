Read full article on original website
Housing: A Self-Inflicted Crisis
Two recent opinion pieces on rent control and stabilization failed to state a clear economic reality: Any short-term fixes to the housing crisis in Santa Barbara must be combined with policies that encourage the construction of additional housing units. This course of action will expand the supply available, allowing the individuals who work and contribute to the Santa Barbara community to live in Santa Barbara. The additional building should start as soon as possible.
Santa Barbara–Based Author Mary Firestone on Her New Book, ‘Trusting the Dawn’
Local author Mary Firestone’s new book, Trusting the Dawn: How to Choose Freedom and Joy After Trauma, focuses on her journey healing from the trauma she endured following the December 2017 Thomas Fire and subsequent Montecito mudslides that destroyed more than 450 structures, killing 23 people. Firestone, who was four months pregnant, lived directly in the path of the debris flow and was separated from her husband and 3-year-old son, trapped alone in the wreckage of her bathroom for five hours. Despite her dire circumstances, and her uncertainty about the survival of her family, she describes feeling a connection with a powerful, calming, protective force, which later inspired her to set out on her own path of healing. Her book is divided into two parts: The first chronicles her story of survival, and the second acts as a sort of handbook for healing methods, with descriptions and quick tips for newcomers.
The Race Is on for Goleta City Council
As if in celebration of its 20th birthday, Goleta actually has two contested races for City Council seats. In the past, too often there would only be one candidate running without any opposition. Even after a voting rights violation lawsuit was threatened in 2017, one of the arguments against district elections was questioning whether enough people would step forward to have meaningful contests. The answer, today, is yes.
Santa Barbara Holds Off Rio Mesa in Overtime
A hard-hitting throwback football game came down to the final play as Rio Mesa opted to go for a two-point conversion and the win in overtime, but the Santa Barbara defense held at the one-yard line to preserve a 7-6 victory on Friday night at Peabody Stadium. The two teams...
What Works in Learning to Read
Peabody elementary school has proudly served its community since its opening in 1928. When it became a charter school in 1992, claiming the 21st charter in the State of California (of now more than 1,300), it maintained its attendance boundary, keeping it the home school for the nearly 800 students that live within the enrollment area. As the largest elementary school in Santa Barbara, Peabody takes seriously its role in making a difference in the lives of the diverse student population that is highly reflective of the Santa Barbara community at large. One current effort to make just such a difference is the focus on and deep investment in literacy instruction that is grounded in a body of research called the science of reading.
Wastewater in Los Olivos
The Los Olivos Community Services District was formed to ensure its residents maintained local control for a wastewater treatment solution. The district has specific boundaries that generally include the businesses and residential lots south of Highway 154. We are working to solve our portion of a groundwater pollution problem that...
California Clean Air Day in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties Celebrates the Legacy of Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez
OXNARD, Calif. – Ventura County and Santa Barbara County residents are invited to participate in the fifth annual California Clean Air Day, which will take place on and around October 5, 2022. This year, Clean Air Day South Central Coast will honor former Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez for her life and legacy of fighting for clean air in the County.
Get Wowed by Tamar’s Pita Pop-Up at Third Window
“I just wanted to make a good piece of food that I could put in someone’s hands and they would be like, ‘Wow this is delicious,’” explains Logan Jones of Tamar Central Coast Shawarma, his Middle Eastern pop-up at Third Window Brewing Company. That goal may...
Santa Barbara’s Top Talent Event at SOhO
Noise is not what Santa Barbara is known for, especially when compared to its big-city neighbors, or considering the Bowl’s 10 p.m. curfew. But that doesn’t mean that S.B. is lacking in musical talent or boisterous energy. This small town has a community dedicated to keeping its music scene alive and loud. Elliott Lanam of Hidden City Studios is part of that community, and he’s orchestrated an event to push Santa Barbara’s local talent into the limelight and turn up the volume downtown.
Anchovy, Holly, and Tankerbell
Anchovy is a great dog, social with people, and loves to play with other dogs. She’s about 1-year-old and 47 lbs. Anchovy is waiting for some wonderful person or family to make her the newest member of their family. Could that be you?. K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc....
Meet Santa Barbara’s New Helena Mason Art Gallery
During Fiesta weekend, children and pets ran and played underneath artwork worth thousands of dollars. Remnants of confetti from cracked Fiesta eggs and blurred glimpses of festive clothing complemented the colorful displays lining the walls around them. In all the chaos, the vision for the Helena Mason Art Gallery was...
City’s Housing Authority Awarded for Excellence in Affordable Housing
The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) was awarded earlier this September with the Gindroz Award for Excellence in Affordable Housing for its recent housing projects. Given by the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art (ICAA), the inaugural award recognizes “organizations that have demonstrated excellence in the design and implementation of affordable housing in the classical tradition,” according to an ICAA press release detailing the announcement, taking the context of the project and its social impact into consideration.
Goleta Homelessness Regional Action Plan Virtual Meeting
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Please join the City of Goleta, Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT), and CityNet on Monday, September 26, at 9:00 a.m. for a virtual meeting to discuss the Goleta Homelessness “Regional Action Plan.” Community members are invited to attend this monthly meeting to raise insights or concerns regarding the impacts of homelessness, and to work on collaborative responses.
Santa Barbara Girls’ Volleyball Completes Channel League Sweep of San Marcos
First place in the Channel League was up for grabs, and the Santa Barbara High girls’ volleyball team seized the moment with a 24-26, 25-23, 25-20, 25-22 victory over rival San Marcos on Thursday night at the Thunderhut. A balanced attack allowed the Dons to overcome a spectacular performance...
Sleepless Near the Airport
Santa Barbara Airport late night flights are keeping residents awake. You don’t have to live next to SBA to be annoyed by the air traffic. It’s not only affecting Goleta residents; neighboring communities of More Mesa, “Noleta,” Hope Ranch, Ellwood, and Storke Ranch, among others, are registering complaints on the SBA Complaint Hotline.
City Launches New Video Series “City Connection”
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. With a continued focus on improving communication, prioritizing transparency, and modernizing its approach to connecting and relaying information, the City has launched a new, social-media friendly video series called “City Connection.”. Produced by the City’s video production department,...
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Assault Suspect in Goleta
The Sheriff’s Office issued a press release Friday afternoon, which contains an update on the incident:. “Sheriff’s deputies quickly tracked down and arrested a La Mirada man for an assault with a deadly weapon. At approximately 9:16 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Staples in the Camino Real Marketplace shopping center for a report of an assault with a knife that had just occurred. As deputies were arriving in the area, they learned that the suspect, described as a white male with a long beard and wearing a backpack, was last seen entering Home Depot.
Why Are Cruise Ships Back?
I’m writing to bring awareness to the City of Santa Barbara quietly, and with little comment, reversing the ban of cruise ships in our port city. Today, staring down at the port with the massive ship anchored offshore, my friends and I universally groaned at their impact. Then I learned that the Waterfront is going to take on a record number of ships, more than ever before. Here is what we are looking at just over the next few weeks:
