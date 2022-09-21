Read full article on original website
Related
illinois.edu
September 22 Illinois History Minute
It’s September 22nd, the day in 1952 that the University of Illinois put its ILLIAC One computer online. The two-ton computer --- powerful for its time --- was the twin of the ORDVAC computer the U of I had built for the U-S Army. ILLIAC One was the first computer built and owned by an American educational institution.
illinois.edu
Earth, Wind & Fire’s Illinois roots
“Do you remember … the 21st night of September?” We’ll take those lyrics from Earth, Wind and Fire as a jumping off point for a discussion about the band. It was formed in Illinois and has a huge legacy around the world. Guest:. Trenton Bailey. Author, Do...
Comments / 0