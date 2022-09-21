Read full article on original website
Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher
Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
It's not the 2008 foreclosure crisis, but a dark future is brewing for the housing market: Fewer new homes built and even higher prices
Despite falling demand from homebuyers, experts have maintained that the US real estate market is healthy. But recent data on homebuilding highlights a dark storyline brewing. Builders are feeling the pain of tanking demand and are slowing down new construction, fueling a vicious cycle. For months economists and housing experts...
US home prices could plunge 20% by next summer as a housing recession kicks in, a top economist says
The US housing market is in a recession, Pantheon Macroeconomics' Ian Shepherdson said. House prices are down about 5% since May, and may slump another 20% by mid-2023, the economist said. Federal Reserve officials have indicated they want a correction in the housing market. The US housing market is in...
ValueWalk
Mortgage Rates Keep Climbing While Foreclosure Filings Rise
This week in the housing market saw the continued upswing in mortgage rates mirrored by a rise in foreclosure filings and a spike in search engine inquiries from sellers trying to offload their properties. On the Mortgage Front. Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.89% as of...
Americans are ready to buy a home if housing market crashes, survey finds
Most Americans expect the housing market to crash soon and expect to purchase a home if it does, according to a recent survey. ConsumerAffairs found that 78 percent Americans anticipate the market to crash, while 63 percent said they want it to happen. Around three-quarters plan to buy if the market crashes.
Why Home Prices in These 5 Cities Are Not Likely to Drop Anytime Soon
These five cities are most likely to weather any recession.
Prices are set to fall for homes, cars, and furniture. It's a sign the Fed may not need to risk a recession that punishes job seekers.
Signs point to prices of homes, cars, and furniture easing in the coming months. Some economists say that means the Federal Reserve doesn't need to squash jobs to cool inflation. If the Fed acts too soon, it may be difficult to reverse out of an economic downturn. Home prices across...
Social Security update: Regular benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out today for millions
Select Social Security recipients can expect their regular monthly payment, worth an average of $1,547, today.
The cheapest US homes are in these 10 states: study
(NEXSTAR) – Home buyers open to embracing a new state will get a lot more house for their money, a new study shows. An analysis by The Ascent, which rates and reviews personal finance products, found that the average median home price in the first quarter of 2022 was $428,700.
There are now 210 U.S. housing markets at risk of 15% to 20% home price declines, says Moody’s
We’re beyond questioning whether the housing correction will push home prices lower. Falling home prices are already here. Heading forward, there are just two big questions: How many regional housing markets will see home price declines? And how far will those markets fall?. Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi...
FOXBusiness
Mortgage borrowers could save thousands with higher credit scores: Zillow analysis
While mortgage savings may be harder to come by in a high interest rate environment, one move that borrowers can make to potentially lower their monthly mortgage payments is to improve their credit scores. A recent Zillow analysis said that borrowers with an "excellent" credit score — between 760 and...
Lumber prices decline to a new 2022 low as Goldman warns housing market has further room to fall
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Tuesday as the housing market continues to cool off. The decline came on the same day Goldman Sachs warned that it expects a continued decline in the housing market. "The sustained reduction in affordability, waning pandemic tailwind, and recent decline...
ValueWalk
Mortgage Rates Keep Climbing As More People Apply For Home Loans
Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.29% as of Sept. 22, up from last week when it averaged 6.02%. The 5-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.44%up from last week when it averaged 5.21%. And the 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 4.97%, up from last week when it averaged 4.93%.
The American City Where Home Prices Are Rising Fastest
The U.S. real estate market has been unusually strong for two years. Prices have risen by 20% most months during this period, year over year, according to the carefully followed S&P Case-Shiller housing price index. The pace of home price growth has varied considerably from metro to metro. People migrated from extremely expensive markets on […]
marketplace.org
Why a tougher market for homebuyers isn’t necessarily great for sellers either
As inflation and interest rates remain stubbornly high, the housing market is suffering. Last week, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage edged over 6% — first time it’s been that high in more than a decade. Builder sentiment is down in the dumps, construction of new homes is down sharply and so are sales of existing homes.
AOL Corp
Home builders grow more desperate as buyers retreat
Home builders are piling on incentives to entice increasingly hesitant homebuyers into a deal. Almost 1 in 4 home builders reported reducing their price this month, up from 19% in August, according to a monthly survey and index from the National Association of Home Builders, while half said they offered mortgage rate buy-downs and free amenities, among other inducements to close sales.
The home price correction is spreading—this interactive map shows if your local housing market is impacted
Pressurized. That might be the best word to describe the current U.S. housing market. Record home price appreciation—up 43% during the pandemic—coupled with 6% mortgage rates is sidelining millions of potential homebuyers. The combination puts debt-to-income ratios for new buyers on par with levels hit during the peak of the housing bubble.
CNBC
As 30-year mortgage rates hit 6.7%, homebuyers are facing 'payment shock.' Here are ways to save
The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.7%, up from 3.3% at the start of the year. While home prices have eased over the last couple of months, they are still up 13.1% from a year ago. The combination has created an affordability challenge for homebuyers. Even...
mansionglobal.com
U.S. Home Sales and Prices Fell in August as Mortgage Rates Rose
U.S. existing-home sales and prices fell in August from the prior month as mortgage rates climbed toward their highest level in 14 years. Sales of previously owned homes dropped 0.4% in August from July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.8 million, the weakest rate since May 2020, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday. August sales fell 19.9% from a year earlier.
Seven of 10 Recent U.S. Homebuyers Have Regrets – Here’s Why
U.S. homebuyers spent two years giving up leverage, overpaying for houses, and rushing through short cuts to land new properties. Now, many of those buyers have regrets. The data come from a report from Clever Real Estate, which says that while the American dream of owning a home still resonates, many Americans who purchased a property between 2021 and 2022 refer to the experience not as a dream but as a nightmare.
