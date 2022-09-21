Read full article on original website
Why Oklahoma's LED Lights, Other New Traditions Are a 'Game Changer' for the Sooners
With Kansas State up next, one OU player said it was the "greatest atmosphere" he's ever been in, while another said the feeling for visiting players is "Oh snap, we're in it now."
Joel Klatt addresses if Oklahoma is the second-best team in the country
The Oklahoma Sooners have come out of the gates firing to start the Brent Venables era in Norman. They’ve started 3-0 and are coming off their most impressive game thus far with a 49-7 road win over Nebraska. When discussing some of the nation’s best, Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt says Venables’ team makes their case.
Lincoln Riley's handling of assistant Roy Manning shows attention to certain details
On The Riley Files, Oklahoma insider Kegan Reneau said that Roy Manning did not develop the Sooners’ cornerbacks especially well under Alex Grinch. It is therefore notable that Manning is coaching linebackers at USC. “There was a lot of angst about Roy Manning after he left, because he was...
Oklahoma's Conference Basketball Schedule Announced
The Sooners' 2022-23 basketball schedule is complete after the Big 12 announced the conference slate on Friday.
Big 12 Fan Nation Week 4 Staff Predictions
The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites provide their game predictions for Week 3 of the college football season.
How SBLive Oklahoma's Top 25 fared: Top 6 squads start district play with impressive wins
By Buck Ringgold | Photo by David C. Fisher Here is how the SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 high school football teams fared this week. 1. Bixby (4-0) beat Norman North, 63-7The Spartans fell behind 7-0 early before drastically turning things around en route as their current 11-man state record win streak ...
Bob Stoops Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bedlam Ending
Earlier this week, it was officially announced that the Bedlam Series will come to an end once Oklahoma makes the jump from the Big 12 to the SEC in 2025. The reason the Bedlam Series won't continue on an annual basis is because Oklahoma and Oklahoma State's non-conference schedules are nearly set for the foreseeable future.
Paul Finebaum says ‘nobody cares’ about Bedlam
When you talk about the biggest rivalries in college football, you think about the Iron Bowl, Ohio State vs. Michigan, Army vs. Navy, and Texas vs. Oklahoma, although the Sooners’ rivalry against Oklahoma State has heated up in recent years. Recently it was announced that Oklahoma will be joining...
