2d ago

Greg Norman is spending Americans gasoline money to promote golf for a Nation that was the primary backer of 9/11. Using your money to destroy an American institution? Also remember that Agolf Grifter loves LIV. It’s dead.

golfmagic.com

PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan re-iterates LIV Golf cooperation is "off the table"

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has reaffirmed his stance toward an agreement with LIV Golf. There will not be any cooperation between the rival circuits. Speaking to Golf Channel ahead of the Presidents Cup, Monahan identified the antitrust lawsuit that 11 players filed against the Tour as a clear indication of the hostility that currently exists.
The Spun

Look: Ronda Rousey's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Ronda Rousey is best known for her work inside the octagon as one of the most accomplished MMA fighters of all-time. However, she's also done some modeling for SI Swimsuit during her career. Rousey has appeared in two SI Swim issues, in 2015 and 2016. Her 2016 photoshoot was a...
wrestlinginc.com

Chyna's Unexpected Job She Held After Her Post-Wrestling Career May Open Some Eyes

Joanie "Chyna" Laurer was certainly one of most groundbreaking individuals during the WWF's "Attitude Era" in the late '90s and early 2000s. What set her apart from the other women at the time was her buff, 200-pound Amazonian physique, and her ability to go toe-to-toe with much of the male WWF roster and not looking out of place doing so.
thecomeback.com

Presidents Cup captain makes Bryson DeChambeau look bad

Golf star Bryson DeChambeau went viral for all the wrong reasons at the LIV Golf’s Chicago Invitational over the weekend when he had an embarrassingly dramatic response to accidentally clotheslining himself with the dividing rope. And during Friday afternoon’s Presidents Cup, United States captain Davis Love III made DeChambeau look really bad – intentionally or not.
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Jordan Spieth's approach to ping pong is absolutely hilarious

Jordan Spieth appears to approach a light-hearted game of ping pong in similar fashion to when he is on the fairways... by talking to his ball. When events like the Presidents Cup roll around, we always see content from behind-the-scenes of the players enjoying team bonding sessions. This week is...
Justin Thomas just hit Jordan Spieth with a 'Major League'-type celebration after ridiculous par save

Jordan Spieth is known for his ridiculous par saves, and he did it again during his Friday four-ball match at the 2022 Presidents Cup. The regular 18th hole at Quail Hollow Club is playing as the 15th this week, and Spieth’s drive found the right-hand rough just along the tree line. With his partner, Justin Thomas, in his pocket, he had to try a risky shot. His ball actually landed in the hazard that runs alongside the left of the green but ricocheted to the right, eventually finishing long of the green.
GolfWRX

Five Things We Learned: Day Two of the 2022 Presidents Cup

The reports of Team World’s death are exaggerated. Will the international squad storm back from its day-two deficit to win on Sunday? Probably not. However, the team found its legs on Friday, and pushed every match to the 16th hole. With mainstays and anchors gone from the honorable International squad, younglings like Mito Pereira, Taylor Pendrith, and Tom Kim will take their lumps this week, but will emerge as stronger players for 2024. Don’t be surprised if a few of those halved matches fall the way of the World on Saturday, and if the visiting squad pulls out a few wins on day three. Let’s digest the five things we learned on day two of the 2022 Presidents Cup.
Presidents Cup 2022: Angry Americans can't plan on a Sunday cruise anymore

CHARLOTTE — They said it six times. So, we have to believe them. The American team left Quail Hollow Club Saturday night “pissed off.” And they had reason to be. Leading 8-2 after the first two days of the 14th Presidents Cup, the U.S. looked like it would waltz to its ninth straight victory over the International team. A strong effort on Saturday and Uncle Sam’s dozen likely could have had it sewn up early in Sunday’s singles competition. Instead, the Internationals, led by fiery youngster Tom Kim, showed some fight, the Americans failed to respond, and a potential eight-point lead was cut in half, 11-7. Now the U.S. has a battle on its hands.
