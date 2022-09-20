Read full article on original website
Four local individuals honored at “Wabashiki Wildlife” area
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens gathered at Dewey Point early on Saturday morning, as local officials honored four people who made key contributions to the development of the Wabashiki Wildlife area. Max Miller, John McNichols, Arby Montgomery and Judy Anderson all had different parts of the park named after them, a place they played […]
Grief support group starting in Paris
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a six-week-long grief support group starting soon in Paris. Horizon Health will offer grief support on Wednesdays starting October 12. The group runs from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. until November 16. Sessions will be held at the Senior Care, 745 East Court Street, on the Horizon Health main campus. […]
Counselor – Charleston
Benefits: PPO, Dental, Vision, Cafeteria Plan (IRA Contribution), 15 Holidays, 4 weeks Vacation – 5 weeks after 5 years, and 12 Health Related Leave Days, Reimbursement for Yearly License Renewal. Salary Range: $42,000-45,000. ORGANIZATIONAL BACKGROUND. Established in 1977, Sexual Assault Counseling and Information Service (SACIS) is an independent, not-for-profit...
Race day festival at Charleston Square
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Racers took off at 7:50 a.m. in Charleston today for the sixth annual Tour De Charleston. There were three race routes, 12.5 miles, 25 miles, and 62.5 miles. They started in Charleston Square, riding throughout Charleston and the surrounding countryside. Beer and live music greeted the finishers.
Fire disrupts school day at local elementary
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fire briefly disrupted classes this morning at a local elementary school, but the Vigo County School Corporation says all students were safe throughout and have since returned to learning. According to the VCSC, Ouabache Elementary had a small fire break out Thursday morning. Communication Specialist Teresa Stuckey said that […]
Terre Haute Balloon Festival is underway now!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you ever wanted to take a ride in a hot air balloon? Now is your chance!. The first ever Terre Haute Balloon Festival is happening this weekend. Chances and Services for Youth is hosting the festival at the Terre Haute Regional Airport this Friday...
What does the future hold for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center?
Wilmer Otto shares what the future looks like for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The mission of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Center is to enhance the preservation, understanding, and appreciation of all aspects of the culture and heritage of the Amish people in Illinois from 1865 to the present.
Marijuana dispensary vote surprises mayor
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon mayor thought city council members would approve a marijuana dispensary but tonight they did the opposite. “Honestly you really can’t keep out a dispensary as long as it meets the requirements it’s not against the law,” said Mayor Rick Hall. Justice Cannabis Company was hoping to set up shop […]
A Happy ending for an abandoned potbelly pig
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s a happy ending for a potbelly pig that was abandoned at a Vigo County property. Tuesday, MyWabashValley.com told you about a man who’d found an unexpected visitor on his property in southern Vigo County. As of Friday morning, John Holcomb said the pig is on its way to a […]
Shelburn house fire quickly spreads to garage
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters battled flames at a house fire near Shelburn Friday morning. Crews were sent to North County Road 375 East in Sullivan County around 5 a.m. According to Thunderbird Assistant Fire Chief Chris Frye, no one was home at the time of the fire. No Injuries have been reported. There’s no […]
Man died, unrelated to fire
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Hoopeston Fire Department responded to a house fire call late Wednesday evening. Officials from the department said a passerby called in the fire. Around 11:30 p.m. HFD arrived at a house on fire at 728 East Thompson Road. The house is not a complete loss, but there is substantial damage, said […]
Country Fair is a massive lot of untapped potential
With the recent news that the CVS at the Country Fair Shopping Center in West Champaign is set to close on October 3rd, there are questions about the future of the shopping complex. If you’ve ever driven by or visited Country Fair, you’ll know that it largely resembles a massive empty parking lot with a Big Lots and a handful of other discount stores. Located near at the intersection of Springfield and Mattis Avenues, this unsightly shopping center is in close proximity to a large residential area with a number of homes and apartment complexes as well as another large strip mall, the Round Barn Shopping Center.
Champaign Women New Owners of Downtown Plant Store
Like most things in life, timing is everything. For friends Kristyn McReaken and Riley Ramirez, the timing was right for the pair to buy Plantify, a houseplant store in downtown Champaign. The two took official ownership of Plantify on Aug. 15, renamed the store Planted, and are excited to see...
WE WISH HER THE BEST IN THE FUTURE
(NEWTON/OLNEY) With today being the last day of full time employment for Miss Hunter Meritt here at WVLN-WSEI-WIKK-WOWA in Olney/Newton, we wish the best for this hard-working Richland County native. While she’ll still be around at times to help out with commercial recordings, board opting sports, and other part-time work, we wish her the best in her new full-time job starting next week. We have no doubt that Hunter will be a success at whatever she does in the future. While she’s leaving the studios and the air-waves on a daily basis, she will not be forgotten. We pray for all of her endeavors in life from this day forward!
Disagreement in Bismarck Over Business Plans in Residential Area
Up in the Bismarck area, it was last spring that Tricia Hagley’s brother-in-law, and also her neighbor, decided to sell his property along East 2550 North Road. Hagley heard that the new property owner might want to put a business in the residentially zoned area, but figured she’d hear if a zoning change was requested. But her next indicator was activity on the property in July; preparations for an auto repair business.
Mattoon Fire crews dispatched to structure fire at Lee's Famous Recipe
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- The Mattoon Fire Department responded to Lee's Famous Recipe for a report of a structure fire Friday afternoon. According to the department, crews were dispatched to the establishment located at 800 Charleston Avenue around 3:01 p.m. Crews arrived on scene at 3:04 p.m. to find heavy smoke...
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
Investigation underway at West Terre Haute gas station
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – There was a police presence near the Express Mart at 15 National Ave. in West Terre Haute. Authorities would only say it was part of an active investigation. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival is Everything Fall and So Much More
One of my favorite things to do in the Fall is going to the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. I've been attending the festival for over 50 years. I used to go with my grandpa. Being at the festival brings back so many good memories. The festival takes place all...
FBI executing federal search warrant in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The FBI has confirmed they are currently conducting a federal search warrant in the Otter Creek area of northern Terre Haute. According to the Public Affairs officer with the FBI’s Indianapolis Office, the search warrant is being executed in the Planett Road area. The officer said there are no public […]
