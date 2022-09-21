Read full article on original website
I compared 183 items at Aldi, Walmart, Kroger and Meijer to find the US’ cheapest grocery store – you can save $100s
A SAVVY mom has compared the prices of a big list of items at major grocery stores for four years - and it can save you serious cash. Kristen Whirrett, 40, started shopping around in 2019 after she and her husband Andy, 43, found themselves living on just one income.
It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon
Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
I’m an ex-Kroger employee – there’s a major mistake shoppers are making at self-checkout and it will get them in trouble
AN ex-Kroger employee has revealed the major mistake shoppers are making at self-checkouts. The former worker took to Reddit to reveal what shoppers are doing wrong and how it could get them in trouble. After a customer complained about being stopped at a Kroger's exit for the sixth time, the...
Walmart announces major store change that will be huge cost benefit to shoppers – but there’s a bigger perk for families
WALMART has revealed dozens of its stores will be updated, benefitting thousands of families. The retail giant is investing $240million as it renovates 41 stores across Missouri. Walmart stores will offer pick-up, delivery and Express Delivery services once they've been renovated, KSNF reports. Customers that opt for Express Delivery will...
The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store
With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
T.J. Maxx Is Pulling Products, Along With Marshalls
Regrettably, this is not the first time that TJX Companies has been criticized for recalling items; this is only the most recent incident. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
I’m a former Walmart worker – there’s one item shoppers should not buy and it all comes down to quality
A FORMER Walmart worker has revealed the one item shoppers should avoid buying from the retailer. Rousseau Vestal, a former Walmart cashier, told BestLife that Walmart bed sheets should be avoided because of their quality. "You won't want to get anything less than the greatest bed linens given that you...
What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals
You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership
During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Blue' At Walmart
Though it may be rare, the words "code blue" coming out of the intercom at Walmart are not unheard of and it seems that it's the type of alert that has the potential to close down business and dismiss the staff for the day, per one Redditors experience. Walmart uses...
Cracker Barrel Location Closure
Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
If you have this soup at home, there’s a recall you need to see
MSI Express (Unilever) issued a recall for about 16,498 pounds of Knorr chicken and rice soup mix products that contain an undeclared allergen. The allergen in question is milk, an ingredient that can cause mild or even severe reactions in some people. The labels on these soup products do not list milk, which led to a recall once the problem was discovered.
Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots
It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain
If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
I’m a lawyer – I think Walmart charges shoppers with self-checkout theft in hopes they’ll pay a $200 fine to avoid court
A LAWSUIT has claimed that Walmart charges shoppers with self-checkout theft in the hope they'll pay a hefty fine. Alabama shopper Lesleigh Nurse was awarded $2.1million after her team accused Walmart of using criminal charges to prosecute shoppers and gut them for "civil recovery" money, court documents reveal. A Mobile...
Two Women at a Busy Denny’s Rolled Up Their Sleeves When They Saw the Restaurant Was Short-Staffed
When Sylvia Arredondo and her mother, Idalia Merkel, decided to stop at Denny’s after going to a concert, they probably didn’t expect to spend the rest of their night working there, but that’s exactly what happened soon after they walked through the doors. After visiting one Denny’s...
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
I was ‘ripped off’ at the Walmart self-checkout – Here’s how I lost money and it’s part of a disturbing trend
A WALMART patron said he was "ripped off" by one of the store's self-checkout when the scanner overcharged him. Customer Paul Trundy claims the scanner at a local Walmart in Denver, Colorado, overcharged him for a box of tea and a can of salmon during his latest visit. The salmon...
Credit card company to pay out $3million to Americans – see if you’re eligible for cash
CREDIT card users will get a payout of nearly $3million. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has released a statement revealing that Credit Karma was "deploying dark patterns" as a way to get customers to believe they were pre-approved for credit card offers. The FTC claimed that the consumers were deceived...
The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco
These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
