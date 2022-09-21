ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
The Daily South

10 Beautiful Christmas Card Designs From Our Favorite Southern Artists

Sending a beautiful holiday card is a Southern tradition that will never go away. From handwritten thank you notes to sweepingly stroked invitations, cordial correspondence is essentially a part of a Southerner's DNA, and the holiday season is our snail mail super bowl. Once December first rolls around, Christmas cards start hitting mailboxes, and that's when the fun begins. Holiday cards are a wonderful way to not only showcase your family but also incorporate a bit of personality, too. Here are a few of our favorite Southern Christmas card designers this holiday season.
INSTAGRAM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wallpaper#Uk#Still Life Photography#North East#Swiss#British#Brighton University#Illu
hypebeast.com

Depop Collaborators: Clouder Brings Audiences Into the Animated World of Stitch Through Screenprinting Workshop

Clouder lives in a technicolor world, constantly inspired by the lively scenes and colors around him and driven by a desire to manifest all of this into his designs. Clouder’s streetwear and lifestyle brand, Stitch, blew up on TikTok in 2019, creating an army of loyal supporters faster than the creative could have ever imagined. His original garments include outerwear, sweatshirts, graphic tees and more, depicting anime-inspired art and prints drawn by Clouder and created in collaboration with other artists.
APPAREL
The Guardian

Get growing with rock wool, an old tip newly learned

I am lucky to have met a big group of plant science geeks from all over the world through platforms such as Instagram. So, recently, when I was offered the opportunity of a botanical road trip with my mate Rogier van Vugt, head of horticulture at Leiden Botanic Garden, about 25 miles south of Amsterdam, to visit tiny, niche growers and rare plant collectors across Europe, I jumped at the chance. Yet, to my surprise, the most amazing fact I learned from the experts we met was not about some top-secret plant cultivar or a closely guarded growing technique, but probably the simplest of all ideas: a new take on an old growing media.
GARDENING
The Guardian

Buzz stops: bus shelter roofs turned into gardens for bees and butterflies

Butterflies and bees are getting their own transport network as “bee bus stops” start to pop up around UK cities and across Europe. Humble bus shelter roofs are being turned into riots of colour, with the number of miniature gardens – full of pollinator-friendly flora such as wild strawberries, poppies and pansies – set to increase by 50% in the UK by the end of this year.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
Thrillist

Taste Fall at This Monk Bakery Hidden in the Woods of Michigan

The first time I met a group of silent monks in Michigan, the head baker Father Basil told me all about cookies and muffins. We weren’t breaking the rules, though. While the monks have mostly taken a vow of silence here at the Holy Protection Monastery, speaking is allowed for those—like Father Basil—who work in the bakery, The Jampot, which is nestled into the forest next to a tall waterfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
Apartment Therapy

Plants.com Has Released a Festive Fall Collection

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s nothing quite like watching leaves change color each fall, but bringing autumn to your home garden is arguably the next best thing. If you’re looking to get in the fall spirit, Plants.com has released a fall collection designed to bring seasonal coziness to your front door.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy