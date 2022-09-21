ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Wordle today: Answer, clues for Wednesday, September 21 2022 word of the day

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48sGq4_0i4DOpsE00

WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 WORDLE ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU.

OK.

As far as hardest Wordle words go, Wednesday’s answer was challenging. If you’re here, you’re probably struggling with it and looking for some help. So let’s run down a few clues with today’s Wordle that could help you solve it:

1. There are two vowels.

2. It can be a verb or noun.

3. It’s something you might do with a TV show.

And the answer to Wedneday’s Wordle is below this photo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5x82_0i4DOpsE00
(Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

It’s …

RECAP.

While you’re here, some more Wordle advice:

How to play Wordle

Go to this link from the New York Times and start guessing words.

Best Wordle starting word

That’s a topic we’ve covered a bunch here. According to the Times’ WordleBot, the best starting word is: CRANE. Others that I’ve seen include ADIEU, STARE and ROAST.

Comments / 0

Related
In Touch Weekly

College Student Ashley Russell Comes Forward With Allegations Against Adam Levine Amid Cheating Scandal

A fifth woman named Ashley Russell has come forward with allegations that Adam Levine sent her flirty messages amid his current cheating scandal. Russell, who runs a health and exercise Instagram account with just over 5,700 followers, claimed to DailyMail.com that Levine, 43, began viewing her Instagram Stories in March. He then started liking her posts and sending her direct messages.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The Roku Channel is adding 35 free movies in September – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in September.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Called "Disturbing As Hell" by Netflix Subscribers

Netflix has really carved out a lane for itself in the world of true crime stories. Whether they are presented as documentaries or dramatizations. Netflix's takes on true crime have become incredibly popular over the last few years. This week, the streaming service released its latest true crime story, this one focusing on one of the most disturbing and infamous killers in history: Jeffrey Dahmer.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Times#Wordlebot
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Father of a Soldier Free Online

Best sites to watch Father of a Soldier - Last updated on Sep 24, 2022. Best free ad supported sites: Freevee Amazon Channel. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Father of a Soldier online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Father of a Soldier on this page.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer Free Online

Best sites to watch Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer - Last updated on Sep 23, 2022. Best free ad supported sites: The Roku Channel ,Pluto TV Tubi TV Retrocrush AsianCrush Freevee Amazon Channel. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer online right now....
COMICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
203K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy