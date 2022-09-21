IOWA CITY — A University of Iowa student who is in the Air Force ROTC program is the first cadet in the country to get a waiver to wear a beard and turban while in uniform. Gursharan Virk applied for waivers so he didn’t have to choose between his Sikh faith and his dream career of being a pilot. “The beard did not take that long — the beard waiver came in pretty quick — I think within a month or two. But the waiver from my turban took about eight to nine months to get completely approved,” Virk says. “I had to turn in a letter explaining why it was important and why, what it meant to me. And then I had an interview with the Air Force chaplain.”

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO