Teton County, WY

Jackson Hole Radio

Early voting starts Friday in Teton County

Early voting for the general election starts this Friday in Teton County. County Clerk Mo Murphy said voting booths will be open at the County Administration Building from 8:00 to 5:00 Monday through Friday. Contested ballots include the County Commission race featuring Democrats Luther Propst, Mark Newcomb, and Wes Gardner;...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Teton County Wildland Fire Management agreement renewed

Jackson Hole Fire/EMS and the Bridger Teton National Forest have renewed their agreement for prescribed fire assistance. The cooperative Wildland Fire Management agreement allows local and federal agencies to share resources for fire prevention. It allows interagency support for prescribed fire and fuels reduction programs. This agreement also allows Teton...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Teton County gets wildfire grant

Teton County is getting a state grant to hire a consultant to revise the Community Wildfire Protection Plan. Teton County’s plan was designed to prioritize and maximize fuels mitigation efforts within the County. Teton County completed its original countywide Community Wildfire Protection Plan in 2005 and then updated it...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Clarene Law passes at 89

Clarene Law has died. The longtime Jackson leader and businesswoman passed away Wednesday morning at St John’s Health. Law, who with her husband Creed, operated the Town Square Inns including The Antler, 49er Inn, Elk Country Inn, and Cowboy Village Resort. Having moved to Jackson in 1959, Law initially...
JACKSON, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Local Sheriff's Office Warns of Phone Scams

A local sheriff’s office is warning of another scam that is going around. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office wants people to know that if you get a phone call saying that you missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants out for your arrest, hang up the phone.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man arraigned on felony drug charges after initial investigation into illegal fireworks

IDAHO FALLS – A man was arraigned in district court Monday for multiple felonies after he was initially investigated in June for using illegal fireworks. Cade Gabriel Jose Nish, 26, pleaded not guilty to all charges, including one count of felony grand theft of firearms, rifles, or shotguns, three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, one count of felony manufacturing of a controlled substance, two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and one count of misdemeanor use of drug paraphernalia.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man arrested after SWAT team is called and neighborhood evacuated

IDAHO FALLS — A Bonneville County man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after deputies responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the 2000 N. block of 31st E. Dispatch received the call just before 4 p.m. from a victim who had locked himself in the bathroom of a camper after being threatened by 32-year-old Justin Blaine Haddon. Deputies spoke with the victim on the phone who advised Haddon woke him up and told him he had to deal drugs or he would put a bullet in his head.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Residents demand closure of Jackson Hole Airport

The noise from flights at Jackson Hole Airport is driving some residents mad. Mad enough to want the airport to go away. The Jackson Hole Airport Board met today to take public comment on proposals to address noise generated by aircraft on the southern departure route from the airport. Former...
JACKSON, WY
newsfromthestates.com

Lawmakers mull property tax relief

Wyoming lawmakers are considering several ways to ease the burden of soaring property taxes on residents. The Joint Revenue Committee moved forward with five proposals during its meeting last week in Casper. These include a measure that would change the qualifications for a property tax refund program and another to give the Legislature greater flexibility to provide exemptions to residential properties.
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Grand Teton National Park reveals new bicycle route

The one-way Scenic Drive at Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park has reopened after being temporary closed for a road striping. The popular Scenic Drive that starts at String Lake in the north, continues south along Jenny Lake and connects to Teton Park Road was restriped to allow for one-way vehicle traffic and two-way bicycle traffic. The existing southbound bicycle lane was widened to allow for bicycles and vehicles and a new northbound lane was created for bikes only.
TETON COUNTY, WY
eastidahonews.com

Do you know them? Deputies looking for pair linked to school burglary

IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who are believed to be connected to a recent theft at a local school. Anyone who may know these two or know where this Silver Ford Expedition can be found is asked to contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200 and ask to speak to a deputy, according to a Facebook post.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Prescribed Fire in the Upper Gros Ventre Drainage

The Jackson Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest will be conducting a prescribed fire in the Upper Gros Ventre River Drainage. About 550 acres will be targeted to regenerate aspen tree growth which will, benefit a variety of wildlife. The fire should last between 4-10 days between the end...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson considers changes to short-term rentals

Should the Town of Jackson change the minimum short-term rental from 31 days to 90 days?. It’s a question that they have been tossing around for quite some time and they will bring it back for discussion at a workshop meeting scheduled for Monday. Public sentiment has been split...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole Radio

