ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
RETAIL
The US Sun

Walmart announces major store change that will be huge cost benefit to shoppers – but there’s a bigger perk for families

WALMART has revealed dozens of its stores will be updated, benefitting thousands of families. The retail giant is investing $240million as it renovates 41 stores across Missouri. Walmart stores will offer pick-up, delivery and Express Delivery services once they've been renovated, KSNF reports. Customers that opt for Express Delivery will...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Electric Motor#Grocery#Kroger#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ecart
Mashed

The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store

With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
LOUISIANA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

T.J. Maxx Is Pulling Products, Along With Marshalls

Regrettably, this is not the first time that TJX Companies has been criticized for recalling items; this is only the most recent incident. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mashed

What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals

You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership

During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Cadrene Heslop

Cracker Barrel Location Closure

Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
PORTLAND, OR
BGR.com

If you have this soup at home, there’s a recall you need to see

MSI Express (Unilever) issued a recall for about 16,498 pounds of Knorr chicken and rice soup mix products that contain an undeclared allergen. The allergen in question is milk, an ingredient that can cause mild or even severe reactions in some people. The labels on these soup products do not list milk, which led to a recall once the problem was discovered.
FOOD SAFETY
SheKnows

Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots

It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain

If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
FOOD SAFETY
The Motley Fool

The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco

These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy