Illinois Department on Aging Promotes Senior Community Service Employment Program During National Employ Older Workers Week

IDPH Reports More than 135,000 Doses of New Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines Administered in Last Week. CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported that more than 137,000 Illinoisans have received a dose of the new, updated COVID-19 vaccines since they were authorized for use at the beginning of September. This brings the total number of bivalent vaccines administered in Illinois to 341,000. Daily vaccination numbers are at the highest level seen since early February, during the major surge in illnesses caused by the Omicron variant. The announcement comes as 36 counties in Illinois are rated at an elevated level for COVID-19 by the CDC, down from 66 a week ago. IDPH is reporting 17,373 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 62 deaths since September 16.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO