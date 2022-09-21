ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IHSA Football Rankings: Sept. 21, 2022

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the newly released high school football rankings in Illinois for our Rockford area teams from the AP released Wednesday, September 21 through four weeks of the season. Class 7A#10 Honononegah (4-0) Class 6ANo local teams ranked. Belvidere North (3-1) received one vote. Class 5A#4 Sycamore (4-0)#10 Sterling (3-1)Boylan received 5 votes […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

High School Football Highlights for Sept. 23, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pekin, Prairie Central, Eureka and Ridgeview-Lexington stayed unbeaten with high school wins on Friday night. Each team is now 5-0. Peoria High can move to 5-0 with a Saturday afternoon win over Manual. Here’s your week 5 scores: Pekin def. Morton, 14-7 Metamora def. Canton, 54-20 Washington def. Limestone, 49-0 Dunlap […]
PEORIA, IL
scoopswithdannymac.com

Friday Fast Break – HSSC – September 23, 2022

Week five of the high school football season has arrived with many rivalry games on the docket for the weekend while one of the top volleyball tournaments in the metro area crowns a champion Saturday. Plus, two rivals once again came together for an outstanding cause on the softball field this past Tuesday.
HIGH SCHOOL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores from Friday, September 23

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores from around the Rockford area for week 5, Friday, September 23 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ for highlights every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39….that time could […]
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX2Now

Pep Zone: Alton High School

ALTON, Ill. – The Pep Zone was in Alton, Illinois Friday, September 23 at Alton High School. FOX 2’s Chris Regnier hung out with the Redbirds. FOX 2’s newest anchor/reporter Laura Simon joined him. They both did a few t-shirt tosses out to the crowd. The cheerleaders,...
ALTON, IL
WIFR

Hononegah beats Belvidere North in straight sets, sweeps season series

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere North girls volleyball has won the conference five straight years. But there might be a new sheriff in town in the NIC-10. Hononegah (21-2, 10-0) and Belvidere North (13-4, 8-2) squared off for the second time this year. The Indians beat the Blue Thunder in straight sets to open the season, snapping their 79-game conference winning streak. It was the same story Wednesday night in Belvidere, as Hononegah cruised to a 25-14, 25-13 victory to stay unbeaten in the NIC-10.
BELVIDERE, IL

