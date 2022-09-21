ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

WANE-TV

DeKalb County forgoes buggy tax, not enough to fix roads

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The DeKalb County Commissioners decided to stop pursuing a $250 tax for buggy plates at Monday’s commissioner meeting. This leaves them as the odd ones out, with most counties in Northeastern Indiana (Allen, Whitley, Steuben, Noble, LaGrange, and Adams) all having ordinances to collect money off of buggies.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

Stop-Arm Violations Near 60 For WCS In One Month

There have been 58 stop-arm violations with Warsaw Community Schools buses between the start of the 2022-23 school year and Tuesday. Director of Transportation Mark Fick showed the Warsaw School Board Tuesday a video of an incident Friday on CR 100 headed south toward Harrison Elementary School where a bus stopped and the stop-arm was extended. The video then shows a car go around the bus, cross the center line and go around the bus after the stop-arm had been extended. Tuesday, there was an incident with the same car when the bus was headed north on CR 100.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

New county park possible for Granger

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans are still in the early stages for a proposed St. Joseph County Park to be built in the northeast corner of Granger. Steve Slauson, the executive director of St. Joseph County Parks, said the parks board has “land-banked” 115 acres off Anderson and Beech Roads since 1999 for future development. A farmer has tended to the property located just west of Terri Brooke Estates in the meantime.
GRANGER, IN
threeriversnews.com

Allegations levied on county fair board after Old Engine Association pulls out of fair

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joe Valley Old Engine Association has been a staple of the St. Joseph County Grange Fair for the last 40 years. Bringing antique tractors to the fairgrounds near the front entrance of the fair and assisting with certain events, the group of tractor enthusiasts have normally been a routine sight at the fairgrounds every year since 1982.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Lane closures in place in Mishawaka September 26-30

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lane closures will be in place on a number of streets in Mishawaka from September 26 to 30, according to the City of Mishawaka. Closures will be in place for CIPP sewer lining crews. West Twelfth Street. Monday - Traffic restricted between West and Spring streets. East...
MISHAWAKA, IN
buildingindiana.com

Mortgage Company Announces New HQ

Ruoff Mortgage announced plans to move its corporate headquarters by the end of the year to the 80,000-square-foot former Swiss Re regional building, located at 1670 Magnavox Way in southwest Fort Wayne. “With Swiss Re relocating their office to The Riverfront, the opportunity to take over their current building, which...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Auten Road scheduled for closure beginning September 27

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Auten Road is scheduled for closure beginning September 27 to replace a section of the concrete roadway between 933 and Kenilworth Road. It is expected to be cut down to one lane for one direction. The closure is expected to be uplifted on September 29. For...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Driver killed in crash with semi on US 33

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Osceola man was killed in a crash with a semi in Noble County early Friday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at U.S. 33 and Albion Road, 3 1/2 miles south of Ligonier. According to a report from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department,...
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade 2022

The theme for the 2022 Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade was “50 United States.”. The different club and sports floated were decorated with what the students best felt represented their particular state. The WCHS boys tennis team chose Tennessee, or, as they spelled it, “Tennis-See.” They had Elvis...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Bidding underway to acquire assets of Electric Last Mile Solutions

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where the civilian Hummer was once built could soon have a new owner. The front runner appears to be a California-based company called Mullen Automotive. According to court documents, Mullen Automotive has offered more than $93 million in cash and other consideration to...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WOWO News

One dead in Friday morning crash in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Osceola man died in a Noble County crash Friday morning. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the intersection of US 33 and Albion Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a crash involving a van and a semi truck. Deputies found...
NOBLE COUNTY, IN

