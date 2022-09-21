Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Collin Morikawa reveals which LIV Golf Tour pro he misses most
Collin Morikawa has revealed he misses Dustin Johnson the most after he defected to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Morikawa is one of four players making his debut for Davis Love III's U.S. side in the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club. It's not been the greatest of seasons...
GolfWRX
The hilarious reason why Kevin Kisner asked to sit the afternoon at the 2017 Presidents Cup
Golf is changing, as always. While the best of the team events – the Ryder and Presidents Cup – give rookies the chance to shine, both events often rely on the experienced players to steady the ship through the early stages. This week’s Presidents Cup is the 12th...
GolfWRX
Five Things We Learned: Day Two of the 2022 Presidents Cup
The reports of Team World’s death are exaggerated. Will the international squad storm back from its day-two deficit to win on Sunday? Probably not. However, the team found its legs on Friday, and pushed every match to the 16th hole. With mainstays and anchors gone from the honorable International squad, younglings like Mito Pereira, Taylor Pendrith, and Tom Kim will take their lumps this week, but will emerge as stronger players for 2024. Don’t be surprised if a few of those halved matches fall the way of the World on Saturday, and if the visiting squad pulls out a few wins on day three. Let’s digest the five things we learned on day two of the 2022 Presidents Cup.
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Davis Love called on a trusted set of eyes watching TV coverage. His name is Tiger Woods
CHARLOTTE — While lingering on the sixth tee Thursday afternoon at Quail Hollow Club and with his U.S. Presidents Cup team taking control early against an inexperienced International squad, Davis Love III had a few idle minutes and decided to dial up his honorary assistant captain. Of course, Tiger Woods took the call.
