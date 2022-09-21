Read full article on original website
Related
Shelby County school district arming staff members as part of safety plan
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Some staff members at Shelby Eastern Schools will have access to guns in the school buildings as part of a new school safety plan. Last week, the district rolled out new safety measures which includes fortifying buildings, additional funding for school resource officers, panic buttons for teachers and what leaders are […]
wdrb.com
4 new small businesses highlight surge of growth in Madison, Indiana
MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several new businesses are opening their doors in Madison, including four that opened this September in the historic downtown district. "The four businesses this month were added to about 15 last year alone," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said. Lynn Pennington, who's lived in Jefferson County, Indiana,...
WRBI Radio
Batesville Homecoming Parade Route
Batesville, IN — The Batesville High School Homecoming Parade route map is below. The lineup for the parade begins on Columbus Avenue at 4:30 pm in front of Batesville Intermediate School. The parade will kick off at 5:00 pm.
pctonline.com
Spotted Lanternfly Reported in Northern Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Seen in July in Indiana’s Huntington County, the invasive spotted lanternfly has officially migrated to northern Indiana, just one year after its initial sighting in Switzerland County. Cliff Sadof, professor of entomology and Purdue Extension fellow, said this migration poses a significant agricultural risk...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lovelandmagazine.com
Local counties are now “Green” level of COVID 19 transmission
According to the latest information from the CDC local levels of COVID 19 transmission are:. Clermont County, Ohio, community level is Low. Butler County, Ohio, community level is Low. Hamilton County, Ohio, community level is Low. Warren County, Ohio, community level is Low. In last week’s report, the community level...
eaglecountryonline.com
Lawrenceburg's Roth, OA's Hammerle Named Pumpkin Show King & Queen
Inclement weather impacted the contest on Wednesday. Photo by Ivy Tech Lawrenceburg. (Versailles, Ind.) - Weather threw coordinators and contestants a curveball at the Versailles Pumpkin Show King & Queen Contest on Wednesday night. The competition was forced indoors at the Ripley County Courthouse Annex. In the end, Lawrenceburg's Colton...
oxfordobserver.org
Restaurants receive violations for food handling issues
Several Oxford restaurants were inspected by the Butler County General Health District have been cited with critical health violations since Sept. 19. No critical violations were observed by the inspector with visits to McCullough Hyde Hospital, 110 N. Poplar St.; Jimmy John’s, 23 E. High St.; Johnny’s Campus Deli, 209 E. Sycamore St.; Chipotle Mexican Grill #1311, 1 W. High St.
eaglecountryonline.com
Main Street Aurora Welcomes New Businesses to Third Street
Third Street is filled with retail, service, fraternal and eateries. (Aurora, Ind.) - Saturday, August 27th Third Street was all the Rage when Main Street Aurora and the City of Aurora welcomed five businesses to its downtown. Two of the city’s newest businesses; state of the art All American Laundry...
RELATED PEOPLE
shelbycountypost.com
Member of the Indiana State Police that calls Shelby Co. home promoted to Major
The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Sid Newton to the rank of Major. Major Newton will serve as the Laboratory Division Commander, and oversee the Indiana State Police forensic laboratory system, crime scene investigations program and evidence management system. Newton,...
Indiana senior citizen loses $500 in "money flipping" scam
The BBB says it’s a get-rich-quick scam where the “investors” ask you to send or receive money through Cash App or another digital wallet service.
linknky.com
1.2M square-foot building proposed near Hebron subdivision
Developers are proposing to build a 1.26 million-square-foot industrial building that borders a Hebron neighborhood with over 250 homes. The proposal was discussed at the Boone County Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday and members of the Little Hill Crossing neighborhood were present to express their concerns to the board and developers. The development is proposed between Old Graves Road and Petersburg Road. Following the revision requests at the Sept. 7 meeting, the building size has been reduced by 20%, at 1.26 million square feet instead of the original 1.5 million square feet.
This Is Ohio's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parking will be at premium for Officer Seara Burton’s funeral; Richmond offers free shuttle
RICHMOND, Indiana — A high number of law enforcement and civilian guests from across the country are expected to attend Monday’s funeral for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, which city government and the police department said means parking will be limited. >> Thousands of candles being donated to...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton
INDIANA – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, Sept. 26. Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and...
WRBI Radio
Greensburg Girls Soccer
The matchup between Greensburg and Franklin County started with one of Greensburg’s Seniors recognizing an influential faculty member that made a difference in her life. Senior Macey Smith honored Mr. Bryan Dixon. Smith stated, “You always inspired me to try my best and never give up, whether that was in the classroom, on the soccer field, or anywhere else… The way you care for all of your students is admirable and when I graduate college and start my career, I hope to have that same kindness and genuine nature that you have. Thank you for everything you taught me and helped me through the years. I wouldn’t have made it to this year without you.”
nomadlawyer.org
Richmond: 7 Best Places To Visit In Richmond, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Richmond Indiana. Visitors to Richmond Indiana can take in a variety of attractions. There are museums and historical sites spanning a variety of genres. There are also many opportunities to see the local arts and crafts. If you’re interested in learning more about local culture and history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRBI Radio
Bernard H. Roelker
Bernard H. Roelker, age 87 of Morris and formerly of Cincinnati, died Monday, September 12, 2022 at The Waters of Batesville. Born June 22, 1935 in Cincinnati, he is the son of Ella (Nee: Schwing) and Frank Roekler. He married Carolyn Schlesing and worked 30 years for The Kroger Company as a produce clerk, retiring in 1990.
Local health officials warn of ‘highly toxic’ mushrooms growing in the area
Local health officials are warning people not to eat wild mushrooms growing in the area. The Warren County Health District said in a social media post Friday morning that there are multiple patients who have reported eating mushrooms foraged from a public area in the southwest Ohio region whose symptoms and medical evaluation are consistent with having eaten “highly toxic” mushrooms.
1017thepoint.com
THOUSANDS EXPECTED TO ATTEND FUNERAL OF OFFICER SEARA BURTON
(Richmond, IN)--Thousands of people are expected to attend the funeral of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, and that’s prompted it to be scheduled to take place in Richmond High School’s Tiernan Center. That includes law enforcement personnel from a wide radius around Richmond. Visitation and funeral times for Officer Burton were announced Wednesday. Visitation will be from 2 until 7 p.m. Sunday at the Richmond Municipal Building. The funeral will follow at 11 o’clock on Monday morning at the Tiernan Center. The public is invited to attend. Richmond Community Schools announced Wednesday that it would have an e-learning day on Monday. The procession route for Officer Burton is still being finalized.
linknky.com
Utility poles come down on vehicles in downtown Covington
Multiple vehicles were damaged Saturday in Covington when a Budget truck hit two utility poles, said Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. She said the repair will likely take all day. It happened in a parking lot between Seventh and Eighths streets to the north and south, and Madison Avenue and...
Comments / 0