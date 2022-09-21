Read full article on original website
Early voting starts Friday in Teton County
Early voting for the general election starts this Friday in Teton County. County Clerk Mo Murphy said voting booths will be open at the County Administration Building from 8:00 to 5:00 Monday through Friday. Contested ballots include the County Commission race featuring Democrats Luther Propst, Mark Newcomb, and Wes Gardner;...
eastidahonews.com
Ashton woman says city denied permit for ramp so her husband could use with wheelchair; city says it did not meet requirements
ASHTON — A local woman says her husband has been having health issues and needs a ramp for a wheelchair outside of their home, however, they’ve been told the ramp does not meet city code. Karon Robertson and her husband George have been living in their Ashton home...
Teton County Wildland Fire Management agreement renewed
Jackson Hole Fire/EMS and the Bridger Teton National Forest have renewed their agreement for prescribed fire assistance. The cooperative Wildland Fire Management agreement allows local and federal agencies to share resources for fire prevention. It allows interagency support for prescribed fire and fuels reduction programs. This agreement also allows Teton...
Teton County gets wildfire grant
Teton County is getting a state grant to hire a consultant to revise the Community Wildfire Protection Plan. Teton County’s plan was designed to prioritize and maximize fuels mitigation efforts within the County. Teton County completed its original countywide Community Wildfire Protection Plan in 2005 and then updated it...
Clarene Law passes at 89
Clarene Law has died. The longtime Jackson leader and businesswoman passed away Wednesday morning at St John’s Health. Law, who with her husband Creed, operated the Town Square Inns including The Antler, 49er Inn, Elk Country Inn, and Cowboy Village Resort. Having moved to Jackson in 1959, Law initially...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Local Sheriff's Office Warns of Phone Scams
A local sheriff’s office is warning of another scam that is going around. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office wants people to know that if you get a phone call saying that you missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants out for your arrest, hang up the phone.
eastidahonews.com
Rigby man charged after allegedly eluding trooper in vehicle and throwing suspected marijuana out the window
IDAHO FALLS — A 22-year-old Rigby man faces multiple charges after allegedly eluding a trooper in his vehicle and then throwing suspected marijuana out of his window to prevent it from being discovered. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho State Police, on Sept. 20,...
eastidahonews.com
Man arraigned on felony drug charges after initial investigation into illegal fireworks
IDAHO FALLS – A man was arraigned in district court Monday for multiple felonies after he was initially investigated in June for using illegal fireworks. Cade Gabriel Jose Nish, 26, pleaded not guilty to all charges, including one count of felony grand theft of firearms, rifles, or shotguns, three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, one count of felony manufacturing of a controlled substance, two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and one count of misdemeanor use of drug paraphernalia.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
U.S. Highway 20 meetings postponed after Gov. Little meets with local officials
Public meetings to discuss Idaho Transportation Department’s plans to potentially expand U.S. Highway 20 into a four-lane highway from Chester to State Highway-87 junction have been postponed. The meetings were originally scheduled for Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 in Ashton and Island Park.
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after SWAT team is called and neighborhood evacuated
IDAHO FALLS — A Bonneville County man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after deputies responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the 2000 N. block of 31st E. Dispatch received the call just before 4 p.m. from a victim who had locked himself in the bathroom of a camper after being threatened by 32-year-old Justin Blaine Haddon. Deputies spoke with the victim on the phone who advised Haddon woke him up and told him he had to deal drugs or he would put a bullet in his head.
Residents demand closure of Jackson Hole Airport
The noise from flights at Jackson Hole Airport is driving some residents mad. Mad enough to want the airport to go away. The Jackson Hole Airport Board met today to take public comment on proposals to address noise generated by aircraft on the southern departure route from the airport. Former...
newsfromthestates.com
Lawmakers mull property tax relief
Wyoming lawmakers are considering several ways to ease the burden of soaring property taxes on residents. The Joint Revenue Committee moved forward with five proposals during its meeting last week in Casper. These include a measure that would change the qualifications for a property tax refund program and another to give the Legislature greater flexibility to provide exemptions to residential properties.
eastidahonews.com
Storm hits eastern Idaho with tornado warning; gustnado caught on camera
POCATELLO — East Idaho experienced a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday evening. At 7:20 p.m., the National Weather Service detected the storm 11 miles south of Pocatello and issued a tornado warning, which expired at 7:45 p.m. Now a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for Bannock,...
Grand Teton National Park reveals new bicycle route
The one-way Scenic Drive at Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park has reopened after being temporary closed for a road striping. The popular Scenic Drive that starts at String Lake in the north, continues south along Jenny Lake and connects to Teton Park Road was restriped to allow for one-way vehicle traffic and two-way bicycle traffic. The existing southbound bicycle lane was widened to allow for bicycles and vehicles and a new northbound lane was created for bikes only.
eastidahonews.com
Do you know them? Deputies looking for pair linked to school burglary
IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who are believed to be connected to a recent theft at a local school. Anyone who may know these two or know where this Silver Ford Expedition can be found is asked to contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200 and ask to speak to a deputy, according to a Facebook post.
Prescribed Fire in the Upper Gros Ventre Drainage
The Jackson Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest will be conducting a prescribed fire in the Upper Gros Ventre River Drainage. About 550 acres will be targeted to regenerate aspen tree growth which will, benefit a variety of wildlife. The fire should last between 4-10 days between the end...
ksl.com
Why haven't the remains of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan been released to family members?
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — Larry Woodcock made a passionate plea outside the Fremont County Courthouse on Thursday following a hearing for one of the people accused of killing his grandson. "All I want to do is bury the kids. It's been three years. JJ's in a vault right here...
Jackson considers changes to short-term rentals
Should the Town of Jackson change the minimum short-term rental from 31 days to 90 days?. It’s a question that they have been tossing around for quite some time and they will bring it back for discussion at a workshop meeting scheduled for Monday. Public sentiment has been split...
eastidahonews.com
Rexburg Police looking to identify two people linked to vehicle burglaries, stolen credit cards
REXBURG — Police are asking for help from the community to identify two people they say are involved with multiple vehicle burglaries throughout east Idaho and have stolen credit and debit cards. The Rexburg Police Department posted pictures of a man and woman that they are trying to identify...
The flu vaccine to be offered at the Teton County Health Department
The Teton County Health Department is strongly encouraging residents to get their flu shot this season. They will begin offering Flu vaccines at their office on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, beginning September 26th. They will have a preservative-free quadrivalent vaccine, which protects against four strains of the flu virus. Individuals...
