A 2-year-old boy was discovered dead in a stolen vehicle in Houston on Tuesday evening, hours after his father was fatally shot, according to Texas authorities. Police said the 38-year-old father had met with the suspect just before 2 p.m. at a gas station in southwest Houston, though it was not immediately clear why. The two got into an argument, which led the suspect to pull out a gun, shooting the other man multiple times, according to investigators. The suspect is then believed to have driven off in the victim’s SUV, which was found abandoned nearby around 7 p.m., roughly half an hour after a woman had called emergency services to report her child and husband missing, according to KPRC-TV. The child was pronounced dead at the scene; it is believed the cause may have been linked to being left in a hot car on a sweltering day. No suspects had been arrested in connection with the case as of Tuesday night, and an investigation is ongoing.South Gessner officers are at a shooting scene 5500 El Camino Del Ray. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/cxMD8sN09w— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 20, 2022 Read it at KPRC-TV

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO