BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere North girls volleyball has won the conference five straight years. But there might be a new sheriff in town in the NIC-10. Hononegah (21-2, 10-0) and Belvidere North (13-4, 8-2) squared off for the second time this year. The Indians beat the Blue Thunder in straight sets to open the season, snapping their 79-game conference winning streak. It was the same story Wednesday night in Belvidere, as Hononegah cruised to a 25-14, 25-13 victory to stay unbeaten in the NIC-10.

BELVIDERE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO