New Update Beta (ZVI9)
Nothing on my U.S. unlocked on Verizon yet. It would be helpful if the subject line mentioned which new update you're speaking of (ZVI9) so we'd know it's a beta version. Here's the thread for the beta. https://forums.androidcentral.com/sa...8040-beta.html. let me encourage you to be involved in the beta, over in...
Google's cheaper Chromecast with Google TV (HD) adds more features for less
Google has introduced a new iteration of Chromecast with Google TV, which is less expensive than the 2020 model but has a few tradeoffs.
No apps on my Nexus tablet
Ok, I merged another of your threads into this one and made you the owner of the original guest post. You still need to tell us what you mean by an "on Deb" tablet. Or is that a bad voice transcription of "Android"?. If you tap the App Drawer button...
Nest devices gain improved presence sensing using speakers and displays
Google has announced improved presence sensing abilities for its current line of Nest devices. The company's smart home products can assist in alerting homeowners if someone is present or if their alarm system was armed or disarmed.
The Pixel Tablet will likely feature an 11-inch screen and multiple storage options
The Pixel Tablet isn't slated to arrive until 2023, but that hasn't stopped the development and testing process from happening. A new leak confirms a bit more including storage options and the screen size.
Kasa Smart Video Doorbell Review: A promising video doorbell at a great price is held back ironically by money
The Kasa Smart Video Doorbell brings a lot to the table that even some more expensive options lack at a very affordable price. But that cost is made up by a decision that really hurts the overall experience.
Instagram update
Wasn't really sure where to post this. Has anyone noticed the last update has a bug where you can't post photos in your gallery? I confirmed it was the update. Tried it on my wife's Pixel 6 and it worked fine. As soon as I applied the update it stopped working. Just crickets on any Instagram social network pages......
How to use Gboard to create and send custom text stickers
Gboard recently gained the ability to create custom text stickers based on what you type. Here's how you can create and send your own custom text stickers for your friends to marvel at.
My phone screen is black after overheating
My phone overheated after walking with my friends, my screen is black well not black at first, you can see on my phone that you can see something but very very dim but now it's currently black, i can receive phone calls and notifs, and i know my phone is charging due to the vibration or sound it makes after charging it successfully before, and now. and i wonder if there was a reason for or if it can fix itself on its own.
New Pixel Watch teaser video showcases design and new watch faces
Google teases its Pixel Watch's design and faces in a new video. The teaser gives us a look at the Pixel Watch on the wrists of a couple of models while also showing us a few simplified and clean watch faces coming for the new wearable.
This unmissable Pixel 6a deal in India discounts the phone by 40%
Google launched the Pixel 6a in India at the end of July for ₹43,999 ($548), and ahead of the country's festive season, the phone is getting a massive discount that brings it down to just ₹26,341 ($328). That's an incredulous 40% off its regular selling price, so here's why you need to get your hands on the Pixel 6a right now.
Bluetooth options set for ever when connected to car phone.
I think when you first pair the device there would be a prompt on phone screen or car unit to download contacts if you Skip by accident it will keep asking, try deleting the device from car unit and pairing back up as if it was first time and watch for any promps.
How to use Drive to back up photos and videos to Google Photos and Drive
Here's how you can use the Google Drive desktop app to upload your photos to Google Photos and Drive.
Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus screen protectors 2022
Have you picked up a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet? If so, don't forget to grab a screen protector to prevent the screen from cracks and scratches, not to mention rid it of fingerprints and smudges.
Best Google Pixel 6 deals and Google Pixel 6 Pro deals: September 2022
Looking to save some money on a Google Pixel 6 or a Pixel 6 Pro? We gathered the best deals of the month and put them into one simple guide.
Fitbit to make Google accounts mandatory on new devices in 2023
Fitbit announced that it will begin requiring a Google Account in order to use new features and devices in 2023.
EarFun Air S review: Setting a fine example for the rest
EarFun has cooked up a spectacular set of wireless earbuds. The EarFun Air S buds are the whole package at the proper price, knocking it out of the park.
Rec Room is about to get a ton of custom content with Rec Studio
Rec Room announced new tools to create and import custom content, an upcoming new game mode, and a standalone PC version
