ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: Best bets for Ravens-Patriots, Eagles-Commanders

Our best bets (9-3 YTD) are off to a strong start, and I’m rolling with four plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-time parlays, either. These are the games I love the most. Let’s go to work with...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL Week 3 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game

The top tier of the NFL appears clearly established. The Bills are transcendent. The Chiefs have been undeterred by the loss of Patrick Mahomes' best receiver. The Bucs, Eagles and Dolphins have looked dominant at times. But hey, we've seen only two weeks of football. A lot can change —...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Watson
Person
Jerick Mckinnon
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: Best betting trends to know

We are already into Week 3 of the NFL season. Can you believe it? More importantly, we've already seen some stunning betting trends and outcomes coming to fruition. Now let's keep it rolling!. For the second week in a row, FOX Sports Research had some big winners in last week’s...
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Quarterbacks: Matthew Stafford has inviting matchup with Cardinals

Starting Week 3 with the Thursday night game featuring the Steelers and Browns, we don't have a star-power quarterback showcase until Josh Allen and high-powered Bills face the Dolphins and six-touchdown Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins in the 1 p.m. window Sunday on CBS. Any more performances like last Sunday in Baltimore could make Tagovailoa a fixture in lineups regardless of matchups the way Allen is.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy