The party gap with women candidates is closing nationally — but not in Georgia statewide races
This year’s midterm election has a sharpened focus on Georgia women — who make up more than half of the state’s electorate — as issues like abortion rights fuel efforts to mobilize voters across the political spectrum. Although nearly a third of the candidates running for statewide office in November are women, none of them […] The post The party gap with women candidates is closing nationally — but not in Georgia statewide races appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Democrats gain ground in North Carolina Senate race
A new poll shows North Carolina Democratic candidate for Senate Cheri Beasley with a 1% lead over Republican Representative Ted Budd. CBS News political director Fin Gomez joined to discuss the battleground race.
US News and World Report
Georgia County Validates Thousands of Voters Challenged by Trump Allies
(Reuters) - A Georgia county has validated 15,000 to 20,000 registered voters whose status was challenged ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election, officials said on Wednesday, leaving another 16,000 pending cases to resolve, according to the group leading the challenge. The voter challenge campaign in Gwinnett County, a suburb...
Pennsylvania GOP voters weigh in on Senate race
CNN’s Jessica Dean talks with Pennsylvania voters about the Senate race between GOP candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman.
Migrant flight company tied to adviser of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
A company hired to arrange flights to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts for migrants has been linked to an adviser for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Lawrence Mower, a reporter for the Miami Herald and the Tampa Bay Times, joined CBS News to break down the significance of this connection.
WALB 10
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has solid lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams in new poll
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new poll released Tuesday by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows GOP incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp holding a solid lead in his bid for reelection over Democrat Stacey Abrams. The poll, which also shows leads for Republicans in the race for lieutenant governor, secretary of state and...
WRDW-TV
Voting in Georgia: Here’s everything you need to know
ATLANTA, Ga. - Georgia’s general election is less than 50 days away, but before voters can cast their ballot, they must be registered to vote. Here’s everything you need to know before Nov. 8. How can I register to vote?. The last day to register to vote is...
Texas Rep. Chip Roy on "The Takeout" - 9/23/2022
Texas Representative Chip Roy joins Major Garrett for a special edition of "The Takeout," live from the Texas Tribune Festival, to discuss the upcoming midterm elections and what he'd like to see done on Capitol Hill.
KHBS
Arkansas 2022 General Election Voting Guide
The November elections are approaching. The guide below will help you learn when and where to cast your ballot as well as answer other questions about the elections. Oct. 10: Deadline to register to vote. Oct. 24: Early voting begins. Nov. 8: Election Day. Dec. 6: Runoffs, if necessary. Can...
QAnon follower Doug Jensen convicted on all Jan. 6 charges
A Washington, D.C., jury convicted high-profile U.S. Capitol riot defendant on all seven federal counts Friday, after four hours of deliberation. Doug Jensen, a QAnon conspiracy theorist from Iowa, was accused of being among the first to breach the U.S. Capitol and was at the front of the mob that chased U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman up the stairs of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Gov. Brian Kemp awards additional $30 million to address housing insecurity
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday the award of $30 million in COVID relief funds to organizations working to address housing insecurity in Georgia. The funds will be distributed among eight organizations.
Florida A&M students sue state, alleging racially biased funding gap
Black students at Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University are suing the state over alleged racial discrimination, claiming that local political leaders have deliberately denied the historically black college equal funding with the University of Florida, a predominantly White school. The class-action lawsuit, filed in federal court in Florida, also accuses...
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
WGAL
Fact-checking ad claiming Doug Mastriano's positions on some social issues would cost Pennsylvania jobs
News 8 is fact-checking campaign ads that you may be seeing in some of the most hotly-contested races on the November ballot. A candidate in the Pennsylvania governor's race is trying to use his opponent's words against him in television ads. We checked the claims in the ad from Democrat...
WGNtv.com
Inflammatory ads used in IL governor’s race called into question
CHICAGO — As the Illinois gubernatorial race heats up, Governor JB Pritzker called out a suburban paper for helping a partisan political PAC. As for Darren Bailey, families impacted by Chicago violence call on the Republican candidate to better connect with the city’s brown and Black communities. The...
PA Governor Race: Shapiro continues double digit lead over Mastriano
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro continues to hold a double-digit lead in the race for Governor, according to a new Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll. The poll found Shapiro with 53% support, consistent with a CBS/YouGov poll released earlier this month. A Trafalgar Poll also released in September showed just a two point lead […]
Sarah Huckabee Sanders joins Gov. Asa Hutchinson at ideas summit in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that the lineup for “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” is now final with the addition of former White House press secretary and current Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders joining an already-sterling roster of participants. America Strong and Free will host the summit, which will facilitate discussion of real-world, actionable solutions to the nation’s issues. “America Leads” is scheduled for Oct. 19 at the Momentary in Bentonville, Ark.
Florida braces for hurricane threat as tropical depression strengthens
The Weather Channel's Chris Warren has the latest on Hurricane Fiona and the dangers posed by Tropical Depression 9.
KFVS12
Poll: Parson, Hawley receive positive approval ratings; Missourians would vote for Trump in do-over against Biden
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A newly-released poll digs into whether Missourians approve of three elected leaders. Pollsters with SurveyUSA found net approval ratings for President Joe Biden, Gov. Mike Parson and Senator Josh Hawley have risen slightly since July. Recent polling shows Biden climbed 4 points. He dipped from...
Tropical Storm Ian moves through Caribbean as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency
A storm which is currently moving through the Caribbean could potentially arrive in Florida as a hurricane early next week, state authorities announced, as late Friday night Tropical Depression 9 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Ian. In response to the storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of...
