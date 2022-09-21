ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

The party gap with women candidates is closing nationally — but not in Georgia statewide races

This year’s midterm election has a sharpened focus on Georgia women — who make up more than half of the state’s electorate — as issues like abortion rights fuel efforts to mobilize voters across the political spectrum. Although nearly a third of the candidates running for statewide office in November are women, none of them […] The post The party gap with women candidates is closing nationally — but not in Georgia statewide races appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
US News and World Report

Georgia County Validates Thousands of Voters Challenged by Trump Allies

(Reuters) - A Georgia county has validated 15,000 to 20,000 registered voters whose status was challenged ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election, officials said on Wednesday, leaving another 16,000 pending cases to resolve, according to the group leading the challenge. The voter challenge campaign in Gwinnett County, a suburb...
WRDW-TV

Voting in Georgia: Here’s everything you need to know

ATLANTA, Ga. - Georgia’s general election is less than 50 days away, but before voters can cast their ballot, they must be registered to vote. Here’s everything you need to know before Nov. 8. How can I register to vote?. The last day to register to vote is...
KHBS

Arkansas 2022 General Election Voting Guide

The November elections are approaching. The guide below will help you learn when and where to cast your ballot as well as answer other questions about the elections. Oct. 10: Deadline to register to vote. Oct. 24: Early voting begins. Nov. 8: Election Day. Dec. 6: Runoffs, if necessary. Can...
CBS News

QAnon follower Doug Jensen convicted on all Jan. 6 charges

A Washington, D.C., jury convicted high-profile U.S. Capitol riot defendant on all seven federal counts Friday, after four hours of deliberation. Doug Jensen, a QAnon conspiracy theorist from Iowa, was accused of being among the first to breach the U.S. Capitol and was at the front of the mob that chased U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman up the stairs of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
CBS News

Florida A&M students sue state, alleging racially biased funding gap

Black students at Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University are suing the state over alleged racial discrimination, claiming that local political leaders have deliberately denied the historically black college equal funding with the University of Florida, a predominantly White school. The class-action lawsuit, filed in federal court in Florida, also accuses...
WGNtv.com

Inflammatory ads used in IL governor’s race called into question

CHICAGO — As the Illinois gubernatorial race heats up, Governor JB Pritzker called out a suburban paper for helping a partisan political PAC. As for Darren Bailey, families impacted by Chicago violence call on the Republican candidate to better connect with the city’s brown and Black communities. The...
YourErie

PA Governor Race: Shapiro continues double digit lead over Mastriano

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro continues to hold a double-digit lead in the race for Governor, according to a new Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll. The poll found Shapiro with 53% support, consistent with a CBS/YouGov poll released earlier this month. A Trafalgar Poll also released in September showed just a two point lead […]
5NEWS

Sarah Huckabee Sanders joins Gov. Asa Hutchinson at ideas summit in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that the lineup for “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” is now final with the addition of former White House press secretary and current Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders joining an already-sterling roster of participants. America Strong and Free will host the summit, which will facilitate discussion of real-world, actionable solutions to the nation’s issues. “America Leads” is scheduled for Oct. 19 at the Momentary in Bentonville, Ark.
CBS News

CBS News

