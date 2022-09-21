Donna, our gift from God, came into this world September 16, 1939, and made her heavenly departure September 21, 2022, just days after her 83rd birthday. Donna was the oldest daughter of six siblings, to the late Herbert Cries-For-Ribs and Dorothy Mae Little Standing Buffalo. She attended the White Eagle School at an early age. Later moving to Tulsa, OK she worked at Children’s Medical Center, then in later years, returned home where she worked for many years at the Ponca Tribal Social Development Center in White Eagle as a cook. She wowed many with her cooking skills; if you know about her potato salad, then you know.

