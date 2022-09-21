Read full article on original website
wkvi.com
Indiana Court of Appeals Affirms Judge’s Order Concerning Mammoth Solar Application for Pulaski County Solar Farm
The Indiana Court of Appeals handed down a decision this week on an appeal by Mammoth Solar concerning a judge’s ruling that an application for a special exception for a 4,511 acre solar farm approved by the Pulaski County Board of Zoning Appeals was not correctly approved. The application...
abc57.com
City announces street closures for South Bend's Best. Week. Ever.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A number of streets will be closed throughout South Bend during the city's annual Best. Week. Ever. celebration. On Sunday, Wall Street will be closed between Greenlawn Avenue and E. Zoo Drive from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the Rebel Art Fest. On Tuesday, the...
WANE-TV
DeKalb County forgoes buggy tax, not enough to fix roads
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The DeKalb County Commissioners decided to stop pursuing a $250 tax for buggy plates at Monday’s commissioner meeting. This leaves them as the odd ones out, with most counties in Northeastern Indiana (Allen, Whitley, Steuben, Noble, LaGrange, and Adams) all having ordinances to collect money off of buggies.
abc57.com
Intersection of First, Spring streets closed beginning September 26
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The intersection of First and Spring streets will be closed beginning Monday for street improvements. The intersection will be closed until October 7. Signs will be in place acknowledging the closure. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area while crews work.
abc57.com
Volunteers find bikes, vacuum cleaner in Elkhart River during annual cleanup event
ELKHART, Ind. - Thirty-three volunteers gathered to clean up the Elkhart River on September 17 during the Elkhart Environmental Center's river cleanup event. Volunteers worked throughout the day on Saturday, canoeing and walking the Elkhart and St. Joseph Rivers to pick up trash. During the cleanup, volunteers found a picnic...
News Now Warsaw
Stop-Arm Violations Near 60 For WCS In One Month
There have been 58 stop-arm violations with Warsaw Community Schools buses between the start of the 2022-23 school year and Tuesday. Director of Transportation Mark Fick showed the Warsaw School Board Tuesday a video of an incident Friday on CR 100 headed south toward Harrison Elementary School where a bus stopped and the stop-arm was extended. The video then shows a car go around the bus, cross the center line and go around the bus after the stop-arm had been extended. Tuesday, there was an incident with the same car when the bus was headed north on CR 100.
WANE-TV
YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
WNDU
Violent Free Campaign gives away gas to promote peace in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Violent Free Campaign hosted its second “Pumping for Peace” event. Cars lined up around the block to get 20 dollars of gas put in their car at the Phillips 66 on Western Avenue. The goal is to help the community embrace peace...
WNDU
New county park possible for Granger
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans are still in the early stages for a proposed St. Joseph County Park to be built in the northeast corner of Granger. Steve Slauson, the executive director of St. Joseph County Parks, said the parks board has “land-banked” 115 acres off Anderson and Beech Roads since 1999 for future development. A farmer has tended to the property located just west of Terri Brooke Estates in the meantime.
threeriversnews.com
Allegations levied on county fair board after Old Engine Association pulls out of fair
CENTREVILLE — The St. Joe Valley Old Engine Association has been a staple of the St. Joseph County Grange Fair for the last 40 years. Bringing antique tractors to the fairgrounds near the front entrance of the fair and assisting with certain events, the group of tractor enthusiasts have normally been a routine sight at the fairgrounds every year since 1982.
abc57.com
Lane closures in place in Mishawaka September 26-30
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lane closures will be in place on a number of streets in Mishawaka from September 26 to 30, according to the City of Mishawaka. Closures will be in place for CIPP sewer lining crews. West Twelfth Street. Monday - Traffic restricted between West and Spring streets. East...
buildingindiana.com
Mortgage Company Announces New HQ
Ruoff Mortgage announced plans to move its corporate headquarters by the end of the year to the 80,000-square-foot former Swiss Re regional building, located at 1670 Magnavox Way in southwest Fort Wayne. “With Swiss Re relocating their office to The Riverfront, the opportunity to take over their current building, which...
abc57.com
Auten Road scheduled for closure beginning September 27
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Auten Road is scheduled for closure beginning September 27 to replace a section of the concrete roadway between 933 and Kenilworth Road. It is expected to be cut down to one lane for one direction. The closure is expected to be uplifted on September 29. For...
abc57.com
Kosciusko Salvation Army to limit the types of donations it receives
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. -- Salvation army in Kosciusko County is limiting the type of donations it takes starting October 1. The donation office in Kosciusko has recently refined their acceptable donation lists due to a shortage in staff and an overabundance of donations that are not usable. “Our ARC and...
abc57.com
ABC57 Sound Off: New development, traffic enforcement, and privacy concerns
ABC57 Sound Off is the place for you to be heard! ABC57 NightTeam anchor Tim Spears listens to viewers messages on topics they're passionate about. If it's a problem we can help solve or a question we can help answer, we do. This week, Anna from Mishawka is concerned about...
WANE-TV
Driver killed in crash with semi on US 33
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Osceola man was killed in a crash with a semi in Noble County early Friday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at U.S. 33 and Albion Road, 3 1/2 miles south of Ligonier. According to a report from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade 2022
The theme for the 2022 Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade was “50 United States.”. The different club and sports floated were decorated with what the students best felt represented their particular state. The WCHS boys tennis team chose Tennessee, or, as they spelled it, “Tennis-See.” They had Elvis...
WNDU
Bidding underway to acquire assets of Electric Last Mile Solutions
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where the civilian Hummer was once built could soon have a new owner. The front runner appears to be a California-based company called Mullen Automotive. According to court documents, Mullen Automotive has offered more than $93 million in cash and other consideration to...
WOWO News
One dead in Friday morning crash in Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Osceola man died in a Noble County crash Friday morning. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the intersection of US 33 and Albion Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a crash involving a van and a semi truck. Deputies found...
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist killed in crash at Mishawaka Ave. & 31st St. in South Bend
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in South Bend. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 22, at Mishawaka Avenue and 31st Street when the motorcycle and a car collided. The male operator of the motorcycle died at the scene. Nobody inside the car was hurt. The St....
