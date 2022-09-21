Read full article on original website
Lockport water main break sends Emmet Belknap Intermediate School students home early
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A water main break means students at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School in Lockport are headed home early. The extent of flooding at the 491 High St. school isn’t known, but it did force an evacuation Friday afternoon, according to the school. No one was injured or in danger.
Buffalo school board moves forward proposal to pay parents to drive kids to school
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Payments for parents are still on the table, as the Buffalo Public School District looks for solutions to an ongoing bussing problem. During a marathon, five-hour-long board meeting Wednesday night, the district’s pilot program was approved to move forward. While at-large board member Larry Scott...
WATCH: Buffalo teachers walk out of school board meeting; Vote passes to reimburse parents for driving their kids to school
There was a lot discussed at the Buffalo Public Schools Board of Education meeting. The main topics discussed were transportation and security of students amidst the bus driver shortage as well as discussion of negotiating new contracts with teachers
Childcare facility closes temporarily due to staffing
Some families are scrambling to find last-minute childcare, after a center in Orchard Park shut down some services for the next month, according to a mother who uses the facility.
Drive Your Tractor to School Day returns to Town of Eden
EDEN, N.Y. — This morning in Eden, the conversations before heading to school had a lot to do with, well, probably oil, tire pressure, gears and safety. Those all apply to school buses, but that's not the preferred method of transportation today. Mark Goshgarian is at Eden...
wnypapers.com
Village of Lewiston to hold emergency meeting
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that an emergency public meeting will be held before the Village Board of Trustees to award an emergency contract to 716 Clean Up and Restoration for mold remediation in the Municipal Building located at 145 N 4th Street. Also, to make a down payment to 716 Clean Up and Restoration.
Erie County Holding Center deputy prevents suicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Holding Center deputy prevented an inmate from committing suicide on Friday morning, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced. While performing routine rounds just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, the deputy observed an incarcerated individual lying face down with a piece of linen around their neck. The deputy radioed for […]
University at Buffalo police investigating bus crash
According to police, a UB Stampede bus hit a pedestrian on Lee Road and John James Audubon Parkway after failing to yield to the pedestrian at the crosswalk.
Niagara County clerk reminds veterans there is no cost to file their DD214 discharge papers
Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski reminds veterans it is important they file their DD214 discharge papers with his office. He stressed there is no cost to filing these forms, nor for requesting a certified copy should the need arise. A press release said, “These forms are important for veterans...
Orchard Park High teacher remembers killed alum as 'kind, respectful, funny'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- 19-year-old Carson Senfield was killed after a night out with celebrating his birthday with friends at his college -- the University of Tampa. A teacher of the former Orchard Park High School student is speaking out about the type of person he was and the impact he had, as the school district and community grieves his loss.
Redevelopment of former Record Theatre store on Main Street to begin soon
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Redevelopment of the former Record Theatre flagship store on Main Street is set to begin this month after final financing was secured. Financing for the $7 million Monroe project at 1786 Main St. came from the Community Preservation Corp. and New York Homes and Community Renewal along with Empire State Development’s Better Buffalo Fund. The project also received state and federal historic tax credits.
Teen arraigned following death of 16-year-old girl from Niagara Falls
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An arraignment was held Friday in the case of a 16-year-old Niagara Falls teen who was killed last month in Buffalo. A 17-year-old was arraigned Friday on two counts of murder, one count of attempted robbery, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon. The teen is accused of attempting to rob a 20-year-old driver on Elmer Avenue on Aug. 19, during a drug deal gone wrong.
The Orchard Park Community mourns after the passing of Carson Senfield
The Orchard Park Community mourns after the passing of 19-year-old Carson Senfield who was shot and killed in Tampa.
8 Destination Restaurants in WNY That Are Totally Worth The Drive
Ever find yourself traveling through a fairly remote area looking for a quick bite before hopping back on the road to your actual destination? While these small towns are typically overlooked, some of the best restaurants you’ll ever visit are hiding in the “middle of nowhere”. To...
Orchard Park High School graduate killed in Florida
A recent Orchard Park High School graduate was shot and killed in Tampa, Florida. Carson Senfield had just turned 19 on Saturday and was a student at the University of Tampa in Florida.
Registration open for household hazardous waste collection event in Lockport
Niagara County Legislator Will Collins announced registration is open for the county’s next household hazardous waste (HHW) collection event, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Town of Lockport. The event is open to all county residents, but registration is required. Collins said the event will be...
Medina team forfeits, Akron team apologizes following 'slapping' incident
MEDINA, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is more fallout to an incident that was recorded on the field after a sports game in Medina. A Medina and Akron little league football game, not affiliated with either school district, continues to outrage parents in those communities all because of a video.
Old Falls Street to host Oktoberfest on Saturday
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Old Falls Street USA in Niagara Falls is set to host their annual Oktoberfest on Saturday. The event run from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. with free entertainment and activities. The festival will have authentic German cuisine, beer, wine and music from the German-American Musicians Association, with multiple different performances […]
Missing kayaker found early Thursday morning in Concord
Erie County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in responding to the call of a missing kayaker in the Town of Concord late Wednesday night. Read more here:
Sabres center buys West End townhome from Ciminelli Real Estate
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the eve of the Buffalo Sabres' opening their 2022-23 season training camp, one of the team’s forwards has bought a waterfront townhome. Center Dylan Cozens has paid $899,000 for a three-bedroom unit in Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.’s West End townhome complex in the city’s Waterfront Village. The deal closed Sept. 21, according to filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
