Christian County CEO Group Working On Two Project Businesses
Christian County CEO program is building towards a major project. CEO, or Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities, immerses Christian County students in real-life experiences with an opportunity to take risks, manage the results, and learn from the outcome. Senior at Taylorville High School Alaina Deal says she’s excited to work with the...
Central A&M Schools Foundation Holding Homecoming Fundraiser Saturday Evening
Homecoming week for Central A&M School District often means celebration for the kids with a big football game and dance to cap the week off. Superintendent Dr. DeAnn Heck says there’s a fundraising event for the adults while the kids dance the evening away Saturday. Dr. Heck says this will help the Central A&M Schools Foundation raise funds for an updated middle school library.
CTI Hosts Vibe at Five To Introduce New Building on Cheney
CTI hosted the Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce’s monthly “Vibe at 5” event Wednesday night. Dozens from the community came to check out the new CTI building on Cheney. It’s the first public event at the CTI building since the ribbon cutting ceremony. Attendees enjoyed food, drinks, and various forms of entertainment.
Norma Jean Hawkins
Norma Jean Hawkins, 89 of Owaneco, passed away at 1:51a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Taylorville Care Center. She was born on May 15, 1933 in Elgin, the daughter of Melvin and Helen (Block) Blietz. She married John William Hawkins on January 28, 1956 in South Elgin, Illinois and he preceded her in death on November 2, 2013. Norma and her husband operated Red Gate Kennel where they raised many dogs including Collies, Welsh Corgis, and Jack Russell Terriers. She enjoyed working puzzles. More than anything, Norma loved spending time at her rural home, caring for her property and animals.
Lester L. Mathews
Lester Lee Mathews passed away September 22, 2022. He was born February 16, 1942 to Bernard Emery Mathews and Eunice Elmira Ramp Mathews in Peoria, Illinois. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Ford Mathews, son Rob David Mathews (Brenna Cook Mathews) of Taylorville, Illinois, step-grandsons Charles James (CJ) and Jack Robert Boston, daughter Deanna Lynne Mathews Kilbourne (James Kilbourne) of Urbana, Illinois, sister Evelyn Mathews Marsh (Robert), and many nieces and nephews.
Area Arrests And Accidents 09/22/22
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 09-21-22 Justin Sherman, age 40, of Taylorville was arrested by CCSO for driving on susp/revokd license. Accidents. 9-16-22 Trever, Loafman was traveling North on 1250 East Rd. North of 650 North Rd. when a deer entered the roadway....
