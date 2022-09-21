My phone overheated after walking with my friends, my screen is black well not black at first, you can see on my phone that you can see something but very very dim but now it's currently black, i can receive phone calls and notifs, and i know my phone is charging due to the vibration or sound it makes after charging it successfully before, and now. and i wonder if there was a reason for or if it can fix itself on its own.

