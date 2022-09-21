Read full article on original website
Related
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Amateur British photographer, 74, is left 'shaking' after capturing jaw-dropping photographs of rare black leopard devouring antelope on a Kenyan safari
An amateur British photographer has captured jaw-dropping pictures of a rare black leopard stalking at night. Steve Darling, 74, was on a Kenyan safari earlier this month when he spotted the big cat as they made their way back to camp. The Shrewsbury snapper said he was 'shaking' after observing...
Prince Harry snubbed dinner with Charles and William after Meghan was banned from joining family on day the Queen died
FURIOUS Prince Harry snubbed dinner with Charles and William at Balmoral after Meghan was banned from joining the family on the day the Queen died. Harry, 38, had insisted his wife be there on September 8, but Charles phoned to say it was “not appropriate”. It saw Harry...
The Daily South
10 Beautiful Christmas Card Designs From Our Favorite Southern Artists
Sending a beautiful holiday card is a Southern tradition that will never go away. From handwritten thank you notes to sweepingly stroked invitations, cordial correspondence is essentially a part of a Southerner's DNA, and the holiday season is our snail mail super bowl. Once December first rolls around, Christmas cards start hitting mailboxes, and that's when the fun begins. Holiday cards are a wonderful way to not only showcase your family but also incorporate a bit of personality, too. Here are a few of our favorite Southern Christmas card designers this holiday season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GuruShots: Winning photos from the Fragrant Flowers competition
We teamed up with online photo game GuruShots to showcase the very best images from the 'Fragrant Flowers' competition. Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots (opens in new tab) is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.
hypebeast.com
Depop Collaborators: Clouder Brings Audiences Into the Animated World of Stitch Through Screenprinting Workshop
Clouder lives in a technicolor world, constantly inspired by the lively scenes and colors around him and driven by a desire to manifest all of this into his designs. Clouder’s streetwear and lifestyle brand, Stitch, blew up on TikTok in 2019, creating an army of loyal supporters faster than the creative could have ever imagined. His original garments include outerwear, sweatshirts, graphic tees and more, depicting anime-inspired art and prints drawn by Clouder and created in collaboration with other artists.
Get growing with rock wool, an old tip newly learned
I am lucky to have met a big group of plant science geeks from all over the world through platforms such as Instagram. So, recently, when I was offered the opportunity of a botanical road trip with my mate Rogier van Vugt, head of horticulture at Leiden Botanic Garden, about 25 miles south of Amsterdam, to visit tiny, niche growers and rare plant collectors across Europe, I jumped at the chance. Yet, to my surprise, the most amazing fact I learned from the experts we met was not about some top-secret plant cultivar or a closely guarded growing technique, but probably the simplest of all ideas: a new take on an old growing media.
Buzz stops: bus shelter roofs turned into gardens for bees and butterflies
Butterflies and bees are getting their own transport network as “bee bus stops” start to pop up around UK cities and across Europe. Humble bus shelter roofs are being turned into riots of colour, with the number of miniature gardens – full of pollinator-friendly flora such as wild strawberries, poppies and pansies – set to increase by 50% in the UK by the end of this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The alternative French city break that has live music festivals with free coffee and croissants
I’M going to Vienne. You mean Vienna? No, Vienne, a city in France. As everyone thought I was off to the Austrian capital, the French clearly need to start shouting about their historical gem from the top of its amazing amphitheatre. Sitting on the banks of the river Rhone...
Thrillist
Taste Fall at This Monk Bakery Hidden in the Woods of Michigan
The first time I met a group of silent monks in Michigan, the head baker Father Basil told me all about cookies and muffins. We weren’t breaking the rules, though. While the monks have mostly taken a vow of silence here at the Holy Protection Monastery, speaking is allowed for those—like Father Basil—who work in the bakery, The Jampot, which is nestled into the forest next to a tall waterfall.
Plants.com Has Released a Festive Fall Collection
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s nothing quite like watching leaves change color each fall, but bringing autumn to your home garden is arguably the next best thing. If you’re looking to get in the fall spirit, Plants.com has released a fall collection designed to bring seasonal coziness to your front door.
Children’s and teens roundup – the best new picture books and novels
When You Joined Our Family by Harriet Evans, illustrated by Nia Tudor, Little Tiger, £11.99. A tender picture-book exploration of the developing bonds between small children and adoptive parents, moving sweetly from first meetings to new traditions. by Ken Wilson-Max, Otter-Barry, £12.99. Eve loves all the trees that...
Meet Prvok: Czech Republic's first of its kind 3D-printed floating house made within 48 hours
You will soon meet one of the most beautiful living spaces in the Czech Republic. If you wonder, let's learn. Called "Prvok", it is the first original 3D-printed floating liveable sculpture from concrete. Unveiled in Vltava River in August 2020, Prvok can be made within 48 hours. Additionally, it is...
Comments / 0