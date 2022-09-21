Read full article on original website
Marvin L. Walton
Marvin L. Walton, 80, of Salina, Kan., passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. He was born on December 1, 1941, in Lamont, Okla., to Richard and Grace (Bestwick) Walton. Marvin went to Culinary School and loved to cook. For many years he worked for the City of Salina in the custodial department covering the Salina Police Department and Community Theatre, and also the United Methodist Church of the Cross. Marvin liked to go camping and fishing with his family and being outside taking care of his yard.
Geraldine Marie Morse
Our beloved, Geraldine Marie Morse, passed away in Dallas, Texas, at the age of 83 in the presence of loving family members. She was an adoring wife of 49 years to her loving husband, Paul Everett Morse, until his passing in 2008. Jerri, as she was known to friends and...
Southeast of Saline 4-0 after route of Halstead
The Southeast of Saline Trojans improved to 4-0 on the year with a 49-17 win over Halstead on Friday night. The win marked the 20th-consecutive regular season victory for the Trojans, who sit at #1 in Class 2A according to multiple publications. Southeast will host Clay Center on Friday. A...
Sacred Heart snags second win, defeat Belle Plaine
The Sacred Heart Knights improved to 2-2 on the year, and snapped a two-game scoreless streak on Friday, defeating the Belle Plaine Dragons 30-0 on the road. The win equals Sacred Heart’s best win total in a season since 2020, and their best start through four games since 2016.
Free Cancer Screening Clinic Planned
A free cancer screening vent is planned in Salina. Tammy Walker Cancer Center in partnership with the Salina Masonic Lodge No. 60, Masonic Cancer Alliance, and The University of Kansas Cancer Center will be holding a free skin cancer and prostate cancer screening on Saturday, October 8th and Saturday, October 22nd from 9:00am to 12:00pm. at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.
Little River takes down Solomon
The Little River Redskins grabbed their third straight victory on Friday, defeating Solomon 56-6. The Redskins scored less than a minute into the contest to take the early lead and they would never look back. The victory brings Little River’s record to 3-1, while Solomon has now dropped its last...
Business Burglary Caught on Video
Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving a business burglary which was caught on video. The crime is the latest Salina Crimestoppers crime of the week. Police say on September 16th officers responded to Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio Street, Salina, in regard to a burglary. An employee arrived to open the business and discovered the safe was missing.
McPherson defeats Circle, 35-15
McPherson defeated Towanda-Circle on Friday night, 35-15. The victory brings the Bullpups’ record to 3-1. Circle falls to 3-1 following their first defeat of 2022. Circle-Chandell to Glaves 15 yard pass (PAT #44) 14-7 Circle-Safety 14-9 2nd Half Scoring Summary:. McPherson-Gumm 59 yard run (Hoover PAT) 21-9 McPherson-Gumm 14...
Sabetha Coasts to Victory over Minneapolis 39-7
Sabetha scored on the their first drive of the ballgame with 36 yard passing touchdown from Senior quarterback Matthew Garber to Junior wide receiver with 10:47 in the first quarter. The PAT was good by Junior Nate Menold and the Bluejays led 7-0. Both teams played tough defense and neither team scored again in the 1st quarter.
Abilene Beats Chapman for First Time Since 2017 with 28-6 Victory
Abilene – It was Homecoming Night in Abilene, Friday night, as Dickinson County rivals collided. Evelynn Ediger, was named this year’s Homecoming Queen. In the game, the Cowboys scored 28 unanswered points on their way to a 28-6 victory and defeated their rival for the first time since 2017.
Salina Central defeats Andover, 54-44
In a high scoring contest, Salina Central edged the Andover Trojans, 54-44. Kenyon McMillan accounted for 6 total touchdowns including a 97-yard kickoff return right before the half that answered a Trojans score. The Mustangs increased their lead in the 3rd quarter on touchdown runs by Gunnar Gross and McMillan.
Women’s Volleyball wins ninth straight match, knocking off Swedes in four sets
LINDSBORG – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Volleyball needed four sets to pick up a ninth consecutive win on Friday night in a non-Kansas Conference match against the Bethany Swedes in Hahn Gymnasium. The Coyotes would come out victorious 25-18, 25-14, 22-25, 25-23. It was the first time in nine matches that the Coyotes needed more than three sets for a win, a streak that went back to Wesleyan’s final match in Florida on September 3. The Coyotes are 27-1 in sets during the current nine-match winning streak.
CARDINALS GAIN HARD FOUGHT VICTORY OVER BENNINGTON, 34-20
If you look at the Ell-Saline depth chart, you’ll see that freshman Reese Krone is the third string tight end. However, if you looked out on the field Friday night you would see Krone in the game at quarterback. The Cardinals were rocked by injuries at home (at one point down five starters) in their fourth game of the season, but due to a big lead they had built were able to hold on against Bennington.
Maize uses fast start to blow past South, 56-7
On Friday night the gauntlet continued for Salina South, as the Cougars faced yet another Kansas high school football powerhouse, this time in the form of the Maize Eagles, the #1 team in Class 5A by multiple publications, and defending state runner-up. Highly-touted recruit Avery Johnson showed he was worth...
