Read full article on original website
Related
poncacitynow.com
Willy Hargraves Family Benefit Cornhole Tournament This Weekend
A benefit cornhole tournament for the family of fallen Osage County Sheriffs Department Captain William Hargraves is Saturday, September 24. The tournament is round robin into a single elimination. Cost is $25 per person for a two person team. $30 of each $50 team fee will go to the family and $20 will be used for payout to the top cornhole teams.
poncacitynow.com
Ponca City Arts & Humanities Council Music in the Garden is Thursday
Week #3 of Music in the Garden 2022 is Thursday, September 22 at the Cann Memorial Gardens at 1500 E. Grand. The theme for this week’s concert is “Disney”. This free concert will start at 6:30 pm with music provided by NOC Music Director Edward Dixon and the faculty and students from NOC.
poncacitynow.com
Ponca City Wildcats Varsity Team Traveling to Edmond to Play Deer Creek High School
The Ponca City High School Varsity football team will be in Edmond tonight to take on Deer Creek High School. If you can, travel to Edmond, fill the stands and help support the Ponca City Wildcats. If you can’t travel, you can listen to the game, play by play, with...
poncacitynow.com
Friends of Oklahoma Rally “Party on the Plains 2022” is September 22-24 in Ponca City
The Friends of Oklahoma Motorcycle Rally “Party on the Plains 2022” is September 22 thru September 24 at City Central, 400 East Central, located between South 4th and 5th Streets in downtown Ponca City. It starts at 5:30 pm on Thursday with a rumbling motorcycle parade beginning at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
poncacitynow.com
NOC Participates in the Oklahoma Future Teacher Program
Northern Oklahoma College is participating in the Oklahoma Future Teacher Scholarship & Employment Incentive Program. The program offers qualified Oklahoma students an opportunity to earn scholarships and benefits. Program participants may have the opportunity to earn up to $25,000 as they complete their Education Preparation Program and teach in Oklahoma.
poncacitynow.com
Free Movie on the Lawn at the Ponca City RecPlex Saturday
The Ponca City RecPlex is hosting free outdoor movies on the lawn this fall. On Saturday, September 24, “Free Guy” will be the featured film. Free Guy is a 2021 American action-comedy film rated PG-13. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi. It tells the story of a bank teller who discovers that he is a non-player character in a massively multiplayer online game who then partners with a player to find evidence that a gaming company’s CEO stole the player’s game’s source code.
poncacitynow.com
Obituary for Kristina King
Kristina Diane Hall King was born, several weeks premature, into a large and loving extended family, on November 7, 1970 at the Blackwell General Hospital to David Gary Hall and Diana Kay (Criger) Hall. On the evening of Kristina’s entry into this world, the hospital was short staffed. Kristina made her dramatic entry into this world, delivered by her father.
poncacitynow.com
Obituary for Donna Pappan
Donna, our gift from God, came into this world September 16, 1939, and made her heavenly departure September 21, 2022, just days after her 83rd birthday. Donna was the oldest daughter of six siblings, to the late Herbert Cries-For-Ribs and Dorothy Mae Little Standing Buffalo. She attended the White Eagle School at an early age. Later moving to Tulsa, OK she worked at Children’s Medical Center, then in later years, returned home where she worked for many years at the Ponca Tribal Social Development Center in White Eagle as a cook. She wowed many with her cooking skills; if you know about her potato salad, then you know.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
World's largest fresh-cut Christmas tree returning to Enid this holiday season
ENID, Okla. — The world's largest fresh-cut Christmas tree will return to downtown Enid this holiday season. It's a 140-foot fir tree from California with 20,000 lights and 10,000 ornaments. More than 30,000 people saw the tree in person last year. This year's tree will be lit up starting...
poncacitynow.com
Obituary for Margo Thomas
Margo Thomas of Blackwell, Oklahoma, passed away on September 21, 2022 at Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 84 years. A complete obituary will be posted soon. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 in the chapel at Roberts and...
kgou.org
USDA awards $31 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $31 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses across seven counties. Valliant Telephone Company, Southern Plains Cable LLC and the Osage Nation will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program...
poncacitynow.com
Obituary for Jason Polk
January 27, 1980 ~ September 19, 2022 (age 42) Jason Dean Polk, 42, beloved father, son, and friend was called to his eternal resting place on September 19, 2022. He entered this world on January 27, 1980 in Norman, Oklahoma. Jason was an avid hunter and fisherman and would often...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ponca City News
Medicare Part-D Drug Analysis Planned
Medicare Part-D prescription drug analysis is planned at the Pioneer Technology Center, 2101 North Ash Street, Ponca City. This free service will be available to all Medicare recipients in the greater Kay County area. To have a prescription drug plan evaluation, Medicare recipients are asked to make an appointment by calling the Ponca City Senior Center at (580) 763-8051. For the computer…
poncacitynow.com
Obituary for Juanita Bolay
May 1, 1932 – September 21, 2022. The family is currently composing a meaningful obituary to honor her life.
blackchronicle.com
Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings
A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
Comments / 0