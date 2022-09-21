An infrastructure failure sent raw sewage into his home. Then he lived on his porch

Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Two-alarm fire displaces 20 from Carolina Forest apartment building
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Twenty people are without homes after a two-alarm fire broke out at a Carolina Forest apartment building Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded around 1:30 a.m. to the building in the River Oaks Condos, off River Oaks Drive. Nine units in one...
Mount Airy woman drowns in Surfside Beach pool, coroner’s office says
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina woman drowned Wednesday at a Surfside Beach pool, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Diane Felts, 63, of Mount Airy, North Carolina, area was found unresponsive in a pool along South Kings Highway, according to the coroner’s office. The address provided by the coroner’s office shows […]
Garden City vacation home at center of ‘nightmare’ loses certificate of occupancy
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City vacation home which a family accused of not being as advertised has had its certificate of occupancy revoked for safety issues. The home lost its certificate of occupancy Friday morning, meaning not even the owner is allowed to spend a night inside. Steven Elliott, a Georgetown County […]
Urns, ashes increasingly washing ashore along South Carolina beach
Urns containing human remains have been found on the beach in Myrtle Beach more frequently in the last three years.
WXII 12
South Carolina woman has warning after bears eat her chickens, destroy property
An Upstate woman is pleading for folks not to feed bears after two bears ate her chickens and destroyed her property. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. "If you have chickens and do not have electric fence, beware," Amy McIntosh Allen posted...
WMBF
Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
myhorrynews.com
Carolina Forest residents question golf course redevelopment
Development designer David Schwerd stared at a standing-room-only meeting Wednesday afternoon and made his introduction. "I know I’m the No. 1 enemy in the room tonight," he said to the crowd of about 200 Carolina Forest residents. Schwerd was at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center to explain the details...
wfxb.com
Horry County Police Investigating Shooting in Socastee Area
A shooting that took place in the area of Highway 707 and Holmestown Road left one person with serious injuries. An old car wash near Bay Road and Sonic off of Highway 707 near Holmestown have been marked as two scenes related to the shooting. An acquaintance drove the victim to a nearby business before Horry County fire rescue took them to a hospital to be treated. A notable law enforcement presence was noticed in the area. No further information has been released at this time.
Alligator Relocated After Being Found in South Carolina Fire Station
A small alligator has been relocated back to its home at a nearby swamp after the reptile made its way into a South Carolina fire station on Monday (September 19th). According to WMBF News, the incident occurred at Station 3 in Bucksport located in Horry County. One of the firefighters navigated the alligator out of the building after it was discovered near a small puddle under one of the fire engines. No injuries were reported and the gator was placed in a nearby swamp afterward. The Horry County Fire Rescue shared some snapshots of the removal of the gator on Facebook.
myfoxzone.com
South Carolina mother, boyfriend arrested after baby covered in bruises dies on life support
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested and charged with the death of a four-month-old child in Richland County. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to an area hospital on Sept. 6 after the baby was brought and was unresponsive. Deputies noticed bruises on the baby's body, including the back, arms, legs, and ears.
wpde.com
'This is a killer:' Officials rage war on opioid crisis across Pee Dee
WPDE — Law enforcement are raging war against the opioid epidemic across the Pee Dee. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said 530 people have died from overdoses in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand in 2019 and 2020. Sadly, officers expect those numbers to rise dramatically...
WMBF
Packed Carolina Forest community meeting to discuss River Oaks development
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Carolina Forest residents packed into a room at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center to listen, question, and provide input on a proposed development of a portion of River Oaks Golf Course. David Schwerd, designer for Diamond Shores provided a presentation and answers to residents who...
South Carolina 3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office announced that one person died in a shooting Wednesday morning.
WATCH: Huge monitor lizard climbs up Florida homeowner’s window
A central Florida homeowner spotted an unusual sight on his front porch: a huge monitor lizard peering in through a window.
WYFF4.com
'Critter' causes more than 7,000 customers to lose power Thursday morning in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A "critter" caused more than 7,000 Duke Energy customers to lose power on Thursday morning. The power outage, centered around White Horse Road, started at about 8:30 a.m., and power was restored by 10:30 a.m. Spokesman Ryan Mosier said a squirrel came in contact with power...
FOX Carolina
SC senator calls for action after FOX Carolina investigation into assisted living facility’s conditions
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate lawmaker is taking action after a FOX Carolina investigation revealed ongoing issues at an assisted living facility. Sen. Tom Corbin (R) is asking Dr. Edward Simmer, the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, to find ways DHEC can be more proactive in protecting vulnerable adults.
WMBF
Dining with Dockery: Cafe Vincenzo’s
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s Dining with Dockery, we head to Cafe Vincenzo’s near the Grande Dunes to try out some of their popular dishes. Cafe Vincenzo’s offers a variety of food and drinks and is still relatively new to the Grand Strand!. The...
2 jailed in Marlboro County; man fled from authorities numerous times, woman tried to help him hide, deputies say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people have been arrested in an investigation connected to stolen vehicles in Marlboro County that began in early June, authorities said. Randy Keith Johnson, 29, of McColl, is charged with receiving or possessing stolen property, child endangerment and failure to stop for blue lights. Johnson was also wanted for […]
wbtw.com
Cold front on deck for tomorrow
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Heat and humidity will continue to hang out for today as well as the sun. Temperatures will be in the low-90s for the Pee Dee with feel-like temperatures in the mid-90s. The Grand Strand will be closer to average in the mid-80s, but it will still feel like the low-90s due to dewpoints in the upper-60s.
kiss951.com
South Carolina Shellfish Harvesting Season Opening October 1
Are you a fan of shellfish? Shellfish is broken down into two groups: crustaceans and mollusks/bivalves. Within these groups are a variety of foods including (but not limited to) shrimp, prawns, oysters, crab, lobster, mussels, and more. Yeah, just listing those made me hungry. The shellfish harvest season is gearing up to begin in South Carolina on October 1, 2022.
