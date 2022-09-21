ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher

Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
Business Insider

It's not the 2008 foreclosure crisis, but a dark future is brewing for the housing market: Fewer new homes built and even higher prices

Despite falling demand from homebuyers, experts have maintained that the US real estate market is healthy. But recent data on homebuilding highlights a dark storyline brewing. Builders are feeling the pain of tanking demand and are slowing down new construction, fueling a vicious cycle. For months economists and housing experts...
ValueWalk

Mortgage Rates Keep Climbing While Foreclosure Filings Rise

This week in the housing market saw the continued upswing in mortgage rates mirrored by a rise in foreclosure filings and a spike in search engine inquiries from sellers trying to offload their properties. On the Mortgage Front. Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.89% as of...
The Hill

The cheapest US homes are in these 10 states: study

(NEXSTAR) – Home buyers open to embracing a new state will get a lot more house for their money, a new study shows. An analysis by The Ascent, which rates and reviews personal finance products, found that the average median home price in the first quarter of 2022 was $428,700.
ValueWalk

Mortgage Rates Keep Climbing As More People Apply For Home Loans

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.29% as of Sept. 22, up from last week when it averaged 6.02%. The 5-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.44%up from last week when it averaged 5.21%. And the 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 4.97%, up from last week when it averaged 4.93%.
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Are Rising Fastest

The U.S. real estate market has been unusually strong for two years. Prices have risen by 20% most months during this period, year over year, according to the carefully followed S&P Case-Shiller housing price index. The pace of home price growth has varied considerably from metro to metro. People migrated from extremely expensive markets on […]
marketplace.org

Why a tougher market for homebuyers isn’t necessarily great for sellers either

As inflation and interest rates remain stubbornly high, the housing market is suffering. Last week, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage edged over 6% — first time it’s been that high in more than a decade. Builder sentiment is down in the dumps, construction of new homes is down sharply and so are sales of existing homes.
AOL Corp

Home builders grow more desperate as buyers retreat

Home builders are piling on incentives to entice increasingly hesitant homebuyers into a deal. Almost 1 in 4 home builders reported reducing their price this month, up from 19% in August, according to a monthly survey and index from the National Association of Home Builders, while half said they offered mortgage rate buy-downs and free amenities, among other inducements to close sales.
mansionglobal.com

U.S. Home Sales and Prices Fell in August as Mortgage Rates Rose

U.S. existing-home sales and prices fell in August from the prior month as mortgage rates climbed toward their highest level in 14 years. Sales of previously owned homes dropped 0.4% in August from July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.8 million, the weakest rate since May 2020, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday. August sales fell 19.9% from a year earlier.
TheStreet

Seven of 10 Recent U.S. Homebuyers Have Regrets – Here’s Why

U.S. homebuyers spent two years giving up leverage, overpaying for houses, and rushing through short cuts to land new properties. Now, many of those buyers have regrets. The data come from a report from Clever Real Estate, which says that while the American dream of owning a home still resonates, many Americans who purchased a property between 2021 and 2022 refer to the experience not as a dream but as a nightmare.
REAL ESTATE

