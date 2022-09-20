Illinois Department on Aging Promotes Senior Community Service Employment Program During National Employ Older Workers Week

Read full article on original website
IDPH Reports More than 135,000 Doses of New Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines Administered in Last Week
IDPH Reports More than 135,000 Doses of New Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines Administered in Last Week. CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported that more than 137,000 Illinoisans have received a dose of the new, updated COVID-19 vaccines since they were authorized for use at the beginning of September. This brings the total number of bivalent vaccines administered in Illinois to 341,000. Daily vaccination numbers are at the highest level seen since early February, during the major surge in illnesses caused by the Omicron variant. The announcement comes as 36 counties in Illinois are rated at an elevated level for COVID-19 by the CDC, down from 66 a week ago. IDPH is reporting 17,373 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 62 deaths since September 16.
Governor Pritzker Proclaims Sept. 23 – Oct. 2 Illinois Electric Vehicle Week
Governor Pritzker Proclaims Sept. 23 – Oct. 2 Illinois Electric Vehicle Week. CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today launched Illinois Electric Vehicle Week (Illinois EV Week), which runs through October 2, 2022, and is designed to raise awareness about Illinois’ robust EV ecosystem – including the benefits of driving an electric vehicle as well as choosing Illinois to locate or grow EV businesses. As part of the week-long celebration – which is designated through a proclamation – Illinois launched its new EV website and will be taking part in a variety of events throughout the week. Illinois EV Week coincides with National Drive Electric Week.
