Model who criticized Myanmar's military fears repatriation
BANGKOK — (AP) — A model from Myanmar who denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand said Friday she fears she may be forced back home. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, told The Associated Press...
Myanmar Journalist Details His Rape By Junta Soldiers in Prison
Ye Mon had always considered the 14th of any month to be a lucky day. He was married on Feb. 14, his son was born on July 14. However, Dec. 14, 2021 would bring this run of good fortune to an abrupt end. In a rare first-person account of abuses...
'A matter of honour': Women forced to stay in flooded Pakistan village
The 400 residents of Basti Ahmad Din, a tiny Pakistani village left surrounded by floodwater after torrential monsoon rains, are facing starvation and disease. Catastrophic monsoon rains blamed on climate change have left vast swathes of Pakistan under water this summer, with villagers such as those in Basti Ahmad Din grappling with the destruction of their homes and livelihoods.
Myanmar beauty queen in Thai airport limbo, fears arrest at home
BANGKOK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A beauty queen who spoke out against Myanmar's military rulers was stranded at Thailand's international airport for a third day on Friday, hoping to be granted entry, as activists and her employer urged authorities not to send her back to her homeland.
US News and World Report
10 Killed in Mexico Bar Shooting in State Ravaged by Violence
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Unidentified gunmen opened fire in a bar in central Mexico, killing 10 people, officials said, in the latest outbreak of violence to buffet the country. "It appears it was a direct attack," said a police official from the town of Tarimoro in the state of Guanajuato,...
BBC
Cambodia scams: Lured and trapped into slavery in South East Asia
It was an offer he could not resist: an easy job overseas, a sizeable salary, and even a chance to live in a swanky hotel with his own personal trainer. When Yang Weibin saw the ad for a telesales role in Cambodia, he immediately said yes. The 35-year-old Taiwanese wasn't making much as a masseur, and he needed to support his parents after his dad suffered a stroke.
Washington Examiner
Cambodian Khmer Rouge court upholds genocide conviction for last surviving leader
Cambodia's Khmer Rouge war crimes court brought down its final verdict, upholding charges of genocide and life in prison against the regime's only living leader. Khieu Samphan, head of state for the communist regime, led a genocide that targeted ethnic-minority Vietnamese, murdering almost a quarter of the Cambodian population in the 1970s. He had appealed his conviction, with his legal team stating the court was using legal criteria that were not in place about 40 years ago.
Israel says it will fight Booking.com over planned safety warning on West Bank listings
JERUSALEM, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Israel said on Tuesday it would fight a plan by online travel agency Booking.com to add a safety warning to listings in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which its tourism minister condemned as a politically-motivated decision.
The authoritarian anti-vaxxer and the stoning apologist who were invited to watch Queen's funeral: Brazil's Bolsonaro and Saudi Arabian prince are among controversial mourners
Brazil's authoritarian president Jair Bolsonaro is among the cast of controversial world leaders in Westminster Abbey today paying their respects to the Queen. The far-right ruler joins a number of figures who preside over countries with dubious human rights records in London today, but were welcomed among the 2,000 mourners to honour the late monarch.
Fear, defiance as fighting rages in Myanmar's north
Anti-coup fighters in Myanmar patrol the smouldering ruins of a burned village after what they say was a reprisal attack by junta troops struggling to crush resistance to last year's military coup. Rare footage obtained by AFP shows a region wracked by violence, and criss-crossed by junta troops, pro-military militias and anti-coup fighters, where internet access is regularly cut by authorities.
Pakistan looks 'like a sea' after floods, PM says, as 18 more die
SEHWAN, Pakistan, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Parts of Pakistan seemed "like a sea", Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday, after visiting some of the flood-hit areas that cover as much as a third of the South Asian nation, where 18 more deaths took the toll from days of rain to 1,343.
Israeli Forces Deliberately Killed Palestinian American Journalist, Report Shows
Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed by Israeli forces in May while reporting from the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, was deliberately and repeatedly targeted, along with her colleagues, despite being clearly identified as a member of the press, a new report released Tuesday concludes. The...
Cambodia's Khmer Rouge tribunal ends after 16 years but just 3 convictions. Was justice served?
Cambodia’s 16-year tribunal to prosecute leaders of the 1970s Khmer Rouge regime ended Thursday after securing just three convictions.
US News and World Report
Israeli Officer Kills Palestinian Suspected of Stabbing Attack
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli officer killed a Palestinian man suspected of carrying out a stabbing attack at a traffic junction between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv on Thursday, Israeli police said. The suspected assailant got out of his car at a traffic light near the city of Modi'in in Israel,...
UN report finds possible ‘crimes against humanity’ in China’s Xinjiang
The United Nations’s human rights office has condemned China’s treatment of the Uyghur minority in its Xinjiang region, saying China may have committed “crimes against humanity.”. “The extent of arbitrary and discriminatory detention of members of Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim groups … in context of restrictions...
Indian government accused of ceding land in Himalayas to China
Indian people living near the country’s disputed Himalayan border with China have accused their government of giving away swathes of land after both sides agreed to withdraw troops from some contested areas and create buffer zones. Earlier this month, Indian and Chinese troops, who have been locked in a...
Latest death by Indigenous tribe highlights rising tensions in Peru
The death of a logger who was shot with arrows has cast a spotlight on the growing conflict around an Indigenous reserve occupied by an Indigenous tribe that has long lived in voluntary isolation on Peru’s south-eastern Amazon border with Brazil. The body of Gean del Aguila, 21, was...
Bangladesh expresses alarm as cross-border mortar fire from Myanmar kills Rohingya youth
A Rohingya teenager was killed and six people were injured after a mortar shell fired by Myanmar exploded in Bangladesh’s territory, marking the latest killing in a spate of violence.The youth, believed to be 18 years old, was killed after a mortar shell fired by Myanmar landed in a border area near Tumbru known as the Ghumdhum union, effectively a strip of no man’s land between the two countries, on Friday night. Dil Mohammed, a Rohingya leader in the community where an estimated 4,000 members of the ethnic minority live, confirmed the killing and said Rohingyas in the border...
nationalinterest.org
UN: Life Under Myanmar’s Junta Has Become ‘Horrific’
A UN report on Myanmar since the February 2021 military coup details worsening human rights violations and ineffective actions by international organizations. Tom Andrews, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar (Burma), claimed during a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday that conditions in the country had gone from “bad to worse to horrific” since the military’s seizure of power in February 2021.
US News and World Report
Iranian State-Organised Marchers Call for Execution of Protesters
DUBAI (Reuters) -State-organised rallies took place in several Iranian cities on Friday to counter nationwide anti-government unrest triggered by the death of a woman in police custody, with marchers calling for the execution of "rioters". The pro-government marches followed the strongest warning yet from authorities when the army said it...
