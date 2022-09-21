Read full article on original website
Teton County Wildland Fire Management agreement renewed
Jackson Hole Fire/EMS and the Bridger Teton National Forest have renewed their agreement for prescribed fire assistance. The cooperative Wildland Fire Management agreement allows local and federal agencies to share resources for fire prevention. It allows interagency support for prescribed fire and fuels reduction programs. This agreement also allows Teton...
Wyoming Snow and Avalanche Workshop scheduled
The Wyoming Snow and Avalanche Workshop is on the calendar for October 21st and -22nd. The symposium is part of Teton County Search and Rescue’s Backcountry Zero initiative and deals with safety, risk, and decision-making in snow country. The two-day event will be held at the Center for the...
Clarene Law passes at 89
Clarene Law has died. The longtime Jackson leader and businesswoman passed away Wednesday morning at St John’s Health. Law, who with her husband Creed, operated the Town Square Inns including The Antler, 49er Inn, Elk Country Inn, and Cowboy Village Resort. Having moved to Jackson in 1959, Law initially...
Yellowstone Park gets wintery weather
While it has been feeling a bit like the official start to autumn in Jackson, it’s a bit more like winter in parts of Yellowstone National Park. Dunraven pass was closed last night due to winter conditions. The road from Tower to Canyon will be reevaluated today. The pass,...
Residents demand closure of Jackson Hole Airport
The noise from flights at Jackson Hole Airport is driving some residents mad. Mad enough to want the airport to go away. The Jackson Hole Airport Board met today to take public comment on proposals to address noise generated by aircraft on the southern departure route from the airport. Former...
Teton County Courthouse is a tear-down
There is a lot of agreement about the state of the Teton County Courthouse and according to county officials it’s a building in need of replacement. After having toured the courthouse to see the problems first-hand, the Teton County Commission listened to an update Tuesday from architectural consultants hired to assess the 54-year-old building.
Early voting starts Friday in Teton County
Early voting for the general election starts this Friday in Teton County. County Clerk Mo Murphy said voting booths will be open at the County Administration Building from 8:00 to 5:00 Monday through Friday. Contested ballots include the County Commission race featuring Democrats Luther Propst, Mark Newcomb, and Wes Gardner;...
Teton County Rec Center will close
The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Rec Center will temporarily close to the public. on Friday, September 16, at 12:00 p.m. to allow for a high school swimming invite. The Recreation Center will reopen to the public on Saturday, September 17, at 3:00 p.m. Lap Swimming will be available from...
Jackson Hole to talk pathway safety and E-bike usage
The Jackson Town Council will take up the topic of Pathway Safety and E-bike Usage at their Monday workshop. Teton County/Town of Jackson Pathway Coordinator Brian Schilling will present options to improve safety on the community’s bike path system through education, infrastructure, and regulatory measures. Schilling says that continuous...
Howe named CEO of JH Chamber of Commerce
The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce has named longtime Wyoming resident Rick Howe as Chief Executive Officer and President. Through its leadership and advocacy for more than 900 members, the Chamber of Commerce helps create a vibrant year-round economy and a dynamic, welcoming, and sustainable community. Howe joined the Chamber...
The flu vaccine to be offered at the Teton County Health Department
The Teton County Health Department is strongly encouraging residents to get their flu shot this season. They will begin offering Flu vaccines at their office on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, beginning September 26th. They will have a preservative-free quadrivalent vaccine, which protects against four strains of the flu virus. Individuals...
Chambers to attend climate summit
Jackson Town councilwoman Jessica Sell Chambers is going to attend the Mountain Towns Climate Solutions Summit this month. Chambers will head Breckenridge, Colorado September 20th. The Summit is the annual gathering of key stakeholders from mountain and outdoor communities: local government elected officials, staff and sustainability teams, ski resorts, business and community leaders, working together to implement bold ideas to meet the zero-carbon commitment.
Town of Jackson wants volunteers
The Town of Jackson is accepting letters of application for two community volunteer boards. The Town is looking for five members for the Design Review Committee. Applicants should have experience or education in architecture, landscape architecture, or planning fields and design firms. The Committee is composed of seven members appointed...
Jackson considers changes to short-term rentals
Should the Town of Jackson change the minimum short-term rental from 31 days to 90 days?. It’s a question that they have been tossing around for quite some time and they will bring it back for discussion at a workshop meeting scheduled for Monday. Public sentiment has been split...
Fall Arts Festival continues in Jackson Hole
The Jackson Hole Fall Arts Festival is featuring the Western Visions Artists Panel Discussion today from 1-2:30 pm at the National Museum of Wildlife Art. The Gallery Association Art Walk in Town Square will take place from 5-8 pm as well as the Fall Arts Festival poster signing at Mountain Trials Gallery from 4-6 pm on Town Square.
Smoke fills Teton County
Smoke from several western wildfires blew into the valley on Labor Day obscuring the Tetons and lowering air quality. A wildfire complex originating in the Salmon Challis National Forest and a blaze northeast of Boise have been contributing to the smoke. The Moose Fire near Salmon Idaho has burned over...
Local student gets national honor
The National Society of High School Scholars has recently announced that Sascha Mizelle, a junior at Jackson Hole Classical Academy, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship, and community commitment. The announcement was made by...
Moose and Bears are coming to town!
Wyoming Game and Fish officials are asking Jackson residents to do their part to avoid conflicts with wildlife in residential areas this fall, particularly moose and bears. This time of year, the Game and Fish office in Jackson starts to get a lot of calls about wildlife in residential neighborhoods, especially moose and bears. This has prompted wildlife officials to offer advice on how to avoid problems with these animals.
9/11 Events planned in Jackson Hole
Jackson Hole Fire/EMS is having a variety of events to help honor and remember the first responders who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 when terrorists attack the World Trade Center. A ceremony will begin at 8:00 a.m. Sunday on the Town Square at George Washington Park, with speakers...
Rescuers have busy holiday weekend
On Monday, a woman in her early 50s got lost in thick timber after taking two horses out for a day trip in the Dog Creek area of the Snake River Canyon. She called her husband and reported that her GPS was leading her in the wrong direction. She had cell service, but with no headlamp and only a light jacket, she was unprepared to spend the night in the backcountry.
