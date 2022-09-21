Read full article on original website
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo School Board member becomes campaign issue in township trustee race
The Valparaiso School Board's first Black member has found herself at the center of a political battle in the Center Township trustee race. The township board's appointment of Erika Watkins to the school board last year was cited as a poor decision in materials from Casey Schmidt's campaign, according to residents. Schmidt currently serves as Valparaiso City Council president.
wkvi.com
Indiana Court of Appeals Affirms Judge’s Order Concerning Mammoth Solar Application for Pulaski County Solar Farm
The Indiana Court of Appeals handed down a decision this week on an appeal by Mammoth Solar concerning a judge’s ruling that an application for a special exception for a 4,511 acre solar farm approved by the Pulaski County Board of Zoning Appeals was not correctly approved. The application...
WANE-TV
More solar farms planned for DeKalb County after ordinance gives green light
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Citizens in DeKalb County are up in arms about solar farms. So much so that there’s a Facebook group that’s name is pretty on the nose: “Stop Solar Farms DeKalb County.”. Too late. After an ordinance allowing solar farms in the...
buildingindiana.com
Mortgage Company Announces New HQ
Ruoff Mortgage announced plans to move its corporate headquarters by the end of the year to the 80,000-square-foot former Swiss Re regional building, located at 1670 Magnavox Way in southwest Fort Wayne. “With Swiss Re relocating their office to The Riverfront, the opportunity to take over their current building, which...
News Now Warsaw
Stop-Arm Violations Near 60 For WCS In One Month
There have been 58 stop-arm violations with Warsaw Community Schools buses between the start of the 2022-23 school year and Tuesday. Director of Transportation Mark Fick showed the Warsaw School Board Tuesday a video of an incident Friday on CR 100 headed south toward Harrison Elementary School where a bus stopped and the stop-arm was extended. The video then shows a car go around the bus, cross the center line and go around the bus after the stop-arm had been extended. Tuesday, there was an incident with the same car when the bus was headed north on CR 100.
WANE-TV
YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
WOWO News
County now has an eighth possible location for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters recently provided an update on the new Allen County Jail. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that he said the county has not settled on the southeast location and that there is now an eighth option to be considered. Commissioners have also brought in an expert from Elevatus Architecture to rate possible sights, with three so far receiving such ratings.
wfft.com
Auburn's Westedge Mall getting ready for redevelopment
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- An old Auburn mall is getting a complete makeover. Developers, builders, and even Mayor Mike Ley were at the Westedge Mall in Auburn for a key turnover event on Thursday. Allied Commercial President and Managing Broker Tyler Binkley said the day was celebratory, but he's looking...
WNDU
Bidding underway to acquire assets of Electric Last Mile Solutions
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where the civilian Hummer was once built could soon have a new owner. The front runner appears to be a California-based company called Mullen Automotive. According to court documents, Mullen Automotive has offered more than $93 million in cash and other consideration to...
WNDU
Operations Manager named for new recycling plant in Cassopolis
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - The first hire has been made at a $150 million aluminum recycling plant now under construction in Cassopolis. In one year and seven days, plans call for Norway based Norsk Hydro to produce its first aluminum ingot there. Now is apparently the perfect time to add...
95.3 MNC
Student removed from Buchanan Community Schools after making threat
A student suspected in making a threat or threats against Buchanan Community Schools has been removed from school. Since Sep. 14, there have been at least three threats. The first was resolved based on the student code of conduct. The second threat on September 16th involved a handwritten note and...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade 2022
The theme for the 2022 Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade was “50 United States.”. The different club and sports floated were decorated with what the students best felt represented their particular state. The WCHS boys tennis team chose Tennessee, or, as they spelled it, “Tennis-See.” They had Elvis...
laportecounty.life
Back By Popular Demand: Northwest Health – La Porte to Offer Mammograms More Once Again
Due to the community’s positive response to the hospital’s first Mammogram & More special event held in June, Northwest Health – La Porte will be hosting another Mammogram Marathon from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the hospital. During this special event, woman age 40 or older receiving their annual screening mammogram that day.
95.3 MNC
Cass and Berrien County candidate meet and greet
Cass and Berrien County voters can meet the candidates for the election coming up in November. The League of Women Voters in both counties are hosting a “Meet and Greet” event. All candidates set to be on the ballot are invited to come. Organizers say that each candidate...
News Now Warsaw
Salvation Army Limiting Type Of Donations
The Salvation Army, serving Kosciusko County, has announced that they are limiting the type of donations they will receive at their office at 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw, beginning Oct. 1. The office has served as a drop-off point for items that were picked up by the Salvation Army Adult...
RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard
There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
abc57.com
Lane closures in place in Mishawaka September 26-30
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lane closures will be in place on a number of streets in Mishawaka from September 26 to 30, according to the City of Mishawaka. Closures will be in place for CIPP sewer lining crews. West Twelfth Street. Monday - Traffic restricted between West and Spring streets. East...
WNDU
Penn student only in the world to get perfect score on AP Calculus exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Penn High School student has done something that no one else in the world has done!. Felix Zhang scored every point possible on the AP Calculus AB exam, which is issued by the College Board. While some of the questions were multiple choice, Felix said...
abc57.com
Auten Road scheduled for closure beginning September 27
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Auten Road is scheduled for closure beginning September 27 to replace a section of the concrete roadway between 933 and Kenilworth Road. It is expected to be cut down to one lane for one direction. The closure is expected to be uplifted on September 29. For...
WANE-TV
Driver killed in crash with semi on US 33
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Osceola man was killed in a crash with a semi in Noble County early Friday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at U.S. 33 and Albion Road, 3 1/2 miles south of Ligonier. According to a report from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department,...
