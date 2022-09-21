Read full article on original website
Dragons Secure 4-Set Jayhawk West Win over Garden City
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The No. 16-ranked Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team kept pace in the Jayhawk West on Wednesday with a four-set victory over the Garden City Broncbusters at the Sports Arena. The Blue Dragons had to overcome a strong Garden City block in a 25-17, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19...
2022 KCAC Fall Individual Championships Preview
WICHITA, Kan. — Southwestern College will once again be the host of the annual Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s and women’s tennis fall individual championships this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24. The action will begin at 8 a.m. both days. The annual event will consist of six singles flights and three double flights for both the men and women.
Haven tunes up for district play with rout of Lyons
Brandt Sipe scored four touchdowns, and Van Loop added two scores to go with 168 yards, as Haven earned a convincing 50-6 win over Lyons in a non-district game on Friday. Sipe opened the scoring on an 8-yard touchdown run, and he added first-half scores from 7 and 9 yards.
Warriors Lose Conference Home Opener to Braves
Sterling, Kan. – The weather was not ideal for soccer as there was a 40 mph north wind blowing most of the afternoon in Sterling. The Sterling College Lady Warriors (3-4, 0-2) took on the Ottawa Braves (1-4-2, 1-1) as these two teams sought their first conference win of the season.
Bullpups Honor the Late Doug Gayer, Win Tuesday’s Classic
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson Bullpup Girls Tennis team hosted the Doug Gayer Classic Tuesday morning, which included seven other teams, who were all battling extreme heat by the early afternoon, as temperatures neared triple digits. The Classic is always a special tournament for those who knew Doug Gayer,...
MMS 7th Grade Volleyball Team Fall to Maize and Andover Central in Tuesday’s Triangular
MAIZE, Kan. – The Bullpup 7th Grade Volleyball struggled in Maize on Tuesday, as they took on Maize and Andover Central in a triangular. The Bullpup A team moves to 9-4 following the losses, as Head Coach Shelley Bohme said, “Tonight was rough. We never could get into a rhythm against either team. Both Maize and Andover Central set the ball up and attacked more than what we’ve seen this season, and that combined with too many unforced errors made it difficult to get going offensively.” When reflecting on the positives, Bohme said, “We adjusted well to tip coverage, and had some girls had some good digs.”
Buhler Golf Finishes a Season Best 2nd at Cheney; Elise Gover with Personal Best Round
CHENEY, Kan. – Buhler golf continued an upward trajectory Monday, finishing top two at Monday’s Cheney Invitational. The Crusaders’ 401 was second only to Andale’s 381. Cheney’s 431 placed the host Cardinals third. “I was proud of the team for battling in the heat,” Head...
Bulldog Men’s & Women’s Soccer Tie with Saint Mary
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. – The University of Saint Mary Men’s and Women’s Soccer teams hosted the McPherson Bulldogs for a mid-week matchup that resulted in a 2-2, and a 1-1 draw. The Women’s match started fast with a quick score by the Bulldogs’ Mya Gildon, about 8 minutes...
Bullpups Rally to Defeat Mulvane, Late Comeback Falls Short against Augusta
MULVANE, Kan. – The Bullpup Volleyball team traveled to Mulvane for a triangular Tuesday, as they held on to defeat the Mulvane Wildcats, before earning a split in three sets against the Augusta Orioles. Early in Set 1 against Mulvane, errors hurt McPherson, as they would have to rally,...
As Cessna Stadium Renovation Looms, Plans are for the State Track & Field Championships to Remain There
WICHITA, Kan. The KSHSAA has a proud tradition of hosting the largest track and field championship in the nation at Cessna Stadium on the campus of Wichita State University. This event features outstanding athletes from across the state competing for individual and team championships in six respective classifications for both boys and girls. This championship meet is only possible with strong support from the Wichita State University athletic department, the university, the Wichita Public Schools and the greater Wichita community.
Tigers Handle Randall 10-0
McPherson, Kan. – The Central Christian College women’s soccer team picked up their second win in a row, and moved a game above .500 with a 10-0 win over Randall University. The Tiger goals came in bunches against the short-handed Randall University Saints, who had just 12 players...
Inman Volleyball Takes Two from Berean
Inman, Kan. – The Inman High School Volleyball team hosted Berean on Tuesday, in a highly competitive dual that ended in favor of the Teutons. The Teutons would take the opening set 25-21, before falling by the same score. In Set 3, Inman would rally to win 25-17. The ladies would carry that momentum into the second match, as they would win 25-18 and 25-17.
Bethany Volleyball’s 50th Reunion to Take Place September 23rd
Lindsborg, Kan. – Bethany College will be celebrating the 50th reunion of Swedes Volleyball with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new locker room renovation as well as a game against the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes in honor of Dr. Joyce Pigge. The Swedes Volleyball Team will kick off festivities during...
Hutchinson Magnet School at Allen Students Recognized for Success at National KidWind Challenge
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Magnet School at Allen students were recognized in Topeka this week for winning awards in May at the National KidWind Challenge in San Antonio, Texas. Hutch STEM blue won the elementary division. Teams were tasked with designing a wind turbine and then judged on performance,...
Kansas State Fair Announces 2022 Attendance Numbers
Hutchinson, Kan. – The Kansas State Fair announced this week that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event, held September 9-18 in Hutchinson, compared to 281,981 people in 2021. The Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending over last year....
Leslie R. “Les” Thiessen
Leslie R. “Les” Thiessen, 88, peacefully passed away on September 20, 2022 at Pine Village in Moundridge, KS. Les was born to Jacob E. Thiessen and Bertha Androes Thiessen on November 24, 1933. He was born on the family farm near Meade, KS. His family moved to Inman, KS when he was six years old.
Donald Eugene Bruner
Donald Eugene Bruner, 57, of Salina, KS and formerly of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, surrounded by family at the Holiday Resort Health & Rehab, Salina. Don had worked as a warehouse supervisor at Tony's Pizza and was also a Transportation Supervisor at Schwan's Home Delivery.
John Russell Hendrickson
John Russell Hendrickson, 59, of Hutchinson, died September 17, 2022, in Hutchinson. He was born June 13, 1963, to James R. and Betty (Billinger) Hendrickson. John earned his GED and went to work for Kwik Shop in Hutchinson for 30 plus years. His most recent job was at TECH doing maintenance work and really enjoyed doing both.
MC Campus Tour Oct. 15 to Feature New Building Projects
MCPHERSON, Kan., – The McPherson community will have an opportunity to learn more about the historic campus updates at McPherson College during its Homecoming activities on Saturday, October 15. The college is hosting a self-guided walking tour open to all guests on campus from 10 – 11:30 a.m.
Mountain Man Rendezvous, Heritage Days this Weekend in Canton
CANTON, Kan. – The Maxwell Wildlife Refuge will host the 29th Annual Mountain Man Rendezvous, Sept. 23-25. The three-day event will feature 1800’s re-enactments with mountain men, trappers and traders, demonstrations contests, music, and food. Experience life as it was on the Kansas prairies, with bison tours each day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
