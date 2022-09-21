If you look at the Ell-Saline depth chart, you’ll see that freshman Reese Krone is the third string tight end. However, if you looked out on the field Friday night you would see Krone in the game at quarterback. The Cardinals were rocked by injuries at home (at one point down five starters) in their fourth game of the season, but due to a big lead they had built were able to hold on against Bennington.

