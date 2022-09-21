MAIZE, Kan. – The Bullpup 7th Grade Volleyball struggled in Maize on Tuesday, as they took on Maize and Andover Central in a triangular. The Bullpup A team moves to 9-4 following the losses, as Head Coach Shelley Bohme said, “Tonight was rough. We never could get into a rhythm against either team. Both Maize and Andover Central set the ball up and attacked more than what we’ve seen this season, and that combined with too many unforced errors made it difficult to get going offensively.” When reflecting on the positives, Bohme said, “We adjusted well to tip coverage, and had some girls had some good digs.”

MAIZE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO