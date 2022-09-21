ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Willy Hargraves Family Benefit Cornhole Tournament This Weekend

A benefit cornhole tournament for the family of fallen Osage County Sheriffs Department Captain William Hargraves is Saturday, September 24. The tournament is round robin into a single elimination. Cost is $25 per person for a two person team. $30 of each $50 team fee will go to the family and $20 will be used for payout to the top cornhole teams.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Ponca City Arts & Humanities Council Music in the Garden is Thursday

Week #3 of Music in the Garden 2022 is Thursday, September 22 at the Cann Memorial Gardens at 1500 E. Grand. The theme for this week’s concert is “Disney”. This free concert will start at 6:30 pm with music provided by NOC Music Director Edward Dixon and the faculty and students from NOC.
PONCA CITY, OK
NOC Participates in the Oklahoma Future Teacher Program

Northern Oklahoma College is participating in the Oklahoma Future Teacher Scholarship & Employment Incentive Program. The program offers qualified Oklahoma students an opportunity to earn scholarships and benefits. Program participants may have the opportunity to earn up to $25,000 as they complete their Education Preparation Program and teach in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Free Movie on the Lawn at the Ponca City RecPlex Saturday

The Ponca City RecPlex is hosting free outdoor movies on the lawn this fall. On Saturday, September 24, “Free Guy” will be the featured film. Free Guy is a 2021 American action-comedy film rated PG-13. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi. It tells the story of a bank teller who discovers that he is a non-player character in a massively multiplayer online game who then partners with a player to find evidence that a gaming company’s CEO stole the player’s game’s source code.
PONCA CITY, OK
Obituary for Kristina King

Kristina Diane Hall King was born, several weeks premature, into a large and loving extended family, on November 7, 1970 at the Blackwell General Hospital to David Gary Hall and Diana Kay (Criger) Hall. On the evening of Kristina’s entry into this world, the hospital was short staffed. Kristina made her dramatic entry into this world, delivered by her father.
PONCA CITY, OK
Obituary for Donna Pappan

Donna, our gift from God, came into this world September 16, 1939, and made her heavenly departure September 21, 2022, just days after her 83rd birthday. Donna was the oldest daughter of six siblings, to the late Herbert Cries-For-Ribs and Dorothy Mae Little Standing Buffalo. She attended the White Eagle School at an early age. Later moving to Tulsa, OK she worked at Children’s Medical Center, then in later years, returned home where she worked for many years at the Ponca Tribal Social Development Center in White Eagle as a cook. She wowed many with her cooking skills; if you know about her potato salad, then you know.
PONCA CITY, OK
Obituary for Margo Thomas

Margo Thomas of Blackwell, Oklahoma, passed away on September 21, 2022 at Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 84 years. A complete obituary will be posted soon. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 in the chapel at Roberts and...
BLACKWELL, OK
USDA awards $31 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $31 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses across seven counties. Valliant Telephone Company, Southern Plains Cable LLC and the Osage Nation will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Obituary for Jason Polk

January 27, 1980 ~ September 19, 2022 (age 42) Jason Dean Polk, 42, beloved father, son, and friend was called to his eternal resting place on September 19, 2022. He entered this world on January 27, 1980 in Norman, Oklahoma. Jason was an avid hunter and fisherman and would often...
NORMAN, OK
Medicare Part-D Drug Analysis Planned

Medicare Part-D prescription drug analysis is planned at the Pioneer Technology Center, 2101 North Ash Street, Ponca City. This free service will be available to all Medicare recipients in the greater Kay County area. To have a prescription drug plan evaluation, Medicare recipients are asked to make an appointment by calling the Ponca City Senior Center at (580) 763-8051. For the computer…
PONCA CITY, OK
Obituary for Juanita Bolay

May 1, 1932 – September 21, 2022. The family is currently composing a meaningful obituary to honor her life.
PERRY, OK
Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings

A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

