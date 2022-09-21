ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Stoops Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bedlam Ending

Earlier this week, it was officially announced that the Bedlam Series will come to an end once Oklahoma makes the jump from the Big 12 to the SEC in 2025. The reason the Bedlam Series won't continue on an annual basis is because Oklahoma and Oklahoma State's non-conference schedules are nearly set for the foreseeable future.
Paul Finebaum says ‘nobody cares’ about Bedlam

When you talk about the biggest rivalries in college football, you think about the Iron Bowl, Ohio State vs. Michigan, Army vs. Navy, and Texas vs. Oklahoma, although the Sooners’ rivalry against Oklahoma State has heated up in recent years. Recently it was announced that Oklahoma will be joining...
