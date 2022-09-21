Read full article on original website
Teton County Courthouse is a tear-down
There is a lot of agreement about the state of the Teton County Courthouse and according to county officials it’s a building in need of replacement. After having toured the courthouse to see the problems first-hand, the Teton County Commission listened to an update Tuesday from architectural consultants hired to assess the 54-year-old building.
Teton County Wildland Fire Management agreement renewed
Jackson Hole Fire/EMS and the Bridger Teton National Forest have renewed their agreement for prescribed fire assistance. The cooperative Wildland Fire Management agreement allows local and federal agencies to share resources for fire prevention. It allows interagency support for prescribed fire and fuels reduction programs. This agreement also allows Teton...
Wyoming Snow and Avalanche Workshop scheduled
The Wyoming Snow and Avalanche Workshop is on the calendar for October 21st and -22nd. The symposium is part of Teton County Search and Rescue’s Backcountry Zero initiative and deals with safety, risk, and decision-making in snow country. The two-day event will be held at the Center for the...
Residents demand closure of Jackson Hole Airport
The noise from flights at Jackson Hole Airport is driving some residents mad. Mad enough to want the airport to go away. The Jackson Hole Airport Board met today to take public comment on proposals to address noise generated by aircraft on the southern departure route from the airport. Former...
Yellowstone Park gets wintery weather
While it has been feeling a bit like the official start to autumn in Jackson, it’s a bit more like winter in parts of Yellowstone National Park. Dunraven pass was closed last night due to winter conditions. The road from Tower to Canyon will be reevaluated today. The pass,...
Howe named CEO of JH Chamber of Commerce
The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce has named longtime Wyoming resident Rick Howe as Chief Executive Officer and President. Through its leadership and advocacy for more than 900 members, the Chamber of Commerce helps create a vibrant year-round economy and a dynamic, welcoming, and sustainable community. Howe joined the Chamber...
The flu vaccine to be offered at the Teton County Health Department
The Teton County Health Department is strongly encouraging residents to get their flu shot this season. They will begin offering Flu vaccines at their office on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, beginning September 26th. They will have a preservative-free quadrivalent vaccine, which protects against four strains of the flu virus. Individuals...
Jackson Hole to talk pathway safety and E-bike usage
The Jackson Town Council will take up the topic of Pathway Safety and E-bike Usage at their Monday workshop. Teton County/Town of Jackson Pathway Coordinator Brian Schilling will present options to improve safety on the community’s bike path system through education, infrastructure, and regulatory measures. Schilling says that continuous...
Library welcomes Teton Photography Club to Tuesday night lineup
Tuesday night adult programming at Teton County Library is evolving. The Teton Photography Club is joining the lineup on the third Tuesday of each month, starting September 20th when internationally acclaimed landscape and fine art photographer Jennifer King will discuss different artistic approaches used to create better photos to help you become a better photographer.
Chambers to attend climate summit
Jackson Town councilwoman Jessica Sell Chambers is going to attend the Mountain Towns Climate Solutions Summit this month. Chambers will head Breckenridge, Colorado September 20th. The Summit is the annual gathering of key stakeholders from mountain and outdoor communities: local government elected officials, staff and sustainability teams, ski resorts, business and community leaders, working together to implement bold ideas to meet the zero-carbon commitment.
Fall Arts Festival continues in Jackson Hole
The Jackson Hole Fall Arts Festival is featuring the Western Visions Artists Panel Discussion today from 1-2:30 pm at the National Museum of Wildlife Art. The Gallery Association Art Walk in Town Square will take place from 5-8 pm as well as the Fall Arts Festival poster signing at Mountain Trials Gallery from 4-6 pm on Town Square.
Apartment building proposed in Jackson
The Jackson Town Council will vote on a new three-story apartment building on Karns Avenue tonight. The proposed building with 15 apartments would be located at the corner of South King and East Karns. The development will include 20 parking space in accordance with the Town of Jackson regulations though...
Local student gets national honor
The National Society of High School Scholars has recently announced that Sascha Mizelle, a junior at Jackson Hole Classical Academy, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship, and community commitment. The announcement was made by...
September is Hunger Action Month
The Town of Jackson proclaimed September as Hunger Action Month noting that addressing food insecurity is fundamental to the future of Jackson. The proclamation notes that in Jackson and Teton County at least 3.4% of families live below the poverty line, one in every six children does not know where their next meal is coming from.
Smoke fills Teton County
Smoke from several western wildfires blew into the valley on Labor Day obscuring the Tetons and lowering air quality. A wildfire complex originating in the Salmon Challis National Forest and a blaze northeast of Boise have been contributing to the smoke. The Moose Fire near Salmon Idaho has burned over...
Moose and Bears are coming to town!
Wyoming Game and Fish officials are asking Jackson residents to do their part to avoid conflicts with wildlife in residential areas this fall, particularly moose and bears. This time of year, the Game and Fish office in Jackson starts to get a lot of calls about wildlife in residential neighborhoods, especially moose and bears. This has prompted wildlife officials to offer advice on how to avoid problems with these animals.
Movie shoot set for Jackson Town Square
In a vote that could make our town famous, the Jackson Town Council approved a permit for an independent filmmaker to shoot scenes for a film about a family moving to a small town in Wyoming and their experiences along the way. The movie makers say their crew will consist...
Back to school safety in Teton County
The Town of Jackson and the Jackson Police Department are reminding motorists to be extra alert this time of year as school will be back in session starting Tuesday, September 6. Young, inexperienced children are in the traffic mix walking along the side of roads and waiting for buses. Please...
WYDOT housing recommended for approval
The Teton County Planning Commission has moved forward 23 units of employee housing for the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The planners recommended approval of the deed-restricted employee units south of town that will be used to house WYDOT employees. Neighbors expressed concern about the traffic and water quality because of...
Labor Day Closure at the Trash Transfer Station and Recycling Center
The Teton County Trash Transfer Station and Recycling Center will be closed to the public on Monday, September 5th for the Labor Day holiday. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, September 6th. As always, outdoor recycling bins at the Recycling Center and community recycling sites are available 24 hours a...
