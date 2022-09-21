ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
BBC

US chip makers hit by new China export rule

Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia says the US government requires a new licence, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being "used in, or diverted to a 'military end use'... in China and Russia".
Reuters

Swiss bank UBP returns to Chinese markets

HONG KONG, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) is back in Chinese markets, its chief investment officer said, making its way back to the world's second-largest economy after withdrawing last year.
MARKETS
The Independent

Asian stocks slide for 3rd day on economic growth fears

Asian stocks fell for a third day Friday after more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to control persistent inflation spurred fears of a possible global recession.Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged lower. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index fell Thursday for a third day after rate hikes by central banks in Britain, Switzerland, Turkey and the Philippines. The Fed hiked its key rate on Wednesday for a fifth time this year and indicated more rises were on the way.“Global equities are struggling as the...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

China May Soon Announce Gold Reserve Figures

Large amounts of gold are moving from west to east as China continues to stack what is believed to be one of the largest gold reserves in the world. This is leading to a massive transfer of wealth, as countries in the east continue to amass gold while western nations keep racking up debt.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Currency Depreciation vs. Appreciation: Definitions & Examples

In the foreign exchange market, currency depreciation occurs when the value of one currency falls compared to the value of one or more other currencies. On the flip side, currency appreciation occurs when one currency gains value compared to one or more other currencies. What Is the Foreign Exchange Market?
MARKETS
Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: The Fed is Right to Sink the Stock Market

It’s looking like one of the biggest mistakes in the inflation analysis this year was the conviction with which many said it was primarily a supply-chain problem. Crude oil is down 35% from its high and is below where it traded before Russia invaded Ukraine seven months ago. Same with wheat and lumber. The further we get from the original COVID shutdowns, the more the supply chain unbuckles. China has been a big laggard, but even the closures this past quarter weren’t worse than in 2020. Despite these improvements, inflation is stuck above 8%. Supply chain pressures have eased, yet inflation hasn't meaningfully moved.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Asia stocks follow Wall St down as Fed fights inflation

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered another big interest rate hike to cool galloping inflation and raised its outlook for more. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil prices gained. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell...
WORLD

