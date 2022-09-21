Read full article on original website
High School Results/Knoch’s Greb reaches PIAA tourney
–Butler swept Kiski Area and Penn Hills in a match played at the Green Oaks Country Club. Ryan Porch and Wyatt Kos led Butler with 39’s. Hunter Swidzinski had a 40. The Golden Tornado finished third overall in section-play at 7-4. They finished the regular season 12-4 overall. –Freeport-206...
BC3 Volleyball with another sweep
The Butler County Community College women’s volleyball team swept a conference match 3-0 over the Community College of Beaver County Wednesday. The Lady Pioneers won 25-18, 25-13 and 20-15 to improve to 4-0 in their conference. BC3 is now 10-2. BC3 will host two teams Saturday at the Field House. The play Howard Community College at 11am. Then meet Westmoreland County Community College at 3pm.
Brady Street Bridge Reopens
A stretch of West Brady Street in the City of Butler has been reopened. According to Butler City Building Code Official John Evans, the Brady Street Bridge was finally finished earlier this week. The road had been closed in between Mercer and Broad Streets since January as part of the...
One Injured In Clay Twp. ATV Crash
At least one person was seriously injured as a result of a quad rollover in Clay Township Tuesday evening. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 6:30 p.m. for the incident on Mizener Lane. Crews from West Sunbury and Unionville were among those responding to the scene...
Butler Twp. Prepares For Community Day
Butler Township is hosting their annual Community Day event tomorrow. It runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the township’s park on South Duffy Road. There’s plenty of activities during the day including meet-and-greets with police officers and fire trucks. There will also be demonstrations of dek...
New Updates To Cranberry Dog Park Unveiled
A new place for residents and their canine companions to enjoy in Cranberry Township is nearly ready to be unveiled. After construction began earlier this year on a new pavilion inside the Rotary Dog Park, a ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday. The new space includes a...
PennDOT To Keep Harmony’s Mercer Rd. Closure In Place
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation continues to revise the estimated date of completion for a road closure in the Harmony area. The closure of Mercer Road between Route 19 and Wise Road will now last through Tuesday (9/27). Originally, the road was to reopen at the beginning of this month and then the opening was planned for the end of last week before it was pushed to today.
Butler County COVID Cases Decline
The number of new COVID cases went down over the past week. According to Department of Health data, there were 283 new confirmed cases of COVID in the last seven days. That’s down by 84 from last week. We reported earlier this week though, that local hospitalizations are up....
Dance Performance Comes To SRU
The Slippery Rock University Department of Dance is preparing for a couple performances Thursday night. The department is hosting a show titled “60 by 60 by 60” at 7 and 9 p.m. at the Dance Studio Theater in Stoner West. The show takes its name from 60 performances...
Work To Continue On Freedom Road This Weekend
Construction work planned for Freedom Road in Cranberry Township will take place this upcoming weekend. PennDOT says the work will begin Friday at 10 p.m. and continue through Monday at 6 a.m. Crews will be working in the westbound lane between Haine School Road and Commonwealth Drive on paving, drainage,...
Evans City Crash Snarls Morning Commute
One person was injured in a crash Wednesday morning in Evans City. The two vehicle accident happened just after 5 a.m. in the 600 block of East Main Street—which is about a quarter-mile east from the downtown area. Details on the crash are sketchy at the moment, but crews...
Lights Will Stay On Later At Some City Parks
Butler City Council has approved a plan to leave the lights on later at several Butler City parks. Council discussed the proposal at their agenda setting meeting earlier this month which includes leaving the lights on until 9 p.m. through October. The parks affected would be the Skate Park at...
Banging Chains For Charity In Cranberry
The public is invited to join in a fun activity for a great cause this weekend in Cranberry Township. The Cranberry Sunset Rotary is hosting the inaugural Disc Golf Tournament on Saturday at North Boundary Park starting at 8 a.m. For a $50 fee, those planning to participate will receive...
PennDOT: Roundabouts Continue To Show Safety Improvements
Officials with PennDOT say a new study shows that roundabouts are making intersections safer. The transportation department studied 33 different intersections across the state that were replaced with roundabout and found that fatalities, injuries, and crashes all decreased. Included in the study were the roundabout at Glen Eden Road in...
BHS Offering Additional Vaccine Clinics
The Butler Health System has released more information about upcoming COVID vaccine clinics. BHS will be offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12 and older. Like other vaccines, this medicine has two doses four weeks apart but unlike other vaccines, the Novavax contains no viral particles. Instead it only has a protein which is similar to annual flu vaccines.
Food Distributions Set For Saturday
A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, milk, meat, and canned goods will be distributed to those who meet eligibility requirements. Volunteers will assist on a first-come-first served basis and no advanced registration is required.
Elections Office Offers Reminders For Mail-In Voters
The interim director of elections in Butler County is offering a few reminders for residents who use mail-in ballots for Election Day. Wil White, who also serves as the county’s solicitor, says voters who are in other locations on Election Day but vote by mail, need to distinguish the difference between where you are residing and your permanent address.
County Declares Housing Crisis
The director of Butler County human services says the area currently has a housing crisis. County commissioners approved an emergency declaration at yesterday’s public meeting because of an increased need for emergency shelter locations for homeless families. “We’re seeing more homeless families now,” Brandon Savochka, Butler County’s Human Services...
