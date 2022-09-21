Norma Jean Hawkins, 89 of Owaneco, passed away at 1:51a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Taylorville Care Center. She was born on May 15, 1933 in Elgin, the daughter of Melvin and Helen (Block) Blietz. She married John William Hawkins on January 28, 1956 in South Elgin, Illinois and he preceded her in death on November 2, 2013. Norma and her husband operated Red Gate Kennel where they raised many dogs including Collies, Welsh Corgis, and Jack Russell Terriers. She enjoyed working puzzles. More than anything, Norma loved spending time at her rural home, caring for her property and animals.

OWANECO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO