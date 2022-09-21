ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Guest
2d ago

could have at least let the baby out. so much of this nonsense going on and killing these innocent children. I hope they find the person responsible fast. Prison isn't the answer for people like this. No child should ever be hurt at the hands of anyone.

sLYM PICK'NS
2d ago

couldn't leave the windows down huh. just had to lock the truck and close all the windows and leave a toddler in the back. prayers for the family.

Dana Cruze
2d ago

This is horrible, the headline alone made me gasp. That poor, poor baby. what an absolute monster, killed the father AND left the baby to die a horrible fate. I can only send my condolences and prayers to the family. how heartbreaking 💔

Man Facing Murder Charges After 2-Year-Old Found Dead in Car and Father Fatally Shot in Houston

Houston police allege the 38-year-old suspect fatally shot a father and stole his car, leaving the victim's 2-year-old son inside Houston police have arrested a local man in connection with the fatal deaths of a man and his 2-year-old son. The department updated the public via Twitter on Wednesday, saying a 38-year-old man whom officers had questioned "is now facing charges of murder and tampering with evidence." His name will be made public once charges are officially filed, HPD said. Before the arrest, HPD issued surveillance footage of the suspect...
KHOU

Man charged with murder after 2-year-old found dead in stolen SUV after his dad was shot and killed

HOUSTON — Houston police say the person of interest they questioned this morning about the deaths of a father and his 2-year-old son has now been charged in the case. Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the deaths of 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son Micah. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning at an apartment near the original crime scene.
TheDailyBeast

2-Year-Old Found Dead Inside Stolen Vehicle After Father Fatally Shot: Cops

A 2-year-old boy was discovered dead in a stolen vehicle in Houston on Tuesday evening, hours after his father was fatally shot, according to Texas authorities. Police said the 38-year-old father had met with the suspect just before 2 p.m. at a gas station in southwest Houston, though it was not immediately clear why. The two got into an argument, which led the suspect to pull out a gun, shooting the other man multiple times, according to investigators. The suspect is then believed to have driven off in the victim’s SUV, which was found abandoned nearby around 7 p.m., roughly half an hour after a woman had called emergency services to report her child and husband missing, according to KPRC-TV. The child was pronounced dead at the scene; it is believed the cause may have been linked to being left in a hot car on a sweltering day. No suspects had been arrested in connection with the case as of Tuesday night, and an investigation is ongoing.South Gessner officers are at a shooting scene 5500 El Camino Del Ray. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/cxMD8sN09w— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 20, 2022 Read it at KPRC-TV
fox26houston.com

Man, 22, shot multiple times in car in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot multiple times early Thursday morning, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Botany Lane and Leitrim Way. Officers arrived at the scene and found three people...
