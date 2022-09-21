ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson Hole Radio

Teton County Courthouse is a tear-down

There is a lot of agreement about the state of the Teton County Courthouse and according to county officials it’s a building in need of replacement. After having toured the courthouse to see the problems first-hand, the Teton County Commission listened to an update Tuesday from architectural consultants hired to assess the 54-year-old building.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Teton County Wildland Fire Management agreement renewed

Jackson Hole Fire/EMS and the Bridger Teton National Forest have renewed their agreement for prescribed fire assistance. The cooperative Wildland Fire Management agreement allows local and federal agencies to share resources for fire prevention. It allows interagency support for prescribed fire and fuels reduction programs. This agreement also allows Teton...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming Snow and Avalanche Workshop scheduled

The Wyoming Snow and Avalanche Workshop is on the calendar for October 21st and -22nd. The symposium is part of Teton County Search and Rescue’s Backcountry Zero initiative and deals with safety, risk, and decision-making in snow country. The two-day event will be held at the Center for the...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Residents demand closure of Jackson Hole Airport

The noise from flights at Jackson Hole Airport is driving some residents mad. Mad enough to want the airport to go away. The Jackson Hole Airport Board met today to take public comment on proposals to address noise generated by aircraft on the southern departure route from the airport. Former...
JACKSON, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
Local
Wyoming Government
County
Teton County, WY
Teton County, WY
Government
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone Park gets wintery weather

While it has been feeling a bit like the official start to autumn in Jackson, it’s a bit more like winter in parts of Yellowstone National Park. Dunraven pass was closed last night due to winter conditions. The road from Tower to Canyon will be reevaluated today. The pass,...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Howe named CEO of JH Chamber of Commerce

The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce has named longtime Wyoming resident Rick Howe as Chief Executive Officer and President. Through its leadership and advocacy for more than 900 members, the Chamber of Commerce helps create a vibrant year-round economy and a dynamic, welcoming, and sustainable community. Howe joined the Chamber...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole to talk pathway safety and E-bike usage

The Jackson Town Council will take up the topic of Pathway Safety and E-bike Usage at their Monday workshop. Teton County/Town of Jackson Pathway Coordinator Brian Schilling will present options to improve safety on the community’s bike path system through education, infrastructure, and regulatory measures. Schilling says that continuous...
JACKSON, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Gardner
Jackson Hole Radio

Library welcomes Teton Photography Club to Tuesday night lineup

Tuesday night adult programming at Teton County Library is evolving. The Teton Photography Club is joining the lineup on the third Tuesday of each month, starting September 20th when internationally acclaimed landscape and fine art photographer Jennifer King will discuss different artistic approaches used to create better photos to help you become a better photographer.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Chambers to attend climate summit

Jackson Town councilwoman Jessica Sell Chambers is going to attend the Mountain Towns Climate Solutions Summit this month. Chambers will head Breckenridge, Colorado September 20th. The Summit is the annual gathering of key stakeholders from mountain and outdoor communities: local government elected officials, staff and sustainability teams, ski resorts, business and community leaders, working together to implement bold ideas to meet the zero-carbon commitment.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Fall Arts Festival continues in Jackson Hole

The Jackson Hole Fall Arts Festival is featuring the Western Visions Artists Panel Discussion today from 1-2:30 pm at the National Museum of Wildlife Art. The Gallery Association Art Walk in Town Square will take place from 5-8 pm as well as the Fall Arts Festival poster signing at Mountain Trials Gallery from 4-6 pm on Town Square.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Apartment building proposed in Jackson

The Jackson Town Council will vote on a new three-story apartment building on Karns Avenue tonight. The proposed building with 15 apartments would be located at the corner of South King and East Karns. The development will include 20 parking space in accordance with the Town of Jackson regulations though...
JACKSON, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#County Attorney#Democrats#Republicans#Politics Local#Election Local#Clerk Mo Murphy#The County Commission#Independent#Jackson Town Council#County Sheriff#Clerk Of District Court
Jackson Hole Radio

Local student gets national honor

The National Society of High School Scholars has recently announced that Sascha Mizelle, a junior at Jackson Hole Classical Academy, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship, and community commitment. The announcement was made by...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

September is Hunger Action Month

The Town of Jackson proclaimed September as Hunger Action Month noting that addressing food insecurity is fundamental to the future of Jackson. The proclamation notes that in Jackson and Teton County at least 3.4% of families live below the poverty line, one in every six children does not know where their next meal is coming from.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Smoke fills Teton County

Smoke from several western wildfires blew into the valley on Labor Day obscuring the Tetons and lowering air quality. A wildfire complex originating in the Salmon Challis National Forest and a blaze northeast of Boise have been contributing to the smoke. The Moose Fire near Salmon Idaho has burned over...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Moose and Bears are coming to town!

Wyoming Game and Fish officials are asking Jackson residents to do their part to avoid conflicts with wildlife in residential areas this fall, particularly moose and bears. This time of year, the Game and Fish office in Jackson starts to get a lot of calls about wildlife in residential neighborhoods, especially moose and bears. This has prompted wildlife officials to offer advice on how to avoid problems with these animals.
JACKSON, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Jackson Hole Radio

Movie shoot set for Jackson Town Square

In a vote that could make our town famous, the Jackson Town Council approved a permit for an independent filmmaker to shoot scenes for a film about a family moving to a small town in Wyoming and their experiences along the way. The movie makers say their crew will consist...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Back to school safety in Teton County

The Town of Jackson and the Jackson Police Department are reminding motorists to be extra alert this time of year as school will be back in session starting Tuesday, September 6. Young, inexperienced children are in the traffic mix walking along the side of roads and waiting for buses. Please...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

WYDOT housing recommended for approval

The Teton County Planning Commission has moved forward 23 units of employee housing for the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The planners recommended approval of the deed-restricted employee units south of town that will be used to house WYDOT employees. Neighbors expressed concern about the traffic and water quality because of...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson, WY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
802K+
Views
ABOUT

News From Jackson Hole, Wyoming

 http://jacksonholeradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy