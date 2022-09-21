Read full article on original website
Greensburg Girls Soccer
The matchup between Greensburg and Franklin County started with one of Greensburg’s Seniors recognizing an influential faculty member that made a difference in her life. Senior Macey Smith honored Mr. Bryan Dixon. Smith stated, “You always inspired me to try my best and never give up, whether that was in the classroom, on the soccer field, or anywhere else… The way you care for all of your students is admirable and when I graduate college and start my career, I hope to have that same kindness and genuine nature that you have. Thank you for everything you taught me and helped me through the years. I wouldn’t have made it to this year without you.”
Batesville Homecoming Parade Route
Batesville, IN — The Batesville High School Homecoming Parade route map is below. The lineup for the parade begins on Columbus Avenue at 4:30 pm in front of Batesville Intermediate School. The parade will kick off at 5:00 pm.
Bernard H. Roelker
Bernard H. Roelker, age 87 of Morris and formerly of Cincinnati, died Monday, September 12, 2022 at The Waters of Batesville. Born June 22, 1935 in Cincinnati, he is the son of Ella (Nee: Schwing) and Frank Roekler. He married Carolyn Schlesing and worked 30 years for The Kroger Company as a produce clerk, retiring in 1990.
Vici Sue Hodge
Vici Sue Hodge, 67, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away, Monday September 19, 2022, in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. She was born December 8, 1954, in Columbus, OH, daughter of the late James Loper and Marjorie (Smith) Byers. She worked as a Computer Analyst, retiring after over 20 years of service. Vici loved...
State Road 229 project continues into Monday thanks to weather delays
— Weather delays have forced INDOT contractor Paul H. Rohe Construction to continue the milling and repaving project on State Road 229 in Batesville into early next week. The work is taking place south of State Road 46 and continues to Boehringer Street between Main and Smith until Monday (September 26).
Gov. directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Richmond police officer
Statewide — Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton. According to the Governor’s directive, flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday (September 26)
