ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Reds players, kids celebrate Fiesta Rojos at Reds Youth Academy

ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Spanish-speaking Reds players met with students from three schools to celebrate Fiesta Rojos. They took part in a question-and-answer session, a hitting and pitching clinic and had some salsa dancing lessons Friday at the Reds Youth Academy in Roselawn. Aristedes...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy