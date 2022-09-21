ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
September 22 Illinois History Minute

It’s September 22nd, the day in 1952 that the University of Illinois put its ILLIAC One computer online. The two-ton computer --- powerful for its time --- was the twin of the ORDVAC computer the U of I had built for the U-S Army. ILLIAC One was the first computer built and owned by an American educational institution.
Earth, Wind & Fire’s Illinois roots

“Do you remember … the 21st night of September?” We’ll take those lyrics from Earth, Wind and Fire as a jumping off point for a discussion about the band. It was formed in Illinois and has a huge legacy around the world. Guest:. Trenton Bailey. Author, Do...
