Charlotte, NC

CBS Sports

2022 Presidents Cup scores, results, standings: Stars push Americans to commanding lead after Day 1

It was easy (and maybe even en vogue) to be optimistic about the 2022 Presidents Cup entering Day 1 foursomes action Thursday. Perhaps that was wishful thinking or simply a nod of goodwill to those on both sides of the matches that stuck around to play this event rather than defecting to LIV Golf. Whatever the case, the United States put an end to it early and often, once again racing out to a massive lead to start the festivities at Quail Hollow.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Presidents Cup scores, results: Live coverage, standings, golf updates, schedule for Day 1 on Thursday

The 2022 Presidents Cup has arrived. After a long year of player-league alignment controversies, roster sorting by the captains and chatter about what to do to spice this event up in the future, there is actually golf to be played. While many are predicting a United States blowout, the magic of team golf at this level is that it almost always feels closer than it is for longer than it should.
GOLF
NBC Sports

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Presidents Cup

After a postponement in 2021, the Presidents Cup is back for 2022. The last edition of the PGA Tour tournament occurred in 2019 when the Tiger Woods-captained U.S. team came from behind to top the Ernie Els-captained international squad. Woods and Els are not involved this time around, but there...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Golf Channel

Golf Central Podcast: Will U.S. win the Presidents Cup on Saturday?

The U.S. leads, 8-2, after two days at the Presidents Cup. With eight matches being contested on Saturday, the home team would need to win 7 1/2 points to clinch the cup. Will it be done?. GolfChannel.com senior writers Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard are at Quail Hollow and discuss...
GOLF
The Associated Press

US builds 4-1 lead over Internationals in Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — American red numbers filled the electronic scoreboards Thursday in the Presidents Cup, an outcome that surprised no one for these one-sided matches. “Somebody came on the radio and said, ‘Yeah, but we’re 1 up in three matches and those can flip real quick,’” U.S. captain Davis Love III said. When it was over, the International team was happy it wasn’t shut out. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele set the tone with the shortest foursomes match in the Presidents Cup since 2011, dispatching Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott in 13 holes as the American duo improved to 5-0 in this alternate-shot format.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Wilson, Gray lead US to 77-63 win over China in World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson admitted she was tired. The WNBA MVP had just gotten to Australia less than 24 hours ago, fresh off a championship and the U.S. was playing its toughest opponent of the World Cup. After a slow start, Wilson was clutch in the fourth quarter, finishing with 20 points to help the U.S. beat China 77-63 on Saturday. “I don’t know how I’m doing it,” Wilson said. “You just put things aside ... It’s like riding a bike. I am exhausted, I’m not going to lie about it. At this point I don’t even think about it. I’m surrounded by greatness. I really lean on them. I don’t even know which way is up. I see it’s daylight and feel I need to go to sleep.”
NBA

