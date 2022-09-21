Read full article on original website
Greg Norman is spending Americans gasoline money to promote golf for a Nation that was the primary backer of 9/11. Using your money to destroy an American institution? Also remember that Agolf Grifter loves LIV. It’s dead.
RSC chairman offers to host Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus amid PGA feud with LIV Golf
Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN) said he’d like to invite PGA golfers such as Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus to meet with the conservative caucus to discuss the league’s differences with LIV Golf after hearing from LIV CEO Greg Norman on Wednesday.
Golf legend Greg Norman pressed behind closed doors in 'lively' GOP discussion about Saudi-backed LIV tour
Greg Norman, the head of the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, faced some conservative criticism on Tuesday after he met with a group of House Republicans behind closed doors on Capitol Hill.
PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan re-iterates LIV Golf cooperation is "off the table"
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has reaffirmed his stance toward an agreement with LIV Golf. There will not be any cooperation between the rival circuits. Speaking to Golf Channel ahead of the Presidents Cup, Monahan identified the antitrust lawsuit that 11 players filed against the Tour as a clear indication of the hostility that currently exists.
A 14(!)-year-old just became the youngest male golfer to make the cut on a major tour
As expected, the Internationals look in big trouble after Day 1 at this week's Presidents Cup. On the bright side, they could have a major talent heading their way in a couple years. And he'll even be able to legally drive a car by then. Introducing Hsieh Cheng-wei, a 14-year-old...
Look: Ronda Rousey's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
Ronda Rousey is best known for her work inside the octagon as one of the most accomplished MMA fighters of all-time. However, she's also done some modeling for SI Swimsuit during her career.
Chyna's Unexpected Job She Held After Her Post-Wrestling Career May Open Some Eyes
Joanie "Chyna" Laurer was certainly one of most groundbreaking individuals during the WWF's "Attitude Era" in the late '90s and early 2000s.
Presidents Cup captain makes Bryson DeChambeau look bad
Golf star Bryson DeChambeau went viral for all the wrong reasons at the LIV Golf’s Chicago Invitational over the weekend when he had an embarrassingly dramatic response to accidentally clotheslining himself with the dividing rope. And during Friday afternoon’s Presidents Cup, United States captain Davis Love III made DeChambeau look really bad – intentionally or not.
WATCH: Jordan Spieth's approach to ping pong is absolutely hilarious
Jordan Spieth appears to approach a light-hearted game of ping pong in similar fashion to when he is on the fairways... by talking to his ball. When events like the Presidents Cup roll around, we always see content from behind-the-scenes of the players enjoying team bonding sessions. This week is...
Paul Azinger calls Justin Thomas chunk ‘one of the worst shots you’ll ever see a good player hit’
Paul Azinger used it as a teaching lesson: if Justin Thomas isn’t throwing clubs after hitting shots this bad, weekend hackers shouldn’t be chucking irons after their shanks. Azinger, the analyst for Golf Channel, was referring to Thomas’ chunked tee shot on the 4th hole at Quail Hollow,...
Justin Thomas just hit Jordan Spieth with a 'Major League'-type celebration after ridiculous par save
Jordan Spieth is known for his ridiculous par saves, and he did it again during his Friday four-ball match at the 2022 Presidents Cup. The regular 18th hole at Quail Hollow Club is playing as the 15th this week, and Spieth’s drive found the right-hand rough just along the tree line. With his partner, Justin Thomas, in his pocket, he had to try a risky shot. His ball actually landed in the hazard that runs alongside the left of the green but ricocheted to the right, eventually finishing long of the green.
Michelle Wie West set to host new LPGA event at Liberty National in 2023 with unique junior element
There’s never been an LPGA event quite like this before. With an AJGA Invitational being held concurrently at Liberty National, 24 of the top junior girls in the country will compete alongside the best pros in the world with the glimmering New York City skyline as a backdrop. The...
Roger Federer reveals potential post-retirement plan: 'I always said I would never do that...'
Roger Federer has discussed his future plans following retirement, and he says they could lead him into to commentary box. Federer will hang up his racket after the Laver Cup after he finally admitted defeat in his three-year battle to overcome a knee injury. Aside from one brief comeback attempt...
Presidents Cup 2022: The Internationals are certainly united—over who their biggest eater is
Because their home countries can be so spread out and the potential language barriers that presents, there's always a question of just how tight the International Team is at the Presidents Cup. But fans of the 2022 squad can rest assured that Trevor Immelman's side is completely united. At least, when it comes to its team leader. In the team dining room, that is.
Presidents Cup 2022: Davis Love called on a trusted set of eyes watching TV coverage. His name is Tiger Woods
CHARLOTTE — While lingering on the sixth tee Thursday afternoon at Quail Hollow Club and with his U.S. Presidents Cup team taking control early against an inexperienced International squad, Davis Love III had a few idle minutes and decided to dial up his honorary assistant captain. Of course, Tiger Woods took the call.
Five Things We Learned: Day Two of the 2022 Presidents Cup
The reports of Team World’s death are exaggerated. Will the international squad storm back from its day-two deficit to win on Sunday? Probably not. However, the team found its legs on Friday, and pushed every match to the 16th hole. With mainstays and anchors gone from the honorable International squad, younglings like Mito Pereira, Taylor Pendrith, and Tom Kim will take their lumps this week, but will emerge as stronger players for 2024. Don’t be surprised if a few of those halved matches fall the way of the World on Saturday, and if the visiting squad pulls out a few wins on day three. Let’s digest the five things we learned on day two of the 2022 Presidents Cup.
Photos: A look back at the first Presidents Cup in 1994 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club
The Presidents Cup, now in its 14th edition, first launched in 1994. Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Prince William County, Virginia, was the host site for the first biennial competition pitting the top 12 American golfers vs. 12 of the best golfers from around the world, minus the European nations.
Presidents Cup 2022: Hideki Matsuyama went full Hideki on his reaction to this perfect tee shot at Quail Hollow
It’s been a tough start to the Presidents Cup for the International side on Day 1. It took the heavy underdogs almost two hours to card two birdies as the U.S. jumped out to leads in all five foursomes matches on Thursday. The veteran duo of Hideki Matsuyama and...
Presidents Cup 2022: Golf Twitter had plenty of Bryson DeChambeau jokes after Davis Love III expertly handled a gallery rope
The "Cap(tain) Cam" was unveiled as a new feature of the TV coverage of the Presidents Cup on Thursday. And although it left many wondering what its exact point is, at least it wound up providing the most unintentionally funny moment of the day. That was when U.S. captain Davis...
In alternate-shot golf, who hits what shot and in what order? Here’s how it’s determined
In the Presidents Cup, Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup -- among other team-based match-play competitions in golf -- foursomes (also known as alternate shot) is a popular format. It's unique, as it's typically not played much in the United States outside of these kinds of events. For golf fans, they...
Presidents Cup 2022: Angry Americans can't plan on a Sunday cruise anymore
CHARLOTTE — They said it six times. So, we have to believe them. The American team left Quail Hollow Club Saturday night “pissed off.” And they had reason to be. Leading 8-2 after the first two days of the 14th Presidents Cup, the U.S. looked like it would waltz to its ninth straight victory over the International team. A strong effort on Saturday and Uncle Sam’s dozen likely could have had it sewn up early in Sunday’s singles competition. Instead, the Internationals, led by fiery youngster Tom Kim, showed some fight, the Americans failed to respond, and a potential eight-point lead was cut in half, 11-7. Now the U.S. has a battle on its hands.
