In this episode of Retail Right Now, Total Retail's Joe Keenan and Kristina Stidham discuss key learnings from this past July's Prime Day that can help brands maximize success during the iteration of the sale as well as the upcoming holiday shopping season. This topic was covered in Total Retail's recently published article, "Prime Day Reflections to Prime Marketers for Holiday Planning 2022," authored by Margaux Logan, senior vice president and head of online marketplaces at Publicis Commerce. The author shared three learnings from Prime Day 2022, held in July, that brand marketers can use to inform decisions during the next Prime Day in October as well as this holiday season. To learn more, read the full article here.

