FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
19-year-old gunned down in New Orleans double shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Nineteen-year-old Paige Torregano's life was cut short on Sept. 20. Her mother, Kimberly Gentry, said she was shot in New Orleans East while trying to get her tire changed. With heavy hearts, family members and friends gathered to remember the young life. The shooting happened in...
NOPD: Three men shot on Canal Street in front of University Medical Center
NEW ORLEANS — Three men were shot Thursday evening on Canal Street in front of University Medical Center, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say they received a call reporting shots fired in the 2100 block of Canal Street around 6:35 p.m. Two of the victims took...
fox8live.com
Man killed in Michoud shooting, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive leaves a man dead, according to information from the NOPD. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 21) night, officers say they discovered a man on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Man steals car near Audubon Park, then crashes it into another vehicle
NEW ORLEANS — A 9mm handgun, a stolen car and a crash. Jaclyn Stubblefield’s world turned upside down in a matter of minutes Friday. An armed man stole her car right in front of her Walnut Street home, then crashed into one of her neighbors cars just up the street.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting on Peltier Drive
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after a man was shot to death Wednesday night. Police say the shooting happened in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive around 9:08 p.m. According to NOPD, the man was shot and taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Triple shooting investigation temporarily closes Canal Street
An investigation is underway after police say three men were shot in the Tulane-Gravier area near downtown New Orleans.
Mother arrested, accused of throwing baby over Houma bridge
A woman was taken into custody on Friday (Sept. 23) after Houma Police say she threw her one-year-old baby over a bridge.
WDSU
NOPD investigating a rape on St. Charles Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a rape that occurred on the 5300 block of Saint Charles Avenue. According to preliminary reports, a witness reported seeing a victim being sexually assaulted by a suspect around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. This is the second rape reported within a...
Woman stabbed in Central City after refusing to go on a date
A woman was stabbed after refusing to go on a date with a man in Central City. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Erato Street.
WDSU
New Orleans offering financial relief to victims whose stolen cars were recovered by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans announced Wednesday that it will now cover costs associated with towing and storing stolen cars within city limits. According to the city, the new process is an expansion of the online reimbursement portal that was activated earlier this year. "While it...
fox8live.com
Two men shot in Mid-City causes parts of Canal Street to close, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot in Mid-City Thursday evening according to NOPD. The incident happened around 6:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of Canal Street when police responded to a call of shots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, they located two male victims suffering from...
Late night shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward
New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in the Holy Cross neighborhood of the Lower Ninth Ward. According to the Public Information Officer a man arrived a hospital around 11pm with a gunshot wound.
Man shot to death in Treme Wednesday morning: NOPD
According to the NOPD, a man was shot around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Esplanade Avenue.
NOLA.com
In death of motorist gunned down on West Bank Expressway, JPSO seeks vehicle and occupants
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the death of a motorist who was fatally shot while driving on the West Bank Expressway in Marrero released a photo Thursday of a vehicle they say was involved in the homicide. Authorities are asking the public to help identify the driver and occupants...
WWL-TV
One man killed in Treme homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD said on Wednesday that they are investigating a homicide that happened at a tire shop in Treme. Police said the shooting happened at 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade Avenues. They said a man sustained a single gunshot wound to his body.
Day 2: Trial of man accused of fatally shooting NOPD officer
The trial of the man accused of fatally shooting a New Orleans police officer in 2017 continues.
City, not victims, will now pay to recover stolen cars
NEW ORLEANS — People whose cars have been stolen in New Orleans are often left with a several hundred dollar bill from a towing company to get their car back, but the City of New Orleans announced Thursday, that will change. The city will now cover towing and storage...
NOLA.com
New Orleans man booked with three French Quarter robberies in nine days
A New Orleans man has been arrested on charges of robbing three people in the French Quarter in nine days, the Police Department said Thursday. Jail records show Tyrone Clark, 43, was booked Tuesday with two counts of simple robbery and one count of second-degree robbery. Police said he's responsible for thefts at these locations:
Vigil held for slain 19-year-old in New Orleans East
Family and friends gathered in Joe Brown Park to honor the life of 19-year-old Paige Torregano.
WDSU
New Orleans teenager kidnapped when ride-share driver locked doors at drop off, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a teenager was kidnapped while using a ride-sharing service. The incident was reported in the 2800 block of General Degaulle Drive, according to police. Police confirmed that a 17-year-old used a ride-sharing service to take her from her...
