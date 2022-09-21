ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Niagara Falls, NY
Education
City
Niagara Falls, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Drive Your Tractor to School Day returns to Town of Eden

​​EDEN, N.Y. — ​This morning in Eden, the conversations before heading to school had a lot to do with, well, probably oil, tire pressure, gears and safety. Those all apply to school buses, but that's not the preferred method of transportation today. Mark Goshgarian is at Eden...
wnypapers.com

Village of Lewiston to hold emergency meeting

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that an emergency public meeting will be held before the Village Board of Trustees to award an emergency contract to 716 Clean Up and Restoration for mold remediation in the Municipal Building located at 145 N 4th Street. Also, to make a down payment to 716 Clean Up and Restoration.
LEWISTON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Erie County Holding Center deputy prevents suicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Holding Center deputy prevented an inmate from committing suicide on Friday morning, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced. While performing routine rounds just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, the deputy observed an incarcerated individual lying face down with a piece of linen around their neck. The deputy radioed for […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
#Niagara Falls High School#Ne Niagara Falls#Linus High School#Linus K12#At Risk Students#School Principal#Highschool#Pathways Program
wutv29.com

Orchard Park High teacher remembers killed alum as 'kind, respectful, funny'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- 19-year-old Carson Senfield was killed after a night out with celebrating his birthday with friends at his college -- the University of Tampa. A teacher of the former Orchard Park High School student is speaking out about the type of person he was and the impact he had, as the school district and community grieves his loss.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
2 On Your Side

Redevelopment of former Record Theatre store on Main Street to begin soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Redevelopment of the former Record Theatre flagship store on Main Street is set to begin this month after final financing was secured. Financing for the $7 million Monroe project at 1786 Main St. came from the Community Preservation Corp. and New York Homes and Community Renewal along with Empire State Development’s Better Buffalo Fund. The project also received state and federal historic tax credits.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Teen arraigned following death of 16-year-old girl from Niagara Falls

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An arraignment was held Friday in the case of a 16-year-old Niagara Falls teen who was killed last month in Buffalo. A 17-year-old was arraigned Friday on two counts of murder, one count of attempted robbery, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon. The teen is accused of attempting to rob a 20-year-old driver on Elmer Avenue on Aug. 19, during a drug deal gone wrong.
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
stepoutbuffalo.com

8 Destination Restaurants in WNY That Are Totally Worth The Drive

Ever find yourself traveling through a fairly remote area looking for a quick bite before hopping back on the road to your actual destination? While these small towns are typically overlooked, some of the best restaurants you’ll ever visit are hiding in the “middle of nowhere”. To...
MEDINA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Old Falls Street to host Oktoberfest on Saturday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Old Falls Street USA in Niagara Falls is set to host their annual Oktoberfest on Saturday. The event run from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. with free entertainment and activities. The festival will have authentic German cuisine, beer, wine and music from the German-American Musicians Association, with multiple different performances […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Sabres center buys West End townhome from Ciminelli Real Estate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the eve of the Buffalo Sabres' opening their 2022-23 season training camp, one of the team’s forwards has bought a waterfront townhome. Center Dylan Cozens has paid $899,000 for a three-bedroom unit in Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.’s West End townhome complex in the city’s Waterfront Village. The deal closed Sept. 21, according to filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
BUFFALO, NY

